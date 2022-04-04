Without the advocacy they need, these animals rely on Americans for help.
animal advocacy
Learn about the people making a difference for animals and what you can do to lend a hand, too.
Now, they’re providing medical aid to the injured pups and assisting with the police investigation.
The nonprofit’s page was hacked, leaving their operations paused and potential adopters vulnerable to theft.
Get your fix of Kinship
We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.
If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help.
Here’s how to recognize the signs that you’ve encountered one.
You can help a local shelter get them the medical care they need.
Activists aim to keep fighting against this new law that they see as a potential death sentence for many of Turkey’s cherished street dogs.
The truth is breed labels are often wrong.
A new study found that a dog’s breed accounts for less than 10 percent of their behavior.
Find out how to buy truly cruelty-free products.
The restrictions create financial and logistical challenges for animal welfare organizations.
Get tickets to the September NYC screening now, and tell your favorite streamers to pick up this film.
There are plenty of trainable dogs at shelters.
“No kill? It just means slow kill,” one volunteer says of the unprecedented shelter crisis.
Adoption isn’t for everyone—here are other ways you can be there for animals in need.
Find out how you can help the pets affected by the storm.
Domestic and international transport volunteers are in high demand—here’s how you can become one.
And why the problem of long-term rescue and foster animals persists.
Vieques is now an island where “you don’t see roaming, starving dogs and cats.”
An everyday fishing trip turned into a massive rescue mission.
Actress and comedian Rebecca Corry wants to heal society’s messed up relationship with Pit Bulls—starting with this movie.