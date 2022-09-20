11 Alcohol Brands That Donate To Animal Shelters · Kinship

Skip to main content

A Multi-Tasking Guide: Drink While You Donate to Animal Shelters

You really can have it all.

by Avery Felman
September 20, 2022
A man in dark clothes and a woman in a magenta shirt and overalls, both holding cocktails, smiling and looking down at their dog.
Bisual Studio / Stocksy

It’s hard not to love pets. They’re cute, they’re cuddly, and they make excellent companions — whether that’s joining you for a outdoor bevvy at your favorite neighborhood restaurant, enjoying some cocktails with friends in the backyard, or, more likely, chilling solo with a glass of wine on the couch after work. There they are, being the most adorable ever. So, it should come as no surprise that fellow dog people and philanthropic business owners have chosen to give back to the pet community by donating a portion of their proceeds to animal shelters.

While it’s practically common knowledge at this point that Tito’s Vodka is a huge supporter of animal rescues, there are many mom and pops that are doing the same. From local breweries to wine vineyards and handcrafted distilleries, there’s no shortage of ways to take the edge off while contributing to a worthy cause: helping pets live happier lives. Below, 11 alcohol brands that give back to rescues.

Tito’s Vodka
Tito’s Vodka

If you’re a fan of vodka and pups, grab Tito’s the next time you stock the bar. The distiller’s ongoing Vodka for Dog People program donates to nonprofits supporting pets in threatening situations. Over the past year, Tito’s contributed $43,000 to GreaterGood.org, which provides vet care relief for financially burdened pet owners who are affected by the pandemic. On top of that, they sell Tito’s-themed squeaky toys, walk kits, tees, and even an adorable puppy calendar to raise money for the cause. I mean, who could pass up seeing cute dog faces 12 months in a row?

Shop Tito’s
copper dog whiskey bottle
Copper Dog

Copper Dog makes an effort to support local charities and has donated proceeds to over 25 different organizations. They have raised a whopping $500,000 in contributions. All 25 of the charities and nonprofits, which include Austin Pets Alive and Animal Haven, directly benefit dogs in need by helping them get placed in homes for adoption.

Shop Copper Dog
two beers side by side
Second Chance Beer Co.

Second Chance Beer Co. donates one percent of their profits to local animal rescues including Second Chance Dog Rescue, The Animal Pad, and Shelter to Soldier. The organizations help homeless dogs get adopted, rehabilitate pups with trauma, and rescue animals from high-kill shelters. These shelters are doing good on a grassroots level. Impressively, they’ve already given over $21,000 back to rescues and communities since 2015. As a part of their “Seize a Pint, Save a Pup” pledge, Second Chance has set a goal of $5,000 in contributions to these organizations for this year. They have already raised over $1,000, and they’re on their way to their goal — but would benefit from a boost in revenue (wink, wink).

Shop Second Chance Beer Co.
three wines lined up
Chateau La Paws

Located in the heart of the wine-growing region of Central California, Chateau La Paws aims to create affordable wines that not only taste great but give back to a good cause. Thus, they began selling wines from Rosenblum Cellars to raise profits in support of no-kill shelters. So far, Chateau La Paws has donated over $100,000 to North Shore Animal League America to help fund their mission of rescuing, rehabilitating, and placing as many dogs in homes as possible.

Shop Chateau La Paws
a bottle of pinot blanc
Great Oregon Wine Co.

The winery, which produces pinot noir, pinot gris and rosé wines, uses the profits from one of its top selling wines, Rascal, to fund efforts by the The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) to help animals in need. Great Oregon Wine Co. raised over $20,000 for HSUS in 2017 to combat animal cruelty and investigate instances of neglect.

Shop Great Oregon Wine Co.
Bottles of rose wine
ONEHOPE Wine

Based in Napa Valley, California, ONEHOPE upholds the concept of giving back to worthy causes, which is why they allow their customers to give 10 percent of their purchases to the charity of their choosing. They’ve donated over $8 million to charitable causes and have no intention of slowing down anytime soon. To get started, all you need to do is type in the name of your favorite charity (ahem, looking at you pet lovers!) in the drop-down menu, select your bottle or bottles, and head to checkout.

Shop ONEHOPE Wine
rescue red wine in a bottle
Rancho Rossa Vineyards

Begun by self proclaimed “animal loving hippies,” Chris and Breanna Hamilton, Rancho Rossa Vineyards donates proceeds from their winery to multiple animal-centric non-profits, including Rescued Hearts Cellars. Inspired by their late dog, Georgie, Rancho Rossa now donates 100 percent of the profits from all of the non-profit items in their store to charities. In 2021, they raised over $22,500; the proceeds have gone toward grants for medical intervention for pets in need. The Hamiltons currently have three rescue dogs that live and work alongside them on the vineyard.

Shop Rancho Rossa Vineyards
dog on a bottle of red wine
Rescue Dog Wines

Rescue Dog Wines is aptly named: 50 percent of their proceeds from wine sales are donated toward rescue organizations. Embracing sustainable growing practices on their vineyard, founders Laura and Blair Lott set out to create their ideal work environment where they could harvest grapes and foster dogs. A few of the 45-plus organizations that they donate to include Best Friends Animal Society, Muddy Paws Rescue, and Paw Works.

Shop Rescue Dog Wines
bottle of red from see ya later ranch
See Ya Later Ranch

Based in Okanagan Falls, British Columbia, See Ya Later Ranch was founded with the mission to honor the memory of the founder’s late pooch through its Jimmy My Pal wine donation program. At See Ya Later, 25 cents from every bottle sold (plus all bottle deposits from the tasting room and restaurant) is donated to the SPCA of British Columbia. Considering that, it’s no wonder the organization granted the winery the “Caring Company of the Year” award in 2015.

Shop See Ya Later Ranch
dog on label of wine
Sit Stay Society

Sit Stay Society was created to pay homage to man’s best friend. PetRescue data shows that larger dogs take 58 percent longer than small dogs to be placed in homes once they arrive in shelters or foster care. The new Big Dog collection from Sit Stay Society emphasizes the importance of educating prospective pet parents to encourage animal rescue.

Shop Sit Stay Society
bottle of rose with dog on label
Rescue Rosé

Los Angeles-based fashion stylist Nola Singer used her experience in the animal rescue world to develop a delicious California rosé wine that can be enjoyed by pet parents and non-pet parents alike. Made from pinot noir grapes from Sonoma County, each bottle of Rescue Rosé sold donates a portion of proceeds to benefit Love Leo Rescue, I Stand With My Pack, and A Purposeful Rescue to help save vulnerable animals in the Los Angeles area.

Shop Rescue Rosé
black and white photo of dog on label of wine bottle
Mutt Lynch Winery

Mutt Lynch Winery supports local, national, and international animal rescue organizations in their tireless efforts to save pets’ lives. By donating wine and time to support these rescues in their missions to find homes for pets in need, Mutt Lynch Winery has earned Sonoma Magazine ’s title as the Most Pet Friendly Winery in Sonoma County for the second year in a row. 

Shop Mutt Lynch Winery

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

Related articles