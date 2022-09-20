It’s hard not to love pets. They’re cute, they’re cuddly, and they make excellent companions — whether that’s joining you for a outdoor bevvy at your favorite neighborhood restaurant, enjoying some cocktails with friends in the backyard, or, more likely, chilling solo with a glass of wine on the couch after work. There they are, being the most adorable ever. So, it should come as no surprise that fellow dog people and philanthropic business owners have chosen to give back to the pet community by donating a portion of their proceeds to animal shelters.

While it’s practically common knowledge at this point that Tito’s Vodka is a huge supporter of animal rescues opens in a new tab , there are many mom and pops that are doing the same. From local breweries to wine vineyards and handcrafted distilleries, there’s no shortage of ways to take the edge off while contributing to a worthy cause: helping pets live happier lives. Below, 11 alcohol brands that give back to rescues.