rescue
- lifestyle
Why You Should Adopt a Dog From (or Donate to) an International Rescue Organization
Without the advocacy they need, these animals rely on Americans for help.
- lifestyle
The ASPCA Rescued Over 100 Dogs From a Dogfighting Operation
Now, they’re providing medical aid to the injured pups and assisting with the police investigation.
- lifestyle
“She Is Me”: Paulina Alexis Sees Her Soulful, Fearless Self in ‘Reservation Dogs’
The rising star on saving stray animals on her reservation, her horse girl side hustle, and how her character connects with her roots in season 2.
- lifestyle
Bernadette Peters Brings Adoptable Dogs to Broadway This Saturday
Tony winner and Broadway Barks founder Bernadette Peters tells us about her nonprofit’s star-studded adoption event.
- lifestyle
The Hard Truth: Some So-Called “Rescues” Are Hoarding Situations in Disguise
Here’s how to recognize the signs that you’ve encountered one.
- lifestyle
100 Cats And 2 Dogs Were Rescued From A Home In Pennsylvania
You can help a local shelter get them the medical care they need.
- lifestyle
Turkey Passes “Massacre Law” Aimed at Removing Stray Dogs From the Streets
Activists aim to keep fighting against this new law that they see as a potential death sentence for many of Turkey’s cherished street dogs.
- lifestyle
The CDC Has Relaxed Their Rules for Bringing Dogs Into the US—But Not Entirely
The restrictions create financial and logistical challenges for animal welfare organizations.
- lifestyle
What’s Stopping You From Fostering a Pet?
Here are six very good reasons why you should reconsider.
- shopping
Your Ultimate Foster Dog Shopping List
Your foster dog needs love — but they also need stuff.
- lifestyle
A TikTok Star Raised Nearly $200,000 for a Cat Sanctuary After Saving an Injured Cat
How his viral video led to critical help for Edgar and Ivy’s Cat Sanctuary in Texas.
- lifestyle
Healthy Pets Are Being Euthanized in LA Shelters for “Bogus” Reasons
“No kill? It just means slow kill,” one volunteer says of the unprecedented shelter crisis.
- lifestyle
Nearly 100 Dogs and Cats Rescued From Hurricane Beryl Are Available for Adoption
Find out how you can help the pets affected by the storm.
- lifestyle
Want to Help a Rescue Pet Get to Their New Home? Become a Transport Volunteer
Domestic and international transport volunteers are in high demand—here’s how you can become one.
- lifestyle
How to Help the Rescue Pets Who Seem to Be Stuck at Shelters Forever
And why the problem of long-term rescue and foster animals persists.
- lifestyle
This Rescue Organization Has Made a Puerto Rican Island a Safe Haven for Pets
Vieques is now an island where “you don’t see roaming, starving dogs and cats.”
- lifestyle
3 Heroic Fishermen Saved 38 Dogs From Drowning in a Mississippi Lake
An everyday fishing trip turned into a massive rescue mission.
- lifestyle
You Can Enter Your Dog to Win the World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest
People and Pedigree are offering big prizes to the winner.
- lifestyle
The Daily Show’s “InDogCision” Events Aim to Rescue Pets—and Democracy
This Friday, New Yorkers can go to the first installation to adopt dogs and register to vote.
- lifestyle
Dog Breeding Facility Fined a Record $35 Million for Animal Cruelty Against 4,000 Beagles
Inotiv, the parent company of Envigo, will pay the largest ever fine issued under the Animal Welfare Act.
- lifestyle
How You Can Help Stop the Yulin Dog Meat Festival
On June 21, thousands of dogs will be slaughtered in Yulin, China. Organizations working to ban this barbaric event need your help to raise awareness now.
- lifestyle
Introducing the Stanley Pup: The NHL’s Answer to the Puppy Bowl for Dog-Loving Hockey Fans
This showdown between rescue dogs puts the need for adoption at center ice.
- lifestyle
29 Street Dogs Were Rescued From Antigua and Flown to the US
The stray pups were uncared for and in poor health — now they’re looking for forever homes.
- lifestyle
7 Myths About Rescue Animals—Debunked
For starters: No, they’re not all traumatized and yes, you can find a purebred puppy at a shelter.
- lifestyle
40 Dogs Were Rescued From Horrific Conditions, Thanks to a Viral Video
TikTok played a huge role in helping to free these pups.
- lifestyle
Meet This Inspiring Online Community of Parents to Three-Legged Pets
“We learned dogs are born with three legs and a spare.”
- lifestyle
50 Dogs and Cats Were Rescued from the Yulin Dog Meat Festival
The animals were going to be slaughtered as part of the notorious event—now they’re looking for loving homes.
- lifestyle
The ASPCA Rescued 300 Mistreated Dogs Across Four States in Only 30 Days
Here’s how they were able to pull off this incredible feat.
- lifestyle
These Major League Teams Give Their All for Animal Advocacy
To kick off the 2024 baseball season, we honor some big players in the animal-rescue game.
- lifestyle
Forget Goat Yoga. Jessamyn Stanley Practices With Her Pets
Turn those barks and meows into namastes.
- lifestyle
Heads Up: It’s Officially “Kitten Season”
Hannah Shaw, aka Kitten Lady, on how you can care for orphaned kittens this spring.
- lifestyle
Loneliness Is a Public Health Crisis. Pets Can Help
Per the US Surgeon General, loneliness is as dangerous for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Here are ways pets can solve that.
- lifestyle
How to Claim Your Foster Pet on Your Taxes
That’s right, you can write off all that puppy food (and pee pads).
- lifestyle
How to Protect Your Pet During LA’s Canine Crime Wave
Dognappers are targeting designer breeds like French Bulldogs. We asked a pet detective for tips on how to keep your pup safe.
- lifestyle
We Are Now Living in the Age of Drone Animal Rescue
ASSERT is the first on the ground for emergency aid around the world.
- lifestyle
Nearly 30 Golden Retrievers Were Rescued From Inhumane Conditions in Rhode Island
The dogs — 20 of them puppies — will be available for adoption in the coming weeks.
- lifestyle
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals She’s Fostering 23 Dogs
The actress is a huge advocate for animal rescue.
- lifestyle
Over 90 Dogs Were Saved From Horrific Conditions at an “Animal Rescue” in New Jersey
The pups are receiving medical attention thanks to intervention from the ASPCA.
- lifestyle
You Can Help Save Beloved NYC Dog Cafe Boris & Horton
They need your help so they don’t close their doors. Here’s what you can do.
- lifestyle
Over 200 Dogs and Cats Were Saved From an Animal Testing Lab in Oklahoma
The formerly abusive testing facility will be turned into a rehabilitation center for pets in need.
- lifestyle
These Super Bowl LVIII Stars Are Animal Rescue Champions — Whether They Win or Not
Here’s a play-by-play of the 49ers and Chiefs’ animal adoption advocacy.