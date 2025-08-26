45 Pets Rescued From Animal Shelter President’s Home in ‘Deplorable Conditions’

On Thursday, authorities — with the help of several local animal welfare groups — executed a search warrant at the home of Geralyn Serino, the president of a New Jersey organization called Lost Paws Animal Rescue. Inside, they found 45 cats and dogs living in crowded, filthy, and neglectful conditions.

The community had been uneasy about Serino’s operation for months. Lost Paws Animal Rescue regularly held adoption events, and potential adopters who encountered the pets could tell something was wrong. “There was a lot of concern — they saw the animals that she had for adoption were in horrific condition,” Annie Trinkle, opens in new tab the founder and executive director of Animal Alliance, a group that assisted with the rescue, told Central New Jersey News.

Get 20% off PrettyLitter, just for our kin Save on the litter with color-changing tech that helps you better care for your cat. Get Your Coupon

Concerned locals started a Change.Org opens in new tab petition called “Shut Down Lost Paws Animal Rescue in Pittstown, NJ.” In the description, the petition creator described witnessing animal arriving to events in a “heartbreaking state,” covered in feces and showing signs of neglect. “They arrive at adoption events filthy and malnourished, and yet the excuse is always the same: they had an accident on the way,” the petition creator wrote. “This is not about a rare mishap, but rather a continued pattern of mistreatment that needs to be stopped.”

The petition garnered 537 signatures, and the authorities finally stepped in. On August 21, a raid on Serino’s New Jersey home revealed 37 cats and eight dogs living in what Trinkle calls “deplorable conditions.”