Articles by Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
- lifestyle
The 10 Most Dog-Friendly Cities In The United States
In honor of National Dog Day, a new survey found the best American towns for pups.
In honor of National Dog Day, a new survey found the best American towns for pups.
- lifestyle
Meet the 10 Finalists in the “World’s Cutest Rescue Dog” Contest—And Vote for Your Fave!
It's nearly impossible to choose, but cast your vote for democracy’s sake.
It's nearly impossible to choose, but cast your vote for democracy’s sake.
- health
Bird Flu Is Infecting Cats Across The Country—Including Indoor Ones
Nearly 40 domestic cats have been infected with bird flu—two of which have never been outside.
Nearly 40 domestic cats have been infected with bird flu—two of which have never been outside.
- behavior
Vancouver Is Giving Out Yellow Bandanas to Reactive Dogs to Signal Their Need for Space
Not all dogs like to be approached—The Yellow Bandana Project is trying to help communicate their needs.
Not all dogs like to be approached—The Yellow Bandana Project is trying to help communicate their needs.
- lifestyle
The ASPCA Rescued Over 100 Dogs From a Dogfighting Operation
Now, they’re providing medical aid to the injured pups and assisting with the police investigation.
Now, they’re providing medical aid to the injured pups and assisting with the police investigation.
- lifestyle
A Facebook Scam Has Devastated an Oregon Animal Shelter—And They Need Your Help
The nonprofit’s page was hacked, leaving their operations paused and potential adopters vulnerable to theft.
The nonprofit’s page was hacked, leaving their operations paused and potential adopters vulnerable to theft.
- health
A Rabies-Infected Bat Was Found In Pasadena—Here’s What Pet Parents Should Know
August and September are the most active months for rabid bats. Here’s how to keep your pet safe.
August and September are the most active months for rabid bats. Here’s how to keep your pet safe.
- nutrition
New Research Finds the Flavor of Food Cats Actually Want to Eat
Cats are notoriously picky, but science is getting to the bottom of their tastes.
Cats are notoriously picky, but science is getting to the bottom of their tastes.
- lifestyle
Meet Cacau, the Winner of the World Dog Surfing Championships
This pup gave an Olympic-worthy athletic performance for a good cause.
This pup gave an Olympic-worthy athletic performance for a good cause.
- behavior
Your Cat Can Make Nearly 300 Unique Facial Expressions, Study Finds
They’re not so mysterious after all.
They’re not so mysterious after all.
- lifestyle
100 Cats And 2 Dogs Were Rescued From A Home In Pennsylvania
You can help a local shelter get them the medical care they need.
You can help a local shelter get them the medical care they need.
- lifestyle
These Are the 10 US Cities With the Best Dog Parks, New Report Finds
For social pups, these are the places to be.
For social pups, these are the places to be.
- behavior
Thanks to Evolution, Your Dog Understands Your Emotions
Per a new study, pups show signs of stress when humans cry—but not all animals do.
Per a new study, pups show signs of stress when humans cry—but not all animals do.
- lifestyle
A TikTok Star Raised Nearly $200,000 for a Cat Sanctuary After Saving an Injured Cat
How his viral video led to critical help for Edgar and Ivy’s Cat Sanctuary in Texas.
How his viral video led to critical help for Edgar and Ivy’s Cat Sanctuary in Texas.
- shopping
Here Are the Best Amazon Prime Day Pet Deals You Can Shop
Start saving right... now.
Start saving right... now.
- lifestyle
“Britain’s Ugliest Dog” Will Star in the Next *Deadpool* Movie
Peggy was the runt of her litter—now, she’s a Marvel VIP.
Peggy was the runt of her litter—now, she’s a Marvel VIP.
- lifestyle
A Lawsuit Could Limit the San Diego Humane Society’s Ability to Help Stray Cats
You can show your support for the SDHS at the San Diego Superior Court through Wednesday of this week.
You can show your support for the SDHS at the San Diego Superior Court through Wednesday of this week.
- lifestyle
Nearly 100 Dogs and Cats Rescued From Hurricane Beryl Are Available for Adoption
Find out how you can help the pets affected by the storm.
Find out how you can help the pets affected by the storm.
- behavior
Having This In Your Home Will Make Your Cat Scratch More, New Study Says
Plus, how to keep your kitty from destroying the couch.
Plus, how to keep your kitty from destroying the couch.
- health
2 Dogs Reportedly Died From Blue-Green Algae Last Week
Everything you need to know to keep your pup safe.
Everything you need to know to keep your pup safe.
- lifestyle
The “Puppy Blues” Are a Struggle for About Half of New Dog Parents, Study Finds
If you’re feeling stressed or sad after bringing home a young pup, you’re not alone.
If you’re feeling stressed or sad after bringing home a young pup, you’re not alone.
- lifestyle
The 5 Most Expensive States to Raise a Dog—And The Cheapest, Too
Some places are harder on the wallet than others.
Some places are harder on the wallet than others.
- nutrition
Pet Food Recalled After Testing Positive for Listeria
Five different pet foods have been contaminated.
Five different pet foods have been contaminated.
- lifestyle
Meet Beacon, the Therapy Dog Who Helped Gymnasts De-Stress at the Olympic Trials
The pup is a credentialed staff member of USA Gymnastics.
The pup is a credentialed staff member of USA Gymnastics.
- health
How to Keep Your Pet Safe During a Hurricane and Other Natural Disasters
A VCA Animal Hospital expert explains everything you need to know about preparing for a natural disaster.
A VCA Animal Hospital expert explains everything you need to know about preparing for a natural disaster.
- lifestyle
7 Ways You Can Upcycle the Tumbleweeds of Pet Hair Floating Around Your House
Turns out, it’s not an annoyance— it’s an opportunity to get creative.
Turns out, it’s not an annoyance— it’s an opportunity to get creative.
- lifestyle
Many People Would Rather Watch Movies With Their Dogs Than Their Partners, Poll Finds
Unlike your beau, your pup won’t interrupt the film to ask questions.
Unlike your beau, your pup won’t interrupt the film to ask questions.
- health
A Dog Flu Outbreak in Florida Is Forcing Shelters to Stop Intake and Adoptions
Everything you need to know about canine influenza.
Everything you need to know about canine influenza.
- nutrition
Celebrity Chef Dan Churchill’s Frozen Blueberry Dog Treat Recipe
A sweet snack to keep your pup cool during the dog days of summer.
A sweet snack to keep your pup cool during the dog days of summer.
- health
Toys Containing BPA May Cause Obesity in Dogs, New Study Finds
The chemical has been linked to a variety of health problems in animals.
The chemical has been linked to a variety of health problems in animals.
- health
Foxtails Are a Hidden Danger for Cats—How to Keep Them Safe Outside This Summer
Adventure cats, beware: This plant can be seriously dangerous.
Adventure cats, beware: This plant can be seriously dangerous.
- lifestyle
How Musician Emmy Meli’s Cat Helped Her Find Peace With Being on Her Own
The past few years have been a whirlwind for the R&B pop star, but her “little best friend” helps her stay calm in all the chaos.
The past few years have been a whirlwind for the R&B pop star, but her “little best friend” helps her stay calm in all the chaos.
- lifestyle
3 Heroic Fishermen Saved 38 Dogs From Drowning in a Mississippi Lake
An everyday fishing trip turned into a massive rescue mission.
An everyday fishing trip turned into a massive rescue mission.
- lifestyle
Dogs Who Have Roommates at Shelters Are Less Stressed, New Study Finds
This often means they get adopted faster, too.
This often means they get adopted faster, too.
- lifestyle
You Can Enter Your Dog to Win the World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest
People and Pedigree are offering big prizes to the winner.
People and Pedigree are offering big prizes to the winner.
- lifestyle
The Daily Show’s “InDogCision” Events Aim to Rescue Pets—and Democracy
This Friday, New Yorkers can go to the first installation to adopt dogs and register to vote.
This Friday, New Yorkers can go to the first installation to adopt dogs and register to vote.
- health
Pet Parents Left in a Panic After Nationwide Drops 100,000 Pet Insurance Policies
The company is cancelling these plans due to “inflation in the cost of veterinary care.”
The company is cancelling these plans due to “inflation in the cost of veterinary care.”
- health
How to Get a Cat to Drink Water
Their desert-dwelling roots might resist hydration, but these tricks can help.
Their desert-dwelling roots might resist hydration, but these tricks can help.
- health
It’s Illegal to Leave Your Pet in a Hot Car In These States
As the temps rise, it becomes extremely risky for your pet’s health.
As the temps rise, it becomes extremely risky for your pet’s health.
- lifestyle
Luxury Dog Airline BARK Air Adds 5 New Routes
Does this mean they will lower those hefty ticket prices?
Does this mean they will lower those hefty ticket prices?