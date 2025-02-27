Over 100 Animals Rescued From Horrific Conditions at a Veterinarian’s Home

Tuesday, the Sandusky County Animal Cruelty Division, with the assistance of Humane World for Animals, opens in a new tab visited Another Chance Sanctuary — a property in Clyde, Ohio owned by a licensed veterinarian. Once inside, officers found dozens of dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, and more animals living in inhumane and unsanitary conditions. By the time they had finished their rescue mission, more than 110 animals had been removed from the residence.

The rescue

Dr. Laura Hirt has operated Another Chance Sanctuary since 2009. Though reviews of the operation from past years show that some pets received adequate care from the supposed rescue, what authorities found inside was a different story. A variety of species — dogs, cats, alpacas, donkeys, guinea pigs, rabbits, exotic birds, and a pig — were living together in cramped quarters in “conditions consistent with large-scale neglect,” Humane World for Animals explained in a press release. opens in a new tab

The results of the alleged neglect were horrific. A cat was hunched in a corner with a severe untreated eye injury; other cats showed signs of respiratory illness. Rabbits were kept in an empty room, living on a feces-covered floor. Many of the animals suffered from severe dental disease. There was evidence of unsafe veterinary practices, such as an examination table covered in dried blood and dirty paw prints and a surgical tray containing used needles and unlabeled medications.

“This is particularly egregious because a veterinarian has the knowledge and expertise to recognize when animals need help,” Dr. Michelle Gonzalez, a forensic veterinary consultant for Humane World for Animals and Ohio representative for Humane Veterinary Medical Alliance, told Humane World. “We swear an oath to treat animals with dignity and respect and our communities trust us to put the utmost importance into the welfare and health of animals. This is a shocking anomaly.”

Hirt was indicted by a Sandusky County grand jury on five counts of animal cruelty, Sandusky County Dog Warden Kelly Pocock told WDTN. opens in a new tab Each of these five counts are classified as fifth-degree felonies.

How to help

Thanks to volunteers from Humane World for Animals, RedRover, opens in a new tab Green Dogs Unleashed, opens in a new tab and Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary, opens in a new tab all rescued animals are now receiving care and medical attention at undisclosed locations.

The Humane World for Animals is requesting rush donations to help with the veterinary needs of the badly injured rescues, who they add are suffering from old and new wounds, including missing eyes and legs. To help these animals, you can donate at the link below.