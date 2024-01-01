Pet Behavior & Training · Kinship

Behavior

Training a dog? Deciphering a cat tail twitch? We’ve got expert tips for the wackiest of behaviors.

basic obedience & trainingbehavioral issuesbehavior & body languageanxiety & separation anxiety
Cat sleeping on the sofa at home.
behavior

The Cat “Loaf” Position Is Super Cute—But Why Do They Do It?

Besides looking like the perfect little sourdough baby.

basic obedience & training

Learn from the experts and train your pet on basic obedience: potty training, crate training, even litter box training. Plus, how to find a professional trainer.

Young woman smiling confident hugging dog sitting on bed at bedroom.

And when will it stop?

Man holds his Labrador dog in his arms outside.

One more thing to talk about with your therapist.

Small puppy sitting on training pee pad at home.

First step: patience.

behavioral issues

Dog barking? Cat scratching? Our experts have tips to help all sorts of behavior and aggression issues so your pet can earn that “good boy!” (or girl).

The yellow bandana is part of a new international movement for reactive dogs. Dogs wearing yellow are often signalling that they need space and could become reactive if approached by another person or off-leash dog.

Not all dogs like to be approached—The Yellow Bandana Project is trying to help communicate their needs.

Woman feeding her two dogs outside.

And other incredibly valid bowl-safety questions you’re probably asking.

behavior & body language

Tail wagging? Ear pinning? It all means something. We’ll show you how to understand your pet (and communicate with them) with guides to decode the weirdest body language and behavior.

Woman holding cat on her lap.

And you can best comfort your sad kitty.

Cat sleeping on the sofa at home.

Besides looking like the perfect little sourdough baby.

Black Puppy Sniffing Reflection In Mirror.

They do seem to act different after a trip to the groomer, right?

anxiety & separation anxiety

Learn how to deal with separation anxiety (and other forms of pet anxiety) so they keep calm when you’re not together.

Dog sitting at home waiting for it's owner to come back.

Not that you want to be away from them anyway.

Golden Doodle dog with Airtag collar.

The real question is: Should you?

