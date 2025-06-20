Every Dog’s Biggest Need, According to Their Breed

Sometimes, it can be really obvious what our dogs opens in new tab want — for us to serve them dinner two hours early and give them treats on command. Other times, their wants can seem obscure, like when they’re staring into our souls, indignantly huffing at us, and all of their basic needs are already met. This can be puzzling for any pet parent. We want to ensure our dogs are living their best possible lives, and sometimes, their breed opens in new tab (or breeds, if you have a mixed pup) can be used as a guidepost.

We consulted two pet behavior experts to find out what the biggest need is for some of the most popular dog breeds. Of course, each dog is an individual with their own personality and set of requirements and preferences, so take our experts advice mixed with what you know about your favorite friend.

Samantha Gehrmann / Stocksy

German Shepherd

This breed loves to have a job and a purpose. “German Shepherds do best with structure and exercise,” says Hannah Richter opens in new tab , a New York City-based dog trainer. If you have a German Shepherd but don’t have them on an active schedule, they’re going to feel unmoored and might become destructive.

German Shepherds are high-energy and highly intelligent pups. If you were sitting around the house with nothing to do, sans any form of entertainment, you would grow anxious, too. Create a schedule for your Shepherd, so they know what to expect most days.

Shutterstock / Ali Peterson

Pit Bull

Pit Bulls are misunderstood sweeties who just love their families. Pet parents of pit bulls know that the persistent myths about them are just that — myths. Pit Bulls are more of an active dog than some dog parents anticipate and that is their greatest need. “Pit Bulls are part of the bully breed group and need lots of physical outlets for their energy and strength,” certified canine behavior consultant Cathy Madson opens in new tab , CBCC-KA, CPDT-KA, FDM, says. “Play[ing] with tug or spring poles can give them a great outlet, along with focusing on relationship-based training, and impulse-control games,” she says.

Marija Mandic / Stocksy

Dachshund

Tiny but with the spunky personality (and bark) of a much larger pup, the Dachshund’s history as a hunting dog informs what this breed needs — their name translates to “Badger Dog" from German — and it’s not just walks and playtime. “Dachshunds need outlets for their mental energy in addition to physical energy,” says Richter. “Food puzzles and snuffle mats are an excellent way to burn mental energy.” This makes sense because they used to dig into badgers’ dens, so giving them something to find will recreate that sensation.

Daredevil Dachshunds likely aren’t aware of how fragile their spines are, but their biggest unconscious need is for their pet parent to make sure that they aren’t jumping too much, being picked up incorrectly, or gaining too much weight.

Olga Skred / iStock

Shih Tzu

These little lions are more than their majestic manes — they used to be royal dogs, lived in palaces, where their job was to “get attention.” The size of palace might have changed (thankfully they don’t know the difference between a two-bedroom apartment and a castle), but their core need remains the same.

“As a toy breed, Shih Tzus were bred to be companions and need consistent human connection,” Madson says. “Focus on calm routines, engagement, and bonding enrichment activities.” I mean, we all could use more cuddles, right?

Olga Sibirskaya / Stocksy

Chihuahua

This pint-size pup might be known for being a “purse dog,” but hey, they’re OK with that, because their greatest need is to be with their pet parents as much as possible. Their love language is quality time. “Chihuahuas need to have some play, rest, and snuggle time each day!” Richter says.

Don’t expect that quality time to be sedentary, though. Despite their very small stature, Chihuahuas are high-energy pups that require plenty of exercise and playtime.

Leigh Love / Stocksy

Poodle

Poodles might be associated with the reputation of a snobby, immaculately groomed city dog but that’s only because they had a successful rebrand a few decades ago. These pampered pups actually don’t love sitting around rent-free in your home, because their breed was trained to do more. “Originally water retrievers, Poodles crave mental stimulation and a job,” says Madson.

Dogs that don’t receive enough mental stimulation can grow destructive, so as the pet parent, you need to provide activities and games to keep them happy. “Mix up training games with scent work and puzzle toys to challenge their brains,” Madson suggests.

Jelena Markovic / Stocksy

French Bulldog

The French Bulldog has been crowned the most popular dog in America for three years in a row. It’s not surprising because these pups are the ultimate social butterfly. Consider them the Tom Hanks or Reese Witherspoon of dogs. “Frenchies are very playful and will need social outlets with dogs and people,” Richter says.

Basically, like how your extrovert friend starts to get antsy or sad when they aren’t around people, your Frenchie is the same. An easy way to get your Frenchie in front of both humans and other people is by visiting your local dog park. You could also visit dog-friendly cafes or breweries, which sometimes organize specific pet meet-ups.

Shutterstock / Sorapop Udomsri

Beagle

Beagles have some of the most famous noses in the world, thanks to their centuries-long history as a hunting dog. We assume that your Beagle is not accompanying you regularly on “the great chase,” but just like any great athlete, their skills do need to be tapped into or they’ll grow bored. “Scent hounds through and through, Beagles need to follow their nose,” Madson says. “Daily nose-driven exploration is a must, along with tracking or scent-based games.”

You might need to get creative, but it’ll be fun for you, too. We suggest hiding a treat in your home, which creates a fun hide-and-seek game for your pup, and letting them run wild.

Samantha Gehrmann / Stocksy

Golden Retriever

If you haven’t been able to tell from this list yet, people really love to adopt working dogs. Golden Retrievers were the most popular dog in America for a whopping 22 years, until Frenchies took their spot. These family-friendly dogs are loving, affectionate pets, but sometimes pet parents aren’t aware of how active they are before committing to the breed. “Goldens need a combination of play, exercise, and training,” Richter says.

Goldens should get a total of 1-2 hours of exercise per day, depending on the age of your pup, of course. Puppies and senior dogs will require less.

Sarah Wight Photography LLC / Stocksy

Siberian Husky

If you’ve ever watched videos of huskies arguing with their pet parents (one of my favorite genres on the Internet), then you know how stubborn these wolf-like pups can be. They can talk back with great sass and have a lot of ideas about the life they should be living. “One of the oldest and ‘least-domesticated’ breeds, Huskies are built for long-distance travel,” Madson says. “They need space and movement. Secure areas to run and plenty of safe, independent exploration help meet their need for freedom.”

Pet parents should be prepared to go on many long walks (and runs) — if they think their walk is too short, they will definitely let you know.

My breed isn’t on this list — What should I do?

Madson has a general recommendation for all canine parents if your dog is acting out, seems bored, or is unfulfilled.

“No matter their breed, all dogs need more autonomous outdoor time,” Madson says. “Not just quick potty breaks or structured walks, but real time to explore, sniff, and just be a dog. Whether that’s hanging out in the yard or going on sniffaris using a long leash, giving a dog the freedom to make their own choices outside helps to fulfill their behavioral needs and reduces many undesired behaviors.”