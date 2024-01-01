Articles by Alicia Kort
Alicia Kort
Alicia Kort is a writer and editor living in Brooklyn. She’s currently the senior commerce editor at Apartment Therapy. She’s been published in StyleCaster, Electric Literature, Newsweek, Interview, Brooklyn magazine and more. In her free time, she runs, reads, and spends time with her dog-nieces, Maya and Lady, and her cat-niece, Pepper.
- lifestyle
The Dog-Friendly Chicago Guide For Windy City Pooches
From lounging at pup-friendly breweries to chowing down at pet bakeries, there are countless ways to enjoy this Midwest playground with your dog.
From lounging at pup-friendly breweries to chowing down at pet bakeries, there are countless ways to enjoy this Midwest playground with your dog.
- lifestyle
Sasha Spielberg’s Watercolor Pet Portraits Fuel Her Obsession with Dogs
The musician, actress, artist, and podcaster paints to honor her great past loves: the pups in her life.
The musician, actress, artist, and podcaster paints to honor her great past loves: the pups in her life.
Most Popular
- behaviorCan Cats Find Their Way Home?