6 Best Puppy Playpens: Indoor, Outdoor and Travel Options
Let the (safely contained) games begin!
In This Article:
Our Top Puppy Playpen Picks Key Features to Look for in a Puppy Playpen Types of Puppy Playpens Puppy Playpen Materials to Know About Puppy Playpen Safety Information
If you’re parenting a puppy for the first time, you’ve no doubt noticed that they are chaos packaged in a wriggly, fluffy bundle. They’re like toddlers with sharp teeth, eviscerating whatever shoe or prized possession that you haven’t put far enough out of reach. If you’re struggling to keep your puppy out of trouble, we recommend looking into a puppy playpen.
“Puppy pens are a life saver for new puppy owners,” says Aislynn Ross, certified dog obedience trainer. “Puppy pens help so much with housebreaking, teaching them independence, and keeping your pup safe.”
Not only do they give you peace of mind, they can provide your pup with a sense of safety when they meet new adult family members, children, other dogs, or cats. Consider it to be your puppy’s safe space.