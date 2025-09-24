6 Best Puppy Playpens: Indoor, Outdoor and Travel Options

If you’re parenting a puppy for the first time, you’ve no doubt noticed that they are chaos packaged in a wriggly, fluffy bundle. They’re like toddlers with sharp teeth, eviscerating whatever shoe or prized possession that you haven’t put far enough out of reach. If you’re struggling to keep your puppy out of trouble, we recommend looking into a puppy playpen.

“ Puppy pens are a life saver for new puppy owners,” says Aislynn Ross, certified dog obedience trainer. “Puppy pens help so much with housebreaking, teaching them independence, and keeping your pup safe.”

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

Not only do they give you peace of mind, they can provide your pup with a sense of safety when they meet new adult family members, children, other dogs, or cats. Consider it to be your puppy’s safe space.

Main takeaways Puppy playpens can be beneficial for puppies in a number of ways. Puppies can feel safe, be introduced to other people and animals in a controlled way, and help with potty training.

Puppies should never wear collars while they’re in the puppy playpen for safety reasons — they might get caught, stuck, and injured.

We found the best puppy playpens for you and we list the pros and cons of each, so you don’t have to sweat finding the right one for your new pup.