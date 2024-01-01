puppy
- behavior
Why Does My Puppy Pee on My Bed?
And when will it stop?
- behavior
How to Train With a Puppy Pad
First step: patience.
- health
5 Development Stages You Should Know When You Get a Puppy
It’s like What to Expect When You’re Expecting, except add “four little paws to run around your house” to the title.
- nutrition
What Is the Best Puppy Food for Small Breeds?
They may be tiny, but their appetites are not.
- behavior
How to Introduce Dogs
First impressions are very important.
- health
You Should Not Feed Your Pet This Snack Due to Listeria-Contamination
And the signs to look out for if you’re concerned.
- behavior
How Long Does it Take to Potty Train a Puppy?
If anything requires patience, it’s this.
- behavior
Puppy Fear Periods: Why is My Dog Scared All of a Sudden?
Turns out, adolescence isn’t just tough for humans—it can be hard on dogs, too.
- lifestyle
The Rule of 3s — Learn About Your Rescue Dog’s Major Milestones
What to expect in the first three days, three weeks, and three months.
- behavior
9 Myths About Your Puppy—Busted By a Behaviorist
The internet has a lot to tell you about your new addition. Here’s what’s actually true.
- behavior
How to Socialize a Puppy
Everything you need to know to get your new addition off to a good start.
- behavior
The Best Dog Breeds for Families
Remember: You can find just about any breed you want at a rescue.
- health
11 Best Grooming Products for Your Pup
Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes.
- lifestyle
Why Do We Have the Urge to Squeeze Our Adorable Pets?
There’s a scientific reason for this impulse.
- shopping
Your Ultimate Foster Dog Shopping List
Your foster dog needs love — but they also need stuff.
- shopping
10 Cult Dog Products All New Pet Parents Need
Technically, you can live without this stuff, but we don’t recommend it.
- nutrition
Can Puppies Eat Adult Dog Food?
They might want to hurry up and be a big kid, but here’s why it’s good to wait.
- lifestyle
The “Puppy Blues” Are a Struggle for About Half of New Dog Parents, Study Finds
If you’re feeling stressed or sad after bringing home a young pup, you’re not alone.
- lifestyle
The Macro Benefits of Microchipping Your Dog
Sure, microchips can feel a little 1984. But if your pup has a chip, they’re four times more likely to make it home if they get lost.
- lifestyle
Water Hazard Tips to Keep Your Swimming Dog Safe
Keep your pup safe in the pool, a pond, or the ocean.
- shopping
The Best Dog Harnesses of 2024
Experts pick the best harnesses for every kind of dog—from flat-faced breeds to tiny teacups to escape artists.
- lifestyle
Road Trip Tips for Wanderlusting Pet Parents
Bring your pet along for the ride with these pro tips from a dog trainer.
- health
5 Myths About Ticks That Every Dog Parent Should Know
Found a tick on your dog? A veterinarian breaks down everything you need to know.
- lifestyle
Why Your Dog Needs a Frozen Kong
Two words: Endless entertainment.
- health
A New Study Says Spaying/Neutering Too Early May Health Problems in Certain Dog Breeds
Read on to find out why spaying/neutering is so important, and what the right time is for your pup.
- behavior
How to Use Dog Treats for Training
Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things.
- behavior
How to Train a Dog Not to Jump
Kinship Collective dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for getting a hyped-up dog to chill out.
- behavior
How to Train a Puppy Not to Bite
Those little razor teeth are no fun.
- health
Can Puppies Lose Their Teeth? Baby Teeth In Puppies
Whether you should save them for the tooth fairy is another issue entirely.
- health
When Can a Puppy Leave Their Mom?
Of course, you’re their parent, too. But they need their biological mom for as long as possible.
- health
When Can a Puppy Get a Rabies Shot?
And what you should expect after they receive it.
- behavior
How Young Dogs Can Benefit From Having an Older Dog Mentor
Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus.
- lifestyle
7 Myths About Rescue Animals—Debunked
For starters: No, they’re not all traumatized and yes, you can find a purebred puppy at a shelter.
- lifestyle
Millennials Are Choosing Pets Over Kids, Study Finds
A study found that millennials are choosing pets over kids. Here’s why.
- behavior
Why You Shouldn’t Be Skeptical of Positive Training Methods
It is powerful enough, even for the tough cases, and it is the best choice—here’s why.
- shopping
Doggie Dental Care: How to Choose the Best Toothbrush for a Puppy
Those pearly whites need all the attention they can get.
- behavior
Why Does My Dog Nibble on Me?
Those little teeth are sweet, but they definitely don’t feel good on your hand.
- behavior
There Is More Than One “Right” Way to Socialize Your Puppy
Take it slow. This process should never feel like speed-dating.
- lifestyle
Forget Goat Yoga. Jessamyn Stanley Practices With Her Pets
Turn those barks and meows into namastes.
- behavior
How to Calm a Puppy Down
Yes, it is possible.
- behavior
What Are Dog Communication Buttons? And How to Use Them
Cognitive Science professor Dr. Federico Rossano on how Bunny, TikTok’s “talking” dog, is sparking change in how we communicate with our pets.
- health
Can Dogs Get Hiccups? Why It Happens and What to Do
In addition to being adorable, it’s nothing to worry about.
- shopping
The Best Chew Bones for Puppies in 2024
Give them an alternative to your shoes.