The STAPLE and Zee.Dog Collab Has Brought Back an Icon: The Fat Pigeon Toy

Pigeons, a.k.a. the rats of the sky, probably make your dog lose their mind if you live in a city. Those dudes get way too comfortable at the dog park, around the stoop, in the middle of the sidewalk. But when it comes in a plump little dog toy, the pigeon is your pup’s best friend.

Following their 2019 hit with the iconic breakout star, Fat Pigeon toy opens in a new tab , pet food, toys, and accessories brand Zee.Dog opens in a new tab has teamed up yet again with streetwear extraordinaire, STAPLE, to collaborate on a four-piece pet collection. And yes, the pigeon is making a return.

Courtesy of Zee.dog

The limited edition Zee.Dog X STAPLE collection features four pet products — all under $200, including the Tuff Bowl opens in a new tab (priced at $35 USD), Hands-Free Leash opens in a new tab (at $40 USD), Zee.Bed opens in a new tab (at $160 USD) and the re-designed Fat Pigeon Toy opens in a new tab at ($30 USD). Made from stainless steel and coated in magenta colored rubber, the Tuff Bowl’s rubber prevents sliding while the durable high-sided bowl makes for an easy clean up.

The Hands-Free Leash allows dog parents to walk and text freely, while the Zee.Bed is made for your pup to slow down and relax. Constructed from unibody viscoelastic foam and ultra-soft microfiber, it’s hypoallergenic and soft on the body. The reinvented Fat Pigeon Toy is made entirely of strong leather and is made to withstand even the sharpest puppy fangs — like a classic Kong toy but with a cultural edge.

Courtesy of Zee.Dog

The brands’ new collab comes on the heels of a big year for STAPLE founder Jeff Staple, who is releasing his book opens in a new tab , Not Just Sneakers later this fall. A history of his 25-year career in designing streetwear and sneakers, the book of photography provides visual reference for his archive of iconic designs, including the pigeon motif, which has graced enough of his line to be considered an unofficial mascot.

Courtesy of Zee.dog

You can now shop the collection online as well as in select stores across Europe, Canada, South America, and more.