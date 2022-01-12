UK-based designer Ashley Williams opens in a new tab has made quite the name for herself over the past decade. After graduating from the University of Westminster in 2012 with a much buzzed-about final collection, she joined Fashion East, Lulu Kennedy’s non-profit designer support and showcasing venture, and was a recipient of the British Fashion Council’s NEWGEN prize from 2014-2017. These honors put her in the rarified company of great British designers like Alexander McQueen, JW Anderson, Christopher Kane, Simone Rocha, and Molly Goddard, and made her collections must-sees at London Fashion Week BP (before the Pandemic).

Her work is a punk rock mash-up of the cute and the sinister, with kawaii prints of puppies and kitties juxtaposed with anarchy symbols, crystal spider webs, and hotrod flame motifs. And she doesn't just design for humans; she has a whole line of dog sweaters opens in a new tab , too. "A lot of the things [I design] are comments on my life," Williams told Vogue in 2021. "So when I got dogs [she has two rescues, Stuart and Didi], "I started doing dog things or dog prints everywhere."