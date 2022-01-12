Ashley Williams’ Puppy Sweaters Are So Punk Rock
Match your dog in the buzzed-about designer’s graphic knit patterns of pentagrams, spiders, and teddy bears.
UK-based designer Ashley Williams opens in a new tabhas made quite the name for herself over the past decade. After graduating from the University of Westminster in 2012 with a much buzzed-about final collection, she joined Fashion East, Lulu Kennedy’s non-profit designer support and showcasing venture, and was a recipient of the British Fashion Council’s NEWGEN prize from 2014-2017. These honors put her in the rarified company of great British designers like Alexander McQueen, JW Anderson, Christopher Kane, Simone Rocha, and Molly Goddard, and made her collections must-sees at London Fashion Week BP (before the Pandemic).
Her work is a punk rock mash-up of the cute and the sinister, with kawaii prints of puppies and kitties juxtaposed with anarchy symbols, crystal spider webs, and hotrod flame motifs. And she doesn’t just design for humans; she has a whole line of dog sweatersopens in a new tab, too. “A lot of the things [I design] are comments on my life,” Williams told Vogue in 2021. “So when I got dogs [she has two rescues, Stuart and Didi], “I started doing dog things or dog prints everywhere.”
Williams’ dog sweaters are currently available on Ssense.comopens in a new tab and come in a range of sizes to fit every pup. They are made in the UK of mohair-blend yarn and feature graphic, intarsia-knit patterns of bows, pentagrams, checkerboards, teddy bears, and spiders. And the best part? They are all currently on sale for 20-25% off! You can pocket those savings or, better yet, put that money toward a coordinating knit from Williams’ main line collection, available on Ashleywilliamslondon.comopens in a new tab. Just imagine how jealous all the other dog moms will be when you and your pooch stroll into the park in matching sweaters. Oh, the Instagrams you’ll take!
Charles Manning
Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanningopens in a new tab.