big dog
Cancer is More Common in Purebred Dogs, Study Says
Nationwide’s veterinary analytics team looked at the cancer claims of 1.61 million dogs and found that purebred dogs are nearly twice as likely to get cancer as mixed breeds.
A New Drug Could Make Your Dog Live Longer
LOY-002 is a drug aimed at improving your pet’s quality of life—and helping them live longer.
New Research Finds a Dog’s Size Impacts Their Disease Risk
A study finds small and large dogs have their own unique set of health concerns.
A New Drug Could Make Your Dog Live Longer—Meet the Woman Who Created It
The founder and CEO of Loyal, Celine Halioua, tells Kinship what the future of pet parenthood could look like, starting with more time with your pup.
Lipomas in Dogs: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment of Fatty Tumors
Here’s why you (probably) shouldn’t worry.
A New Drug Aims to Extend the Life Expectancy of Large Dogs
The FDA determined it has a “reasonable expectation of effectiveness.”
- behavior
How Do I Stop My Dog From Counter Surfing?
Celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell’s pro tips for keeping paws off your charcuterie platter this holiday season.
- shopping
Get This John Legend x Lay Lo Dog Bed Collab While You Can
Give your dog’s old bed an EGOT-worthy upgrade.
Home Remedies for Dog Joint Pain Relief
DIY ways to help your pup cope with the pain.
- lifestyle
The Fiction of “Unadoptable” Shelter Dogs
Wolf Mother K9 founder Saharai Salazar on misunderstood behaviors, giving every pup a chance, and the need for more empathy.
When Should You Spay or Neuter Your Dog?
The research is confusing — here are some guidelines.
- lifestyle
“Strays” Is Unlike Any Dog Movie You’ve Ever Seen
Director Josh Greenbaum tells Kinship about how he captured the funniest aspect of this hilarious film: dogs being dogs.
- shopping
Kingboy Makes Dog Beds That Only Royalty Deserves
Royalty, aka all dogs.
Does a Change of Season Mean a Change of Hairstyle — For Your Dog?
Celebrity dog groomer Jess Rona sets the record straight about “summer cuts.”
Oncotect is Revolutionizing Canine Cancer Screenings
One in four dogs will develop a form of cancer. This new test hopes to catch cases earlier and increase success rates.
- lifestyle
Why You Shouldn’t Get a Dog Breed Because You Saw It in a Movie
The John Wick franchise’s latest installment could pose a real threat to Belgian Malinois.
- behavior
How to Prepare Your Dog for Your New Baby
Keep these two words in mind: Start now.
- behavior
How to Slow Down a Dog Who Eats Too Fast
Plus 6 stylish slow-feed dog bowls.
- behavior
Don’t Ignore These 9 Behavioral Signs That Your Dog Is in Pain
Animal behaviorist Karen B. London breaks down the silent ways your pet is trying to tell you they’re hurting.
- nutrition
How to Make Homemade Dog Kibble
Learn how to make dry dog food with this easy homemade dog kibble dish.
- behavior
How to Teach a Dog to Fetch
For some dogs, it’s not as simple as just throwing a ball.
- shopping
11 Tough Toys for Power Chewers
Veterinary behaviorist Dr. Valli Parthasarathy reccos the most durable dog toys for destructive players.
- lifestyle
“My Pit Bull is Family” Fights For the Big Little Guys
The fair-housing org’s journey from bumper stickers to databases.
- lifestyle
Kassidi Jones and Her Pit Bull Ginger Are Shedding Light on Pet Parenthood and Racism
The academic — an exciting, emerging voice in animal advocacy — comes wielding both cute Pit Bull pics and uncomfortable truths.
- behavior
“How Do I Get My Dog to Stop Pawing at Things?”
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for teaching a pushy pup that there are friendlier ways to get what they want.
- shopping
It Was Only a Matter of Time Before Shinola Designed Pet Accessories
The Detroit brand’s debut collection is understated, sustainable, and very, very cozy.
- lifestyle
Pinups for Pitbulls Rolls Up the Victory Curls For the Pups Who Need It Most
Back in the day, pinup models donned their victory rolls to boost wartime spirits. Now, they do it to advocate for a much-maligned dog breed. Deirdre Franklin, the founder of Pinups for Pitbulls, explains how a burlesque hobby evolved into a life-saving non-profit.
- shopping
Warning: Ugly Holiday Sweaters Will Only Make Your Dog Cuter
Inspired by everything from It’s a Wonderful Life to The Big Lebowski, these are the best of the worst holiday sweaters.
- shopping
Welp, Amazon’s Having Another Prime Day Sale
Pet parents, it’s time to race to Amazon for this bonus discount moment.
- lifestyle
Pia Baroncini Has an Open-Door Policy For Foster Dogs
The LA entrepreneur has one thought when she sees an animal in need: “How dare we not help?”
- behavior
Think Your Dog Can Be an Obedience Champ?
You don’t have to look like you belong on Best in Show to be a contender.
- shopping
The Inspiration Behind Lay Lo Dog Beds Is — No Surprise — a Very Special Senior Dog
Who doesn’t love a terrazzo print these days?
- behavior
“How Do I Get My Dog to Come When Called?”
Kinship Collective dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for getting a stubborn pup to listen up.
- lifestyle
Do Wolf Dogs Make Good Pets?
Experts say these hybrid animals should be wild and free.
- shopping
8 Hands-Free Dog Leashes for Running (or Texting)
Remember to stay alert!
- behavior
How to Teach Your Dog to Skateboard
They’ll be doing ollies in no time.
- shopping
“Velvet Hippos” Need Their Beauty Sleep
Co-founder Shalina Chen on how her Pit Bull-inspired beds don’t sacrifice style for comfort.
- health
Adventure Dogs Need a Tick Tornado
This teeny tweezer is more powerful than you think.
- shopping
It’s Pool Party Season...
So you definitely need these Funboy x Bark pet floats.
- lifestyle
The Dirt on Dog-Proofing Your Yard
10 steps to a safe outdoor space. Landscaper not required.
- behavior
“How Can I Curb My Dog’s Squirrel Obsession?”
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for walking a pup that wants to chase everything that moves.
- health
Does Your Dog Need a Massage?
Help your dog stay fit and flexible with these stretch techniques by a certified pet strength and conditioning specialist.
- shopping
Modernbeast is a New Brand of Nonprofit
Co-founder Hope Reiners on designing sustainable pet products and donating 100% of the profits to animal rescues.
- lifestyle
Zach Skow’s Dogs Saved His Life. Now He’s Returning the Favor
The founder of Marley’s Mutts and the Pawsitive Change Program on fighting for the underdog, creating hope for people and pets, and rescuing animals from California to Kabul.
- health
Wondering How Big Your Puppy or Kitten Is Gonna Get?
We know, our pets grow up too fast. But seriously, how fast is too fast (or slow)? Kinship and Waltham Petcare Science Institute created a simple tool to help your new pet’s growth stay on track.
- lifestyle
Estelle Lemmler and Hank Are Blissfully Living off the Land
The fashion designer turned sustainable farmer on trading city for country life, adopting a working dog, and harvesting farm-to-table treats.
- shopping
11 Dog Bowls to Feast Your Eyes On
From handmade stoneware to hand-blown glass to heavy-duty stainless steel, these are the best bowls for fine-dining dogs.
- lifestyle
BSL is Just Plain BS
Breed-specific legislation has profound impacts on families, their dogs, and animal welfare professionals.