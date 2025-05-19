Italy Now Allows Large Dogs to Fly Next to People on Airplanes

Traveling with a dog can be tricky. Traveling with a large dog is even trickier. And traveling on a commercial airline with a large dog, without sacrificing your pup’s comfort? Unheard of — until now. In some great news for jet-setting pups, Italy is setting a global example and leading the pack in pet welfare; large dogs can now sit in an aircraft cabin, side by side with their pet parents.

Italy’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport announced opens in new tab that the Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) approved the new regulations. The resolution states opens in new tab that “the transport of pets in the cabin is permitted, housed inside a special carrier that can also be placed above the seats, as long as it is adequately secured using seat belts or other anchoring systems.” There is no specific weight limit set.

Before the change, large dogs had to stay in the cargo hold throughout the duration of flights, if they were allowed to fly at all — as is the case with commercial flights in the United States. While cargo holds are typically safe for pets, Humane World for Animals opens in new tab reports that there are some risks associated with the practice; some pets have been injured, lost, and died due to improper handling, poor ventilation, and extreme hot or cold temperatures. And even with the safety concerns aside, cargo holds are uncomfortable for pets and stressful for both pets and pet parents, who are separated throughout the experience.

A flight in an airline cabin by a trusted pet parents’ side — complete with plenty of pets and treats — is a safer, more humane experience. Italy’s Transport Minister Matteo Salvini described the decision as a “battle of common sense and civility,” reported opens in new tab Wanted in Rome.

In an interview opens in new tab with Italian television channel TgCom24, ENAC President Pierluigi Di Palma explained that individual airlines will now set their own policies and pricing, which will be shared with ENAC. He described the resolution as a response to “new societal needs” that is “in full compliance with flight safety.”