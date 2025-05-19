Italy Now Allows Large Dogs to Fly Next to People on Airplanes
The new policy is a huge step forward for pet travel.
Traveling with a dog can be tricky. Traveling with a large dog is even trickier. And traveling on a commercial airline with a large dog, without sacrificing your pup’s comfort? Unheard of — until now. In some great news for jet-setting pups, Italy is setting a global example and leading the pack in pet welfare; large dogs can now sit in an aircraft cabin, side by side with their pet parents.
Italy’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport announcedopens in new tab that the Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) approved the new regulations. The resolution statesopens in new tab that “the transport of pets in the cabin is permitted, housed inside a special carrier that can also be placed above the seats, as long as it is adequately secured using seat belts or other anchoring systems.” There is no specific weight limit set.
Before the change, large dogs had to stay in the cargo hold throughout the duration of flights, if they were allowed to fly at all — as is the case with commercial flights in the United States. While cargo holds are typically safe for pets, Humane World for Animalsopens in new tab reports that there are some risks associated with the practice; some pets have been injured, lost, and died due to improper handling, poor ventilation, and extreme hot or cold temperatures. And even with the safety concerns aside, cargo holds are uncomfortable for pets and stressful for both pets and pet parents, who are separated throughout the experience.
A flight in an airline cabin by a trusted pet parents’ side — complete with plenty of pets and treats — is a safer, more humane experience. Italy’s Transport Minister Matteo Salvini described the decision as a “battle of common sense and civility,” reportedopens in new tab Wanted in Rome.
In an interviewopens in new tab with Italian television channel TgCom24, ENAC President Pierluigi Di Palma explained that individual airlines will now set their own policies and pricing, which will be shared with ENAC. He described the resolution as a response to “new societal needs” that is “in full compliance with flight safety.”
Pet parents are hopeful that Italy’s decision will be the first of many similar ones worldwide, as attitudes toward pet travel evolve to prioritize animal welfare. In the United States, charter services are popping up to cater to pets, but an international policy concerning commercial airlines is still the stuff of daydreams. “Such a wonderful step forward! This change will make life so much easier for our angels,” one user commentedopens in new tab on Instagram. “Hoping more countries follow Italy’s lead.” Or, as other put it simply: “BRAVO L’ITALIE!”
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
