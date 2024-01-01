One source for all things pet parenting
Meet the 10 Finalists in the “World’s Cutest Rescue Dog” Contest—And Vote for Your Fave!
It's nearly impossible to choose, but cast your vote for democracy’s sake.
How Long Can You Leave a Dog Alone?
Not that you want to be away from them anyway.
Why I Loved My Dog Even More After I Had a Baby
A response to The Cut writer who claimed she fell out of love with her cat once she had a kid.
Latest
7 Supplements to Help Each of Your Dog's Health Concerns
From dry skin to anxiety to allergies, we've got a supplement to help your pup’s specific needs.
Want to Adopt a Senior Dog? Here’s Your Cheat Sheet to Achieving Your Dream
How to search foster rescues, shelters, and sanctuaries across the country to find the right snuggle buddy.
A Month Giving a Senior Poodle and Whippet Mix the Life They Deserve on $150K
Complete with a stroller fit for a king who likes to cruise the boulevard.
Wildly Popular
Health & Nutrition
Can Dogs Get Lyme Disease? Canine Lyme Disease Symptoms, Treatment, and Prognosis
It is peak tick season, so we asked a veterinarian for tips on how to prevent this dreaded disease.
How to Protect Your Dog From Coyote Attacks
Social media influencer Ashley Yi’s dog was killed by a coyote. Here are some tips for keeping your pup safe.
Cancer is More Common in Purebred Dogs, Study Says
Nationwide’s veterinary analytics team looked at the cancer claims of 1.61 million dogs and found that purebred dogs are nearly twice as likely to get cancer as mixed breeds.
Behavior & Training
You Can Use AirTags to Track Everything Now—Does That Include Your Pets?
The real question is: Should you?
Do Dogs Love Their Human Parents?
You can certainly feel the love.
How to Socialize a Puppy
Everything you need to know to get your new addition off to a good start.
Lifestyle
Should I Stop Dating Someone My Dog Doesn’t Like?
If your pup isn’t a fan, it could mean something. But maybe not everything. Here’s why.
Are You and Your Dog Astrologically Compatible?
Every pup parent loves a fun astrology moment.
Turbulence Is Getting Worse—Help Your Pet Weather the Ride
Pre-flight cuddles are OK, but the carrier is safest for your pal the rest of the trip. Here’s why.
Shopping
17 Birthday Essentials to Give Your Dog a Celebration They’ll Never Forget
Because they deserve something special on their big day.
This Summer Is So “Brat”—25 Products to Help Your Pet Embrace the Internet’s Favorite Trend
As Kamala Harris has established, brat summer is for everyone. Dogs and cats included.
13 Products Your Senior Dog Needs
From doggie diapers to toe grips, this gear will help your pet thrive through their golden years.