One source for all things pet parenting

The 2024 PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by the PEDIGREE® brand has found its 10 finalists.
lifestyle

Meet the 10 Finalists in the “World’s Cutest Rescue Dog” Contest—And Vote for Your Fave!

It's nearly impossible to choose, but cast your vote for democracy’s sake.

Dog sitting at home waiting for it's owner to come back.
behavior

How Long Can You Leave a Dog Alone?

Not that you want to be away from them anyway.

Woman holding her baby while the dog looks at them.
lifestyle

Why I Loved My Dog Even More After I Had a Baby

A response to The Cut writer who claimed she fell out of love with her cat once she had a kid.

Latest

Woman feeding her dog a supplement at home.
shopping

7 Supplements to Help Each of Your Dog's Health Concerns

From dry skin to anxiety to allergies, we've got a supplement to help your pup’s specific needs.

a person hugging a senior dog
lifestyle

Want to Adopt a Senior Dog? Here’s Your Cheat Sheet to Achieving Your Dream

How to search foster rescues, shelters, and sanctuaries across the country to find the right snuggle buddy.

Woman with her two dogs at home.
lifestyle|Petty Cash

A Month Giving a Senior Poodle and Whippet Mix the Life They Deserve on $150K

Complete with a stroller fit for a king who likes to cruise the boulevard.

Wildly Popular

Health & Nutrition

A woman checking her dog for ticks outside in a grassy field.
health

Can Dogs Get Lyme Disease? Canine Lyme Disease Symptoms, Treatment, and Prognosis

It is peak tick season, so we asked a veterinarian for tips on how to prevent this dreaded disease.

Portrait of a coyote standing on a red gravel path next to the street staring at the camera
lifestyle

How to Protect Your Dog From Coyote Attacks

Social media influencer Ashley Yi’s dog was killed by a coyote. Here are some tips for keeping your pup safe.

health

Cancer is More Common in Purebred Dogs, Study Says

Nationwide’s veterinary analytics team looked at the cancer claims of 1.61 million dogs and found that purebred dogs are nearly twice as likely to get cancer as mixed breeds.

Behavior & Training

Golden Doodle dog with Airtag collar.
Woman playing with her dog outside.
behavior

Do Dogs Love Their Human Parents?

You can certainly feel the love.

Two hands holding a very young tan and white puppy up in front of a lake landscape
behavior

How to Socialize a Puppy

Everything you need to know to get your new addition off to a good start.

Lifestyle

Woman's dog judging the man next to her outside at the beach.
lifestyle|Heavy Petting

Should I Stop Dating Someone My Dog Doesn’t Like?

If your pup isn’t a fan, it could mean something. But maybe not everything. Here’s why.


lifestyle

Are You and Your Dog Astrologically Compatible?

Every pup parent loves a fun astrology moment.

Woman holds her small black dog on the airplane.
lifestyle

Turbulence Is Getting Worse—Help Your Pet Weather the Ride

Pre-flight cuddles are OK, but the carrier is safest for your pal the rest of the trip. Here’s why.

Shopping

Dog Birthday Party.
shopping

17 Birthday Essentials to Give Your Dog a Celebration They’ll Never Forget

Because they deserve something special on their big day.

Woman holding her small white dog in the air.
shopping

This Summer Is So “Brat”—25 Products to Help Your Pet Embrace the Internet’s Favorite Trend

As Kamala Harris has established, brat summer is for everyone. Dogs and cats included.

shopping

13 Products Your Senior Dog Needs

From doggie diapers to toe grips, this gear will help your pet thrive through their golden years. 