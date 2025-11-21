3 Signs Your Dog Does Not Want a Canine Sibling

A couple of years ago, I decided that my rescue dog, Claude, a quiet pup who was 10 years old at the time, might like some company. I decided to foster a four-pound Yorkie from a local rescue for her to hang out with.

Right away, they were slightly mismatched: Lulu, the foster, had a pixyish, spirited energy, while Claude — a 12-pound Schnauzer-Terrier mix — was much more reserved; Lulu sprinted ahead on walks while Claude stopped to smell the flowers. And Lulu had an adorable way of following me around that I was sure Claude, who preferred her independence, found annoying. Or was it my imagination?

Despite it all, I was certain that after a few nights, all would be well between the two of them — and that I might even adopt Lulu for good. Claude acquiesced the first day and tolerated Lulu… until bedtime. Claude always slept on my bed, so of course I let Lulu, too. But as soon as both dogs were there and we were ready to sleep, Claude peed all over the bedspread.

This was shocking behavior for her, as she’d never done it before.