As dogs age, it’s important to recognize both physical and mental changes they may be experiencing.

As our BFFs age, they may go through more than just a gray hair phase. Despite the additional health concerns that come with aging, senior dogs still make wonderful companions full of love, playfulness, and energy — they just might need a little extra care and attention.

Harmony Peraza, a Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences’ Dog Aging Project veterinary technician, looks beyond the graying muzzle to share a few tips on caring for senior dogs and insights on the most common health conditions that may arise as our pups get older.

Signs of Aging in Dogs

While there is some variation among breeds, a dog is typically considered a senior at eight years old. Large dogs may show signs of aging faster, becoming seniors as early as six or seven, while smaller dogs may not start showing signs of age until they are nine or ten.

Physical Changes

Stiff joints, joint pain

Decreased mobility

Less energy and stamina

Reduced hearing and vision

Changes in appetite

Weight gain

Dental disease

Increase or changes in urination

Behavioral changes

Increased anxiousness

Less active or interested in play

Changes in sleep patterns

Increased irritability

Loss of previously learned skills

Cognitive decline

Increased dependence or clinginess

Caring for Senior Dogs

Even though dogs may develop health conditions as they age, they can still make great pets and live well past the point of becoming seniors. Throughout their lives, dogs are experts at showing unconditional love and acceptance for their pet parents. Once dogs have moved into their senior years, pet parents can return that love by helping them stay comfortable, happy, and healthy.

Joint Health

One of the most common concerns in senior dogs is arthritis opens in a new tab , which can cause a dog to move stiffly and slowly and sometimes also gain weight because of decreased activity. Two easy ways to care for your senior dog and help them stay comfortable are to provide them a soft surface to lay opens in a new tab on and reduce their exposure to the elements.

“I also recommend reaching out to your dog’s veterinarian for suggestions of supplements and, in some cases, medications that can potentially help with the discomfort of arthritis,” Peraza says. “Aging doesn’t have to be painful for your dog.”

Vision and Hearing

Many dogs also lose their hearing and vision as they age, but this does not mean that they can no longer live a full and happy life. “If you notice that your older dog seems withdrawn, is sleeping deeper than usual, doesn’t come to you as readily when called, or seems lost and confused, these can be signs that they have lost some vision or hearing ability,” Peraza says.

Blind and deaf opens in a new tab dogs are great at finding new ways to navigate and stay active, but they do need more patience and understanding from their people.“Even dogs that go blind can manage to get along very well,” Peraza says. “It is recommended to keep furniture or objects in the home and yard in familiar order for the dog. Rearrangement of items can be confusing and cause the dog to bump into the newly arranged items.”

Disease Prevention

Dogs have an increased risk for cancer opens in a new tab as they age, as well as “wear” on important organs like the heart and kidneys. If a senior dog has increased panting, decreased activity, vomiting, diarrhea, or a change in appetite, thirst, or the frequency of urination, it should be seen by a veterinarian, as these can be symptoms of heart and kidney problems. Pet parents can help prevent heart and kidney problems in senior dogs by keeping up with oral hygiene.

“A red gum line and tartar buildup on a dog’s teeth indicate bacteria or infection within the mouth,” Peraza says. “Bacteria is shed into the bloodstream and directly affects the health of the pet’s heart and kidneys. Dental disease opens in a new tab is much more than just smelly breath and yucky looking teeth.”

Diet

Pet parents can also help older dogs stay more youthful by making small changes to their diet by transitioning them over to a complete and balanced diet tailored to meet the needs of a senior dog which takes into account their life-style and includes ingredients to help nourish their aging bodies . Diet changes for a senior dog may be recommended by a veterinarian to treat certain health conditions, encourage weight loss, or help maintain an ideal weight. “Often, an older dog does not need to consume the same number of calories opens in a new tab as a younger dog,” Peraza says. “This can be accomplished by simply feeding less or moving to a lighter or low-calorie food.”

Mental Health

Beyond physical changes, a senior dog’s behavior may change, with some even developing Canine Cognitive Dysfunction (“doggy dementia” as it’s known), causing them to act withdrawn or confused. “Keeping a dog engaged through play and training activities may help keep their brain healthy and sharp,” Peraza says. “Additionally, your veterinarian can recommend special foods and supplements that, in some cases, may help delay or minimize the onset of senility.”

It may be common to find an older dog napping, but a dog that suddenly becomes less active should be evaluated by a veterinarian. While some laziness is expected from a dog that has lived a long, active life, excessive sedentary behavior could indicate health problems.

Training

When considering caring for a senior dog, think beyond health opens in a new tab . Training is important too. While the adage may be that “you can’t teach an old dog new tricks,” senior dogs can usually do anything that younger dogs can do, as long as they have some patience and help from their pet parents. “Old dogs can learn new tricks! In fact, older dogs may be easier to teach,” Peraza says. “They likely have a longer attention span and more focus than a young puppy. Additionally, teaching your older dog new things can help to keep their mind sharp and slow the signs of senility.”

Exercise

Older dogs may need fewer calories, but this doesn’t mean that they should live a sedentary life. If vigorous exercises like running or jumping have become too difficult for a senior dog, they can still benefit from walking opens in a new tab , jogging, swimming, or playing. “Offer a comfortable, cool place for your pup to rest,” Peraza says. “A little patience, understanding, and a gentle hand can go very far with older dogs.”

Common Health Issues with Senior Dogs

Just as with younger dogs, regular trips to the veterinarian are essential for caring for your senior dog. Peraza recommends taking old dogs to the veterinarian for exams and lab work every six to 12 months and keeping up with flea opens in a new tab , tick opens in a new tab , heartworm opens in a new tab , and intestinal parasite opens in a new tab control. “Having your dog’s health regularly monitored can lead to early discovery of problems, and early discovery of problems can increase the likelihood of a positive outcome,” Peraza says.

Caring for senior dogs also includes grooming. “Regular baths and grooming are a great way to not only keep your dog clean, but also provide an opportunity to give a nice little massage to your aging family member,” Peraza says. While you’re massaging opens in a new tab them, do a DIY physical exam opens in a new tab and keep an eye out for signs of aging, which could be symptoms of common health issues such as:

Arthritis

Cognitive dysfunction opens in a new tab

Dental problems

Cancer

Diabetes opens in a new tab

Kidney disease

Liver disease

Heart disease

Incontinence

Hearing loss

Vision loss

FAQ

How to make an old dog happy?

The easiest way for pet parents to make an old dog happy is to give a senior dog the love opens in a new tab , attention, and comfort they deserve.

What to expect with an aging dog?

As dogs age, they may have less acute senses and stiff joints opens in a new tab , and some may develop dementia. Engaging in low-impact activities can improve their health and happiness.

How to entertain an old dog?

Keep your old dog entertained opens in a new tab with interactive toys, trick training, nosework, enrichment puzzles, and plenty of physical exercise such as swimming, walks, and games.

How to take care of an old dog?

When caring for senior dogs, provide them regular low-impact exercise, a balanced diet, routine vet checkups opens in a new tab , and lots of mental stimulation opens in a new tab to keep them happy and healthy.

How much exercise is too much for a senior dog?

How much exercise is considered too much depends on your senior dog’s physical limitations. Generally speaking, limit them to 30 to 60 minutes of low-impact opens in a new tab daily exercise.

How to train an older dog?

To train an older dog, be patient, use positive reinforcement, and adjust trick training opens in a new tab methods to their physical limitations and individual needs.

Researching Dogs Aging

Dogs spend their entire lives loving us, so it is the least we can do to make sure they stay just as loved until the end. “We all want to help our companion dogs live long and well,” Dr. Kate Creevy, CVM associate professor, says. “To accomplish this, a better understanding of the aging process in dogs is needed. The Dog Aging Project opens in a new tab brings together a community of dogs, owners, veterinarians, researchers, and volunteers to advance this understanding.”

This project seeks to understand how genes, lifestyle, and environment influence lifespan and health span, the period of life spent free from disease. It will enroll 10,000 companion dogs and their pet parents from across the U.S.

