Getting started
Feeling a little lost on what to do first? We’ve got you. Here are some essential resources to help you navigate life as a new pet parent.
Getting started
Feeling a little lost on what to do first? We’ve got you. Here are some essential resources to help you navigate life as a new dog parent.
Puppy Parent School
Class is in session. This course covers 12 essential skills so you can handle this very cute but very crazy time.
Lesson 1
Hand feeding, Toilet training
Teach your dog two of the biggest basics: how to eat and where to use the bathroom... besides your bedroom floor.
Lesson 2
Tug, Handling, Vocal cue
Help your pet get used to playing, being picked up, getting (tons of) pets, and the basics of vocal cues and clickers.
Lesson 3
Learning Names & Crate Training
Before you go full nickname-mode, teach your puppy their real name. And take on the ultimate pup parent challenge: crate training.
Nutrition
Welcome to the world of toppers, cans, fresh foods, probiotics, and more. We'll help you find food and treats both you and your pet can love.
Behavior
We lived through crate, potty, litter box, and obedience training...and survived to share our tried-and-true tips with you. Plus, we’ve got guides to decode even the weirdest behaviors.
Health
Good news: You can stop searching! We’ve got advice from vets, specialists, and other experts—from what to ask at your first vet visit to frequently asked pet parent Qs.