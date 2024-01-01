Anxiety & Separation Anxiety · Kinship

behavior

anxiety & separation anxiety

Learn how to deal with separation anxiety (and other forms of pet anxiety) so they keep calm when you’re not together.

Dog sitting at home waiting for it's owner to come back.

Not that you want to be away from them anyway.

The yellow bandana is part of a new international movement for reactive dogs. Dogs wearing yellow are often signalling that they need space and could become reactive if approached by another person or off-leash dog.

Not all dogs like to be approached—The Yellow Bandana Project is trying to help communicate their needs.

Golden Doodle dog with Airtag collar.

The real question is: Should you?

Cute puppy chewing on Kong rubber toy.

How to elevate your pup’s experience with one of the best enrichment toys out there.

Shy black dog walking with owner at the park.

Pro tips for boosting the confidence of a scaredy-cat dog.

Photo of a young woman working on her laptop from her home, while her dog is waiting for her to finish - so they can play and cuddle.

You love that your dog is your shadow, but maybe not when you’re on a Zoom call.

Woman holding her scared dog outside.

And what to do when they go careening away from the Roomba.

Tired millennial woman sleeps on sofa with her dog.

It may happen more when there stressful events like fireworks.

woman watching TV with her dogs

Time for some screen-time ground rules, pups.

Dog hiding under the sofa and afraid to go out because he heard fireworks.

How to keep your dog mentally and physically safe this Fourth of July.

Welsh Corgi dog hiding scared under the bed.

This summer, your pup deserves a little support.

A dog looking timid in his bed

Tips for comforting your pup when the storm is too loud for your pup’s comfort.

A woman and a man grilling outside with a dog.

It’s the unofficial start of summer, and you don’t want to spend it at the emergency vet.

Large brown dog looking at vacuum cleaner.

Fireworks and thunderstorms aren’t the only things that make them say, “No, thanks!


Woman lying on bed with dog, dog is looking up at the woman and licking her in the face

And when you want to draw the line at too many kisses.

