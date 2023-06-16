behavioral issues

Not all dogs like to be approached—The Yellow Bandana Project is trying to help communicate their needs.
Why Does My Puppy Pee on My Bed?
And when will it stop?
And other incredibly valid bowl-safety questions you’re probably asking.
Does Dog Pee Kill Grass?
It depends...
Are Dogs Actually Stubborn?
“Labeling a dog as stubborn is often an easy way to shift the blame from a problem with the relationship to a problem with the dog.”
Pro tips for boosting the confidence of a scaredy-cat dog.
Turns out, adolescence isn’t just tough for humans—it can be hard on dogs, too.
Turns out, even experts have a hard time defining these terms.
How to keep your dog mentally and physically safe this Fourth of July.
Remember, dogs have more than one emotion.
Every pup can benefit from a little retail therapy—and you deserve to feel at ease, too.
How to Train a Dog Not to Jump
Kinship Collective dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for getting a hyped-up dog to chill out.
How to Train a Puppy Not to Bite
Those little razor teeth are no fun.
As a behaviorist, the South Dakota governor's actions horrify me for several reasons.
Activists and Politicians Condemn South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem for Shooting Her “Untrainable” Dog
The Trump VP contender is under fire for this heinous act of cruelty.