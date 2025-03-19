Why Is My Dog Licking Everything? Find Out What the Behavior Means

When is it anxiety, and when are they just being goofy?

My dog, Lilac, is a licker. She licks her bed, the floor, the dining table chairs, and even the grass. Dr. Lindsey Kaplan, a veterinarian at the dog care company Woof opens in a new tab , says licking is a natural behavior that serves a variety of purposes from communication to self-care. Lilac’s licking seems like normal exploratory behavior, but sometimes I worry it signals anxiety. opens in a new tab “While occasional licking is normal, excessive licking may signal a deeper issue, such as health or behavioral problems,” Kaplan says.

Understanding the behavior: Why dogs lick

Alicia Collins, founder and CEO of the K9 Activity Club, opens in a new tab says licking is instinctive opens in a new tab . It’s how a dog gathers scent information opens in a new tab through their Jacobson’s organ (or vomeronasal organ) on the roof of their mouth, which helps them analyze pheromones and chemical signals in their environment.

But licking can also be a learned habit and a potential warning. “While licking is a normal part of being a dog, the reason behind it depends on the situation,” Collins says.

Collins lists some of the main reasons why dogs lick:

Care, affection, and bonding : “From the moment puppies are born, mother dogs lick them for grooming, warmth, and bonding opens in a new tab . This instinct continues into adulthood, with dogs licking their pet parents and other dogs as a way to show love and affection.”

Communication and submission: Collins says puppies in the wild lick their mother’s mouth to request food, while younger or more submissive dogs may lick dominant ones as a sign of respect and deference. “In a pack, dominant dogs eventually correct excessive licking by showing mild dominance — such as baring teeth or giving a warning snap.” If a domesticated dog continually licks their pet parent without receiving feedback or correction, licking can become an obsessive behavior over time.

Taste and exploration: “Dogs use their mouths and tongues to explore the world, much like human babies do. They may lick you because they enjoy the salty taste of your skin or because they detect interesting scents on your hands,” Collins says. “If a dog licks furniture or floors persistently, they may be investigating leftover food smells or past spills.”

Grooming and cleaning: Just like cats (though maybe not as much), dogs groom themselves. “Since they don’t have hands to clean themselves, they use their tongue to remove dirt and debris from their fur,” Collins says. “If your dog licks you, it may be their way of ‘grooming’ you as part of their pack.”

Stress, anxiety, or comfort: Some dogs lick excessively when they are stressed, anxious, or bored. “The repetitive motion can be self-soothing, similar to a child sucking their thumb,” Collins explains.

Health-related reasons for licking

Collins adds medical issues to her list of reasons why dogs lick. Kaplan agrees, saying allergies, pain and discomfort, skin conditions, and digestive issues are all health-related reasons for licking. “Dogs with allergies often lick in addition to, or instead of, scratching themselves,” Kaplan says. “They may excessively lick themselves — often their paws, genitals, or anus — or lick inanimate objects in their environment.”

Dr. Marc Smith of Natchez Trace Veterinary Services, opens in a new tab says dogs lick to soothe themselves when they have stomach pain. “Dogs experiencing nausea or gastrointestinal discomfort may lick excessively as a sign that they are feeling unwell,” Smith says.

In his clinic, food and environmental allergies are the most common causes of skin-related licking. “While dogs may lick to relieve itchiness, the licking behavior can actually make things worse,” Smith says. “Excessive licking creates a moist environment where bacteria can thrive, increasing the risk of infections.”

Behavioral factors that cause licking

Boredom and anxiety, including separation anxiety, may cause dogs to lick excessively. “If a dog is left alone or lacks mental stimulation, they may resort to licking as a self-soothing or attention-seeking behavior,” Kaplan says.

Some dogs lick furniture or people for attention if they’ve been rewarded with affection or treats for that behavior, Kaplan says. “Without intervention, licking becomes a compulsive habit, particularly if your dog finds it rewarding or calming,” she says.

Why dogs lick specific things

Smith, Kaplan, and Collins all agree that there are underlying reasons why dogs lick everything.

People

It’s well known that dogs lick people to show affection and get attention. Smith says licking can be a sign of submissiveness. “They may also lick human skin due to food residue, natural saltiness, or enticing scents opens in a new tab ,” he says.

Air

If you see your dog licking the air like a lizard, examine them for nausea, anxiety, dental issues, or a neurological problem. If it happens frequently, discuss it with a veterinarian.

Furniture

No matter how clean you keep your house, furniture has intriguing tastes, smells, and textures.

Flooring

The most obvious reason for licking the floor opens in a new tab is that someone (maybe them) spilled food there. “When dogs lick the floor, it’s often because they smell food particles,” Smith says. “However, excessive floor licking can also become a compulsive habit linked to boredom.”

Toys

Toys are designed with dog-friendly flavors and textures, so they’re a good option for licking. Dogs might lick their toys to show excitement or enjoyment opens in a new tab , Kaplan says. It can also be a comforting behavior, similar to a dog carrying around a toy like a security object, Smith notes.

Each other

Dogs often lick each other opens in a new tab as a sign of social bonding, grooming, or affection, Kaplan says. Smith says this is a natural pack behavior. “In multi-dog households, licking can play a role in social bonding and hierarchy,” he says. “It is often a submissive gesture, with lower-ranking dogs licking more dominant ones to reinforce social structure.”

Their own body

Some dogs put the ‘ick’ in ‘lick’ — if seeing them lick their own genitals isn’t your thing. “Licking their own body, especially their paws, is a natural grooming behavior,” Kaplan says. “However, excessive licking of one area may signal allergies, irritation, or infection.”

When to be concerned about excessive licking

If a dog repeatedly licks a specific area of their body, this could indicate an underlying health issue, such as an allergy, insect bite, infection, or injury, Collins says. Nausea can cause opens in a new tab excessive licking of the lips, floors, or objects. “If you notice excessive licking, especially paired with hair loss, sores, or digestive issues, it’s best to consult a veterinarian,” Collins says.

Smith advises seeking help before the issue worsens if licking is affecting your dog’s quality of life. “When a dog obsessively licks a specific area, the repeated friction and moisture break down the skin’s natural barrier, leading to inflammation and irritation,” he explains. “The constant licking triggers a cycle of discomfort as the irritated skin becomes itchy or painful, prompting even more licking.”

Over time, the affected area thickens, develops sores, and can become infected, resulting in a condition known as lick granuloma or acral lick dermatitis opens in a new tab . “Without intervention, lick granulomas can become chronic, requiring a multifaceted approach to healing that addresses both the physical wound and the root cause of the compulsive behavior,” Smith says.

How to change your dog’s excessive licking behavior

Excessive licking can be reduced with patience, training, and help from a veterinarian or behaviorist if you suspect medical issues. Kaplan suggests first giving your dog more mental and physical stimulation. “Ensure your dog gets plenty of exercise and mental stimulation through play, walks, and puzzle toys,” she says. “This can reduce boredom-related licking.”

Redirect your dog’s licking behavior to something positive, like an absorbing toy (for instance, Woof makes an innovative treat-filled toy called the Pupsicle opens in a new tab ). Reward them when they stop licking and engage with the toy or exhibit another healthy behavior, Kaplan says.

Teach your dog simple cues like “leave it” or “no lick.” Consistent training can break the habit over time. Then there are products designed to discourage licking. “If your dog is licking furniture, you can try using a pet-safe deterrent spray,” Kaplan says. “These sprays usually have an unpleasant bitter taste or scent that will discourage licking.”

If anxiety is a factor in your dog’s excessive licking, your treatment plan could include calming aids like pheromone diffusers, anxiety wraps, or products to help reduce stress. “Calming products can work alongside behavior modification to help relax your dog, reducing anxiety-driven licking,” Kaplan says. Your veterinarian might also recommend anxiety medications.

Smith says one of the most effective ways to deter excessive licking is to modify the dog’s environment and routine. “Ensuring enough physical and mental activity can prevent boredom-induced licking, while also helping rule out potential triggers,” he says.

Bottom line

Collins says most of the time, licking is a harmless expression of affection, curiosity, or self-care. But if the licking is related to a health issue, boredom, or anxiety, identifying the reason for obsessive licking will help determine the best course of action. “With proper treatment, training, and care, most dogs can learn to reduce or stop excessive licking,” Kaplan says. “If the behavior persists, or if there are signs of injury or discomfort, it’s important to consult with your veterinarian.”

FAQs

When should I contact a veterinarian about my dog’s licking?

Consult a vet if excessive licking is causing redness and hot spots. Licking may be a sign of allergies, pain, and digestive issues that can be treated by a veterinarian. Licking furniture or air might indicate nausea, anxiety, dental issues, or a neurological problem.

How do I know if my dog’s licking is health-related or behavioral?

Discussing the context of your dog’s licking with a veterinarian or behaviorist can help you determine if there’s a health issue or if the licking is a behavioral problem.

What do I do if my dog doesn’t like it when I try to get them to stop licking?

If it’s hard to interrupt your dog’s licking, or if they return to licking after a brief interruption, they may have a medical issue or they’ve developed a compulsive disorder.

Is my dog licking because they’re hungry or thirsty?

Possibly. Make sure your dog has plenty of fresh, clean water, and consult your veterinarian about the right diet to make sure your dog is getting the nutrients they need.

Does it mean my dog is anxious when they lick things?

Not always. Licking is a normal behavior that dogs use to explore the world and to communicate opens in a new tab . If it becomes repetitive and obsessive, however, this can mean your dog is stressed, anxious, or bored. Depending on where your dog is licking, it could also indicate a health issue.

When should I consult a veterinarian about my dog’s licking?

Visit a vet if your dog is repeatedly licking a specific area of their body, causing sores and hair loss. This could indicate allergies, infection, or injury. Nausea and digestive issues can also cause excessive licking of the lips, floors, objects, and even the air.

References

“Lick Granuloma in Dogs.” Vca_corporate, vcahospitals.com/know-your-pet/lick-granuloma-in-dogs opens in a new tab .



