It could be affection, a sign of stress, or just your dog being your dog.

If you're a dog parent, you've likely had to get used to your dog engaging in all kinds of weird, and often gross, behaviors. Dogs love to lick seemingly everything, including their human's ears. If your dog loves to lick your ears, you might have found yourself wondering whether its normal. While we tend to love everything our pets do, there are some things that go a little too far for our patience, and for some, that includes ear-licking.

Read on if you want to find out why your dog licks your ears and what you can do to stop them (if you want!).

Main takeaways

Ear-licking is totally normal for dogs.

If you want your dog to stop licking your ears, you shouldn’t encourage the behavior.

Your dog might be grooming you or showing that they’re submissive.

Is ear licking normal for dogs?

If your dog likes to lick your ears, you might be wondering, is this behavior normal? Turns out you have nothing to worry about. Veterinarian Dr. Guy Sandelowsky opens in a new tab says it can be normal and instinctive for dogs to lick our faces, including our ears, “especially if such behaviors are encouraged or positively reinforced.” You know, like if you laugh and play with your dog as they do it?

7 common reasons why your dog licks your ears

There are a few reasons why your dog might lick your ears.

It's a sign of affection and social bonding

Licking can be a sign of affection and social bonding. “Adult dogs will often lick their puppies or playmates as a natural sign of affection, so we can assume a similar thought process occurs when they lick our ears,” says Dr. Sandelowsky.

Your dog is grooming you

Dogs might take it upon themselves to groom you as a family member. “Dogs will lick themselves as part of normal grooming, and mutual grooming between mates is another common affection-related behavior, which could explain why dogs might want to lick our ears as well,” Dr. Sandelowsky says.

Your dog wants attention

One reason why a dog might lick your ears is that they want attention, and when they lick you, you give it to them. If you want your dog to stop licking your ears, you should probably stop giving them that attention.

Your ear tastes or smells good

“Dogs tend to use their mouth to explore and communicate with the world, including picking up a new odor or taste they have detected around our face or ears,” Dr. Sandelowsky adds. If they keep licking after they’ve discovered that smell or taste, you might just smell delicious to them.

It's a sign of stress or anxiety

Dogs can get stressed and anxious, and licking you, especially around your ears, might soothe them. If you notice other symptoms of stress, you may need to go to the vet or see if there’s anything that needs to change in their environment.

Your dog is bored

One pretty simple reason why your dog might be licking your ears? They could just be bored. If they seem to do it compulsively when there’s nothing else happening, they might just be looking for something to do and trying to get your attention.

Your dog licks for comfort and security

Your dog sees you as a source of comfort and security, and licking behaviors tend to soothe dogs. Licking your ears might just be another way that your dog is seeking comfort.

Is ear licking a submissive behavior?

Dogs are often submissive to their parents, and ear licking could be another way to signify this submission. “Dogs may lick our ears as a form of communication to express excitement or submission. Other common submissive behaviors include lying on their back or side. In the end, all dogs express themselves in different ways,” Dr. Sandelowsky says.

Should you stop your dog from licking your ear?

Whether or not you really mind it, you might be wondering whether it’s healthy for your dog to lick your ears.

“Good hygiene is important around pets because dogs will have potentially harmful bacteria and other microbes in their saliva and mouth,” Dr. Sandelowsky says. “It is, therefore, generally not recommended to allow them to lick your face area, including your ears. Where this is not avoidable, it is best practice to wash the area with antiseptic soap to avoid cross-contamination.”

Tips to stop your dog from licking your ear

If you want to stop your dog from licking your ears, Dr. Sandelowsky says that it is important not to encourage these behaviours with positive reinforcement. “This means avoiding playful noises, stroking your dog back or giving them a treat (or toy) when they lick your ears,” he says. “Instead, it’s best to ignore such gestures, and to move away from your dog if they start ear licking. Rewarding other more favourable behaviors, such as being well-behaved on a walk or when visitors are at the house, shows your dog you are happy with other things they can do to please you.”

Final thoughts: Why does your dog lick your ears

There are many reasons why your dog might lick your ears, and none of them are really anything to worry about. However, if it is bothering you, you can stop them from licking your ears.

FAQs

What is obsessive licking?

If your dog seems to lick your ears compulsively and won’t stop when you try to distract them, they might be obsessed with licking. Keep trying to distract them and positively reinforce when they don’t do it.

Can you catch a disease from your dog’s licking?

While Dr. Sandelowsky says it’s best to keep your ears and face clean and free of dog spit, there aren’t any serious diseases you could catch from your dog licking your ears.

Why does my dog smell my ears?

Your dog might smell your ears for any number of reasons; maybe they like the way you smell, are seeking comfort, or are grooming you.

What does it mean when your dog nibbles your ears?

If your dog, particularly if they’re a puppy, nibbles your ears, they’re likely just playing with you.



