Articles by Marianne Eloise
Marianne Eloise
Marianne Eloise is a writer for outlets like The Cut, the Guardian and the New York Times. She is also the author of an essay collection Obsessive, Intrusive, Magical Thinkingopens in a new tab. She has been going on adventures with her dog Bowie since she was 17.
- shopping
7 Supplements to Help Each of Your Dog's Health Concerns
From dry skin to anxiety to allergies, we've got a supplement to help your pup’s specific needs.
- lifestyle
This Irresponsible Article in The Cut Makes Light of Abhorrent Animal Neglect
If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help.
- health
How to Shop Brands That Don’t Test on Animals
Find out how to buy truly cruelty-free products.
- nutrition
Cool Your Dog Down This Summer With These 8 Frozen-Treat Ideas
From DIY ice-fruit bowls to dog-friendly ice cream, they will be chillin’.
- nutrition
Dogs Can Thrive on a Plant-Based Diet, a Study Says—But Is It Actually Good For Them?
Everything you need to know about the pros and cons of a veggie diet.
