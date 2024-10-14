Does Putting Your Pet in “Air Jail” Actually Work?

Have you ever picked up your dog or cat and held them in the air to stop them from doing something you don’t want them to do? If so, you may have put them in “air jail” without knowing it. “Air jail” is a cute term for something that many pet parents will recognize: just grabbing your pet and holding them.

We tend to do it more often when we get worried about our pets’ behavior, like when they’re interacting with another animal and don’t seem happy. As you can see from this Reddit thread , there is no size limit for pets in air jail. While it seems harmless, there may be some issues with resorting to air jail.

So, does air jail work?

As many pet owners know, if you grab your pet while they’re doing something naughty like humping your leg or chewing the sofa, they do kinda freeze and stop what they’re doing. Certified Dog Behavior Consultant opens in a new tab Kellie Stevens says that whether or not it “works” depends on what your definition of “working” is. “Can it stop or prevent a dog from doing something in the moment? Yes. Does it teach them a different behavior to do instead? No. Can it cause worse issues in the long run? Big yes,” Stevens warns.

What are some of the issues with air jail?

Most of all, Stevens says, air jail doesn’t actually teach your pet anything other than “this behavior leads to being picked up.” Your pet may even like being picked up, which hardly discourages them from the behavior. “Most people want the behavior to stop for the long run, and air jail is really just a momentary pause,” she adds. She goes on to add that, depending on the situation, a dog could even find it punishing. “They associate you picking them up with the fun ending, which can lead to them avoiding you or refusing to come back when called next time, or being picked up in other situations, including emergencies,” Stevens says.



This can even lead to your pet becoming defensive over time. “This behavior could look like hiding, growling, snapping or even biting when you attempt to pick them up,” Stevens says. “If you're using ‘air jail’ when a dog is reacting to something they're afraid of, reaching out to pick them up could also lead to a redirected bite while they're in an overstimulated headspace.”

Are there any more serious problems that can be caused by air jail?

Overall, air jail doesn’t tend to hurt your dog. They may even like to be picked up generally, so it might seem to you like a reassuring or even enjoyable action. However, per Stevens, there are many potential serious concerns caused by relying on air jail. “One issue most people aren’t aware of when picking their dogs up during a situation like an off-leash dog running over is that picking the dog up can actually just raise the target, so now you have a dog jumping up on you to try to get to the dog in your hands,” she says. “If that turns into a fight, now the fight is literally in your arms and face opens in a new tab . It can be dangerous.”

We tend to pick up very small dogs more often, which Stevens says can lead to them feeling defensive about being handled or picked up. By taking away their agency and freedom of choice, it can make them feel embarrassed, too: “By picking them up in any situation that makes us uncomfortable or embarrassed. Rather than teaching a behavior we’d rather see, we end up teaching them that being picked up sucks and to avoid it by any means, even using their teeth.”

Are there any situations where you should pick your pet up?

While air jail isn’t the best thing to fall back on, Stevens says that there are some situations where there is literally no choice but to pick up your dog: “If you’re in an emergency situation, and you can pick your dog up to protect them, that's understandable, and something that doesn’t happen often.” However, especially when it comes to dog-dog interactions, you need to make sure it’s a true emergency, and that you aren’t just being fearful or reactive. The more twitchy you are, the more your dog will pick up on it.

But what about cats?

People primarily think about dogs when it comes to “air jail,” but there are some cat owners who will choose this method to control their behavior. Dogs and cats have very different personalities overall, and cats tend to be more resistant to being held at all.

According to experts opens in a new tab , it’s not a great idea–least of all because you don’t want to get scratched. One vet told Newsweek: “Most cats don’t like it. All cats are individuals, and there may be the occasional goofy kitten who tolerates or even likes being held up in the air; however, while it may seem harmless to us, this is not a safe or comfortable position for most cats.” She went on to say that it could even harm your bond with your cat.

What are some alternatives to air jail?

If you tend to fall back on air jail for your pets in the moment, you might need to revisit your training regimen overall. Stevens says that the best thing to do is teach your pet to walk away from scary or exciting things on cue. “This is a great alternative that doesn’t involve having to touch them, and it gets them space from that thing so their brains can cool off and return to thinking/learning state rather than a reacting/surviving state,” she says.

Taking it one step further, Stevens adds that “you can play pattern games with them to create predictability in an unpredictable situation if they’re reacting to something that makes them anxious. You can teach them more appropriate social behavior if it’s a situation like dog-dog greetings or interactions.”

If you really need to pick your dog up for some reason, says Stevens, you can teach them in advance how to opt into behavior on cue and practice in the situations that you tend to find yourself picking your dog up. All pets are different, but while your dog might seem to tolerate air jail, overall it’s not the most effective way to stop them from engaging in unwanted behaviors.

