dog training
- behavior
How to Train With a Puppy Pad
First step: patience.
- behavior
Does Dog Pee Kill Grass?
It depends...
- behavior
Are Dogs Actually Stubborn?
“Labeling a dog as stubborn is often an easy way to shift the blame from a problem with the relationship to a problem with the dog.”
- lifestyle
10 Tips You’ll Definitely Want to Follow When You Walk Your Dog
From the safest gear to training recs.
- behavior
How to Introduce Dogs
First impressions are very important.
- lifestyle
You Must Love Mutts on National Mutt Day
July 31 is National Mutt Day. Here are nine reasons why a mixed-breed dog would make a great new addition to your family.
- behavior
How to Help an Anxious Dog Conquer Their Fears
Pro tips for boosting the confidence of a scaredy-cat dog.
- behavior
Puppy Fear Periods: Why is My Dog Scared All of a Sudden?
Turns out, adolescence isn’t just tough for humans—it can be hard on dogs, too.
- behavior
Breed Does Not Equal Behavior—Here’s Why
A new study found that a dog’s breed accounts for less than 10 percent of their behavior.
- behavior
How to Socialize a Puppy
Everything you need to know to get your new addition off to a good start.
- shopping
Your Ultimate Foster Dog Shopping List
Your foster dog needs love — but they also need stuff.
- behavior
Understanding Reactivity and Aggression in Dogs: Two Very Different Things
Turns out, even experts have a hard time defining these terms.
- lifestyle
No One Needs a $150,000 Svalinn Luxury-Bodyguard Dog
There are plenty of trainable dogs at shelters.
- lifestyle
Water Hazard Tips to Keep Your Swimming Dog Safe
Keep your pup safe in the pool, a pond, or the ocean.
- shopping
The Best Dog Harnesses of 2024
Experts pick the best harnesses for every kind of dog—from flat-faced breeds to tiny teacups to escape artists.
- behavior
K9 Nose Work Let’s You See The World Through Your Dog’s Nose
The latest training activity develops your dog’s natural scenting abilities through fun and games.
- behavior
Can Dogs Feel Guilt?
They do look very sorry...
- behavior
Dogs Learn More If You Pet or Praise Them (Instead of Scolding), New Study Says
Yet another reason positive reinforcement is the way to go.
- behavior
Does Your Dog Have Nightmares About the Vet? Try These 8 Tips
Keep calm and get blood drawn.
- behavior
How to Use Dog Treats for Training
Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things.
- behavior
How to Train a Dog Not to Jump
Kinship Collective dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for getting a hyped-up dog to chill out.
- lifestyle
A Mixed-Breed Won a Westminster Dog Show Championship for the First Time Ever
The pup, Nimble, is the first mutt—or “All American dog”—to win the agility competition.
- behavior
How to Train a Dog to Stay
The first rule of thumb for you: patience.
- behavior
Kristi Noem Says Her Dog Was “Untrainable”—Here’s Why That’s Not True
As a behaviorist, the South Dakota governor's actions horrify me for several reasons.
- behavior
How Young Dogs Can Benefit From Having an Older Dog Mentor
Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus.
- lifestyle
How Do I Register an Emotional Support Animal?
Confused about ESA rules? Here’s a comprehensive guide that explains everything you need to know about emotional support animals registration.
- lifestyle
Crufts, the World’s Largest Dog Show, Was Full of Surprises
Kinship has been keeping up with all the action.
- behavior
What Are Dog Communication Buttons? And How to Use Them
Cognitive Science professor Dr. Federico Rossano on how Bunny, TikTok’s “talking” dog, is sparking change in how we communicate with our pets.
- lifestyle
The Dog Trainer for Messi, of Oscar-nominated “Anatomy of a Fall,” Talks New-Found Fame
The Border Collie is the true star of the film, which is up for five Academy Awards this weekend.
- lifestyle
Electric Fences for Dogs: The Danger and Risks
Why it’s best to avoid these altogether.
- behavior
Your Grumpy Dog Is Very Smart—Science Says So
This study found that cranky pups are actually very fast social learners.
- behavior
AI Discovers 5 Different Dog Personalities—Which One Is Your Pup?
A new study says your dog could fall into one of these categories based on their reactions to real-life events.
- behavior
Nature vs. Nurture: Does Your Parenting Style Influence Your Pet’s Behavior?
Your personality may actually have something to do with your pet’s personality.
- behavior
Are You a Helicopter Dog Parent?
It’s normal to worry—but your pup might need some space.
- lifestyle
What It’s Like to Be a Hollywood Animal Trainer
“One day you’re working with Meryl Streep, and the next day you literally have a pony at somebody’s party.”
- behavior
Getting Ads for Anti-Barking Devices? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Buy One
Two trainers advocate against using these devices—here’s why.
- behavior
How to Teach Your Dog to Poop in the Snow
Snow days are fun—until your pup needs to do their thing outside.
- behavior
Does Your Dog Need a Winter Coat?
Chilly pup refusing to layer? Here’s how to train them to love their winter wardrobe.
- behavior
How to Stop Your Dog From Barking
The top five reasons dogs bark—and how to get them to relax a bit.
- shopping
18 Best Interactive Dog Puzzle Toys
Let the games begin.
- behavior
How to Get Your Scared Dog to Trust You
Using these tips, your skittish dog will warm up to you.
- behavior
Dogs Who Are Easy to Train: Top 10 Easiest Dogs to Train
Spoiler: It’s not about the breed. But these pups are pretty brainy.
- lifestyle
Here Are the Biggest Pet Trends For 2024
From sustainability to training, here’s what the new year promises to bring.
- nutrition
The Best Training Treats for Dogs in 2024
The most mouth-watering treats for training your pup.
- behavior
How to Prevent Your Dog from Peeing on the Christmas Tree
Make sure your pup doesn’t “decorate” your tree.