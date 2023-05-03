Celebrity Trainer Nicole Ellis’s Top Dog Essentials
Everything you need to keep your pup safe and engaged (so you can focus on that Zoom meeting).
Share Article
A good pet product is one that has an actual purpose: items that enrich our dogs’ lives, bring them joy, make training easier, get them thinking and moving — and most of all — having fun.
Because pet parenting doesn’t come with a manual like an Ikea dresser (though raising pets is just as hard as installing anything from Ikea), here is a list of a few things to help you along the way. Well, the items on this list will at least make your training and daily life with your dog a little brighter and easier. When it comes to the fact that your dog takes one million years to finally pee in the freezing cold, you’re on your own.
Nicole Ellis, CPDT-KA
After a childhood of horse-riding and pet obsession, Nicole Ellis studied with top animal trainers working with everything from exotic animals, such as bears and big cats, to household pets. During her studies, she realized her true mission was training other humans in strengthening their human-pet bonds. Alongside her rescue Bichon / Poodle mix, Maggie, she uses positive reinforcement training to teach pets new skills and healthy behaviors. Ellis stars as a celebrity dog trainer on The Pack (Amazon Prime) and travels to hospitals and nonprofit orgs with Maggie to educate. Maggie was also was the inspiration behind Ellis’s book, Working Like a Dogopens in a new tab.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Celeb Dog Trainer Nicole Ellis on Getting Your Dog Used to Your Office Return
It’s 2023, and the office is calling. How can our dogs cope?
- opens in a new tab
How You Say Something to Your Dog Matters More Than What You Say
TikTok pet parents have made this clear: Tone matters. Celebrity dog trainer Nicole Ellis says dogs can hear “stress in our voice — whether directed at them or when they hear us talking to others.”
- opens in a new tab
Terrified of Your Dog’s Impossible-to-Assemble Crate?
Diggs has the answer.
- opens in a new tab
Is Pagerie the World’s Most Luxurious Dog Brand?
Hermès seems to think so.