Articles by Nicole Ellis, CPDT-KA
Nicole Ellis, CPDT-KA
After a childhood of horse-riding and pet obsession, Nicole Ellis studied with top animal trainers working with everything from exotic animals, such as bears and big cats, to household pets. During her studies, she realized her true mission was training other humans in strengthening their human-pet bonds. Alongside her rescue Bichon / Poodle mix, Maggie, she uses positive reinforcement training to teach pets new skills and healthy behaviors. Ellis stars as a celebrity dog trainer on The Pack (Amazon Prime) and travels to hospitals and nonprofit orgs with Maggie to educate. Maggie was also was the inspiration behind Ellis’s book, Working Like a Dogopens in a new tab.
- lifestyle
Celeb Dog Trainer Nicole Ellis on Getting Your Dog Used to Your Office Return
It’s 2023, and the office is calling. How can our dogs cope?
It’s 2023, and the office is calling. How can our dogs cope?
- shopping
Celebrity Trainer Nicole Ellis’s Top Dog Essentials
Everything you need to keep your pup safe and engaged (so you can focus on that Zoom meeting).
Everything you need to keep your pup safe and engaged (so you can focus on that Zoom meeting).
- behavior
How to Change the Way You Think About Your Dog’s Behavior
Instead of focusing on the negatives, here’s what you should do instead.
Instead of focusing on the negatives, here’s what you should do instead.
- behavior
What to Do (and Not Do) When Your Puppy Is Teething
When those little razors start biting, keep these tips in mind.
When those little razors start biting, keep these tips in mind.
- behavior
5 Places Where Therapy Dogs Do Their Best Work
At airports, hospitals, schools, and more, therapy dogs make things better.
At airports, hospitals, schools, and more, therapy dogs make things better.
- behavior
What’s the Point of Trick Training?
It turns out, “shake” is good for more than just impressing other dog parents.
It turns out, “shake” is good for more than just impressing other dog parents.
- behavior
Hey, Why Is Your Dog Ignoring You?
Six tips and tricks to get your dog to listen to you.
Six tips and tricks to get your dog to listen to you.
- behavior
How You Say Something to Your Dog Matters More Than What You Say
TikTok pet parents have made this clear: Tone matters. Celebrity dog trainer Nicole Ellis says dogs can hear “stress in our voice — whether directed at them or when they hear us talking to others.”
TikTok pet parents have made this clear: Tone matters. Celebrity dog trainer Nicole Ellis says dogs can hear “stress in our voice — whether directed at them or when they hear us talking to others.”
Most Popular
- behaviorCan Cats Find Their Way Home?