health

dental health

Wonder how often you really need to brush your pet’s teeth? Here's everything you need to know about caring for their pearly whites.

Woman playing with her dog and his ball outside.

When to see a vet and when you shouldn’t panic.

Woman cleaning her dog's teeth.
Cat grooming itself.

Much to their disappointment, taking care of your cat’s teeth is essential.

Woman playing with her orange cat.

Oof, that is bad.

Cat sticking its tongue out in motion

Dogs rule, cats drool. Like, that’s normal, right?

Outdoor shot of a woman holding her dog.

Those pearly whites need all the attention they can get.

Young Asian woman brushing her cat's teeth.

You have to keep those pearly whites clean. Here are some suggestions for toothpaste that will do the trick.

Woman carefully cleaning a dog in a bathtub.

Spa days can happen at home.

Close up of red headed woman holding a black dog's face showing his teeth

Dogs can suffer from gum disease, too. Heres how to prevent it.

Cat with a toothbrush

Vets explain how fish-flavored toothpastes and nifty finger brushes can prevent more than tooth fur.

Christian Siriano with a small yellow dog

The designer created new “houndstoothless” trenchcoats for a good cause.

Owner pets senior ginger cat.

How to spot and how to treat them.

Happy dog with teeth visible, blue sky background

NYC’s top veterinary dentist on bad breath, dental disease, and brushing your dog’s teeth...daily.

Young woman with her senior dog in the autumn park.

Your older dog is the love of your life. Here are some health issues to look out for.

Young female veterinarian in her consulting room performing a medical examination on a pet

How to spot, diagnose, and treat these lesions — cancerous or non-cancerous.

