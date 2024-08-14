Have you ever been cuddling with your cat, only to be hit by a wave of unpleasant breath? While occasional bad breath is normal, a persistent foul odor can be a sign of dental problems or other feline health issues that require attention.

What causes bad breath in cats?

Cats are generally pretty good at keeping themselves clean and relatively odorless. Apart from litter box hassles, cats are typically considered tidy and odor-free. But sometimes bad odors can leave you asking, “ why does my cat’s breath smell like fish?” Bad kitty breath can ruin a cat’s pristine reputation. Here are some reasons why your cat’s mouth may be a little funky:

Periodontal disease

Periodontal disease is inflammation of the tissues that support the teeth. It is the most common oral disease in cats. Plaque that accumulates on the teeth can cause inflammation of the gums (gingivitis). Without treatment, bacteria will continue to infiltrate the tissue surrounding the teeth, leading to inflammation and odor.

Other oral issues

Outside of periodontal disease, there are other issues that can cause oral inflammation, ulceration opens in a new tab , infection, and bad odor. Cats can develop bad breath from:

Stomatitis (inflammation of the soft tissue in the mouth)

Electric shock from chewing on electrical cords

Ingesting caustic chemicals

Oronasal fistulas (abnormal connections between the nose and mouth)

Oral cancer

Injuries or abscess in the mouth

Foreign body lodged in the mouth or throat

Kidney disease

One of the kidneys’ main jobs is to remove waste and toxins from the blood. When the kidneys aren’t functioning properly opens in a new tab , those waste products can build up in the bloodstream, a condition called uremia. One of the symptoms of uremia in cats is “uremic breath” — an ammonia-like odor to a cat’s breath.

Diabetes

Diabetes mellitus opens in a new tab is a disease in which blood sugar levels are too high due to insulin resistance or insufficient insulin production. When diabetes is unregulated, a cat’s body can start to break down fat for energy because it’s not able to use glucose. This fat breakdown leads to ketone formation. High levels of ketones can cause a cat’s breath to have an unusual sweet smell, sometimes called “ketotic breath.” Because not everyone has the ability to smell ketones, sniffing for ketotic breath isn’t a good screening test for unregulated diabetes.

Dietary issues

A cat’s eating habits can impact how their breath smells. If a cat is eating stinky stuff, like dead carcasses and feces, that’s bound to lead to a bit of bad breath. Depending on what the cat has eaten for it’s main meal, you can sometimes smell a strongly flavored food on their breath, but this odour should dissipate shortly after eating. Cats will often lick their lips and paws to clean their face after eating, so the fur around their face and on their paws may also smell of food temporarily.

Respiratory issues

Excessive mucus production from the nose can lead to an overall unpleasant odor coming from a cat’s face. If the mucus is due to infection, nasal tumors, or nasal foreign bodies, this is more likely to cause cat bad breath and sneezing.

Gastrointestinal disease

Gastrointestinal diseases, like megaesophagus, can cause stinky cat breath. Megaesophagus occurs when a cat’s esophagus is flaccid and dilated, making it difficult for food to be pushed down into the stomach. Food tends to sit in the esophagus or be regurgitated back into the mouth, and will start to ferment and smell. Cats with gastrointestinal obstruction can also have foul-smelling vomit and breath.

How to treat bad breath in cats

Tooth brushing

Plaque accumulates on teeth every day; if not removed, it causes inflammation of the gum called gingivitis which is the first stage of periodontal (gum) disease. By brushing your cats teeth every day, you can help prevent or reverse gingivitis before it progresses to severe periodontal disease which requires dental treatment at the vets. Think brushing a cat’s teeth sounds impossible? Check out this guide opens in a new tab . Be sure to use cat-safe toothpaste.

Dental treats

Cat parents can also opt for dental treats to help control bad breath. While crunching on these treats, the plaque and tartar are reduced as the abrasive fibres wipe the surface of the tooth. Be sure to keep treats to less than 10 percent of your cat’s daily calorie intake.

Water additives

Water additives can help reduce plaque and bacteria in cats’ mouths, leading to fresher breath. When introducing a dental additive to your cat’s water, monitor closely to ensure that your cat is still drinking well. If your cat is completely put off and refusing to drink, opt for a different flavor or skip additives all together.

When searching for water additives or dental treats, start with products approved by the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC), a group of veterinary dental health professionals who look into the efficacy of pet dental products.

Balanced diet

Sometimes cats eat feces due to behavioral issues, stress, or nutritional deficiencies. You can help eliminate the chances of this by always keeping the litter tray fresh and clean, always removing any waste as quickly as possible. It’s best practice to have the litter tray in a separate room away from the food and water bowls. Nutritionwise, check that your cat is eating a complete and balanced diet, with nutrients tailored to the cat’s life-stage and lifestyle.

When to seek veterinary attention

Your cat’s mouth isn’t always going to smell squeaky clean. A little odor is normal, especially after meal time. But bad breath should not be ignored, especially if it is consistent, appears suddenly, or accompanies other symptoms. Concerning symptoms include:

Weight loss

Pain when eating

Dropping food

Facial swelling

Nasal discharge

Excessive drooling

Vomiting

Lethargy

Changes in behavior

Being less interactive

Meowing

Rubbing face on furniture

Reluctant to have face touched

Drinking more water than normal

Urinating more frequently

When investigating your cat’s halitosis opens in a new tab , your vet will start with a medical history and a physical exam. Be sure to report any changes in appetite, water intake, or litter box habits. If it’s clear that your cat has dental disease, your vet will want to perform a full oral exam. This may require sedation depending on your kitty’s temperament and discomfort level. Dental disease treatment often involves pre-anesthetic blood work, dental radiographs (gotta check out those tooth roots), antibiotics, and dental care under general anesthesia.

If your cat’s bad breath is not obviously dental in origin, blood work and a urinalysis can be performed to look for systemic issues like kidney disease or diabetes. Radiographs can help rule out gastrointestinal disorders like megaesophagus or obstruction. If the nasal cavity is suspected to be the source of the smell, imaging like rhinoscopy can directly evaluate the nasal cavity for foreign bodies, tumors, or abnormal tissue.

As always, prevention is easier than treatment. Regular checkups and dental care can help prevent health issues, saving cats from discomfort.

FAQs (People also ask):

How do you treat bad breath in cats?

Bad breath in cats should be evaluated by a vet to determine the cause and best treatment. At home, cat parents can combat bad cat breath with tooth brushing (with cat-safe toothpaste opens in a new tab ), dental treats, water additives, and a well-balanced diet.

What is the best cat-bad-breath remedy?

The best cat bad breath remedy is to seek veterinary advice. Your cat may need a professional cleaning to get rid of bad breath. For at-home care, the best remedy is the one you’ll stick with and your cat will tolerate.

Why does my cat chew on everything?

Cats may chew for many reasons, including curiosity, boredom, and gastrointestinal issues. If your cat is a chewer, eliminate access to toxic plants, electrical cords, and objects that can be accidentally swallowed. And talk to your vet.

