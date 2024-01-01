Cat Health · Kinship

Skip to main content

Cat Health

Get health advice from vets and specialists, from major medical stuff to everyday pet wellness.

routine careconditions & treatmentsskin issues & allergiesgroomingsafetyholistic vet careEmergencies & First Aiddental health
Woman holding cat at home.
health

Can Cats Get Fevers?

And how to know if they have one.


routine care

Want to ace everyday pet wellness? Get tips on vet checks, vaccine schedules, preventative care, DIY remedies, and more.

Woman holding kitten.

Get those little chompers ready for the kitten tooth fairy.

cat with cone after vet visit

Get thy cat to a vet, even if it’s a struggle to get them out the door.

A vet and a vet tech check up on a happy grey kitten in the office

I had to kiss a lot of frogs to find the perfect vet. Luckily, veterinarian Dr. Annette Louviere has some tips so you don’t have to, too.

View More routine care Articles

Wildly Popular

conditions & treatments

The medical stuff is stressful. Get expertise on common (and not-so-common) health issues, from causes and symptoms to the latest treatments for pets.

Cat sleeping at home in the sun.

Nearly 40 domestic cats have been infected with bird flu—two of which have never been outside.

Woman giving her cat a pill.

And learn what alternatives might be better.

Woman holding cat at home.

And how to know if they have one.


View More conditions & treatments Articles

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

skin issues & allergies

Casual scratch? Weird paw lick? Seasonal allergies? Fleas? We’ll help you decipher all the pet skin issues.

Sick woman with her pet cat on the couch.

What about the other way around?

Hot cat laying outside under a chair for shade.

They definitely seem to get a good workout with that feather toy they’re obsessed with.

cat hair loss

If your Persian is looking more like a Sphynx, underlying health conditions could be to blame for your cat’s hair loss.

View More skin issues & allergies Articles

grooming

Pet grooming? Not always glamorous. Get DIY nail-clipping tutorials, bath-time tricks, and celeb groomer tips to keep your pet looking (and feeling) good.

Grey Scottish fold cat takes a bath with his owner.

Pro tip: Take things step by step.

cat hair loss

If your Persian is looking more like a Sphynx, underlying health conditions could be to blame for your cat’s hair loss.

Three eco-friendly pet grooming products displayed in a collage.

Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, certified-organic shampoos, and more.

View More grooming Articles

Get your fix of Kinship

We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about Kinship, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

safety

Get tips on pet-proofing your digs, keeping them warm (or cool) through the seasons, and avoiding all the toxic stuff…like toys, plants, and everything else they try to eat.

Cat sleeping at home in the sun.

Nearly 40 domestic cats have been infected with bird flu—two of which have never been outside.

Woman holds her small black dog on the airplane.

Pre-flight cuddles are OK, but the carrier is safest for your pal the rest of the trip. Here’s why.

Woman and dog sitting outside.

August and September are the most active months for rabid bats. Here’s how to keep your pet safe.

View More safety Articles

holistic vet care

Check out the latest alternative pet care treatments, like massage techniques, herbal remedies, and other not-so-traditional therapies.

A woman holding a cat close to her while sitting on a yoga mat.

The next time they try to kiss your face while you’re in corpse pose, let them.

Two tabby cats in embrace lying in cushion.

Communication is key, and pheromones are your cat’s version of DMs.

Grey cat at looking up from eating on floor at home

The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being.

View More holistic vet care Articles

Emergencies & First Aid

Learn who to call for pet emergencies, how to know when a pet injury is an emergency, and other urgent care advice to help in a pinch.

Woman giving her cat a pill.

And learn what alternatives might be better.

Woman holding cat at home.

And how to know if they have one.


Forrest fire.

Wildfire season is here. Take these steps to protect your pets.

View More Emergencies & First Aid Articles

dental health

Wonder how often you really need to brush your pet’s teeth? Here's everything you need to know about caring for their pearly whites.

Cat grooming itself.

Much to their disappointment, taking care of your cat’s teeth is essential.

Woman playing with her orange cat.

Oof, that is bad.

Cat sticking its tongue out in motion

Dogs rule, cats drool. Like, that’s normal, right?

View More dental health Articles