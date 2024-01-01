Get those little chompers ready for the kitten tooth fairy.
Cat Health
Can Cats Get Fevers?
And how to know if they have one.
routine care
Get thy cat to a vet, even if it’s a struggle to get them out the door.
I had to kiss a lot of frogs to find the perfect vet. Luckily, veterinarian Dr. Annette Louviere has some tips so you don’t have to, too.
conditions & treatments
Nearly 40 domestic cats have been infected with bird flu—two of which have never been outside.
And learn what alternatives might be better.
Ask a Vet
skin issues & allergies
What about the other way around?
Can Cats Sweat?
They definitely seem to get a good workout with that feather toy they’re obsessed with.
Is My Cat Going Bald?
If your Persian is looking more like a Sphynx, underlying health conditions could be to blame for your cat’s hair loss.
grooming
Pro tip: Take things step by step.
Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, certified-organic shampoos, and more.
safety
Pre-flight cuddles are OK, but the carrier is safest for your pal the rest of the trip. Here’s why.
August and September are the most active months for rabid bats. Here’s how to keep your pet safe.
holistic vet care
The next time they try to kiss your face while you’re in corpse pose, let them.
Communication is key, and pheromones are your cat’s version of DMs.
The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being.
Emergencies & First Aid
Wildfire season is here. Take these steps to protect your pets.
dental health
Much to their disappointment, taking care of your cat’s teeth is essential.
Oof, that is bad.
Why Does My Cat Drool?
Dogs rule, cats drool. Like, that’s normal, right?