Conditions & Treatments · Kinship

Skip to main content

health

conditions & treatments

The medical stuff is stressful. Get expertise on common (and not-so-common) health issues, from causes and symptoms to the latest treatments for pets.

Cat sleeping at home in the sun.

Nearly 40 domestic cats have been infected with bird flu—two of which have never been outside.

Woman giving her cat a pill.

And learn what alternatives might be better.

Woman holding cat at home.

And how to know if they have one.


Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

Man holding his cat.

Because they’re probably not going to tell you why they just scratched the heck out of the couch.

Woman and dog sitting outside.

August and September are the most active months for rabid bats. Here’s how to keep your pet safe.

Unrecognizable woman petting an ill cat

Learn how to spot the early signs to how to treat them.

Cat sitting by its litter box

Here’s how to deal with cat constipation.

Sick woman with her pet cat on the couch.

What about the other way around?

a woman feeding her dog food in a bowl

And the signs to look out for if you’re concerned.

Get your fix of Kinship

We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about Kinship, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Woman cleaning cat's ear at home.

Uh, ew. But also: Here‘s what you should look out for.

Woman petting her cat at home on the floor.
Woman petting her cat with her pet dog nearby.

The answer isn’t fun, but you can prevent this.

Ginger adult cat sits in flowering summer garden on pavement.

It’s not always as simple as removing the stinger. Find out everything you need to know.

Cat outside in a field of grass.

Adventure cats, beware: This plant can be seriously dangerous.

Man holding his large gray cat.

It only makes them cuter, but you may need to address the cause for this condition.

More in Health

dental healthEmergencies & First Aidgroomingholistic vet careroutine caresafetyskin issues & allergies