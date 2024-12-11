Learn what is best for your pet.

Can you relate to this pet parent?

My cat was scratching more than usual. I thought it was because her skin was drying out with the weather change, but then my dog started scratching, too. I tried to check my cat’s skin, but let’s just say it was “don’t touch me” o’clock. My dog has black dots on his skin and I swear I saw something moving. Help!

If you can relate to this story, congrats, your pets probably have fleas. Let’s talk about popular flea and tick medications for dogs and cats. This won’t be an exhaustive list, so be sure to talk to your veterinarian about which product is best for your pet.

Types of flea treatments for dogs and cats

When it comes to fleas, focusing on prevention is way better than treating an active infestation. Flea and tick prevention is essential for keeping your pets healthy and comfortable. As a pet parent, it’s a given that you want to use the safest flea-and-tick treatment for your dog or cat, but the best treatment depends on your pets’ environment, lifestyle, and attitude towards medications.

For instance — Is your cat really cool with taking pills opens in a new tab ? Does your dog live for swimming every weekend? These things will affect which medication is best. Luckily, there are options so you can choose what’s best for your household.

Flea and tick preventatives come in three main forms: oral medications, collars, and topical or spot-on treatments. While these products vary in their application and duration of effectiveness, they all require consistent use. There is no “one and done” product. And while flea and tick populations often peak in warmer months, year-round prevention opens in a new tab is recommended to keep your pets protected.

Flea and tick preventatives not only help protect your pet from having itchy skin opens in a new tab , they also help prevent a myriad of infectious diseases, including Mycoplasma infections, Lyme disease opens in a new tab , anaplasmosis, ehrlichiosis, babesiosis, and tapeworm infections. Parasite prevention is an important aspect of your pet's health.

Best topical flea treatments for dogs

Topical flea medicine for dogs is applied directly onto a dog’s skin, usually between the shoulder blades. These can be a great option for dogs who spit out pills (even when hidden in food) or dogs with sensitive stomachs that don’t tolerate flavored medications or treats.

Topical products may not be the best option for multi-pet households where dogs and cats snuggle and groom each other — some canine flea products are highly toxic to cats. They also may not be the best choice for dogs that live with small children, dogs with skin issues that require frequent bathing, or lifestyles that involve frequent swimming.

K9 Advantix II (imidacloprid, permethrin, pyriproxyfen)

K9 Advantix II is a monthly, over-the-counter topical preventative that also kills and repels mosquitos, which are responsible for transmitting heartworms. Although K9 Advantix II is effective against mosquitoes, it’s not considered a heartworm preventative.

Safe for : Dogs and puppies who are seven weeks and older and weigh at least four pounds.

Protects against: K9 Advantix II is effective against fleas, ticks, mosquitoes, biting flies, and lice.

You should know: K9 Advantix is toxic to cats, so it may not be ideal for multi-pet homes.

Advantage II (imidacloprid, pyriproxyfen)

Advantage II is a monthly topical flea treatment that can be applied to dogs and puppies.

Safe for : This is safe for dogs and puppies who are at least seven weeks old and weigh at least three pounds.

Protects against: Advantage II prevents fleas in multiple stages of the life cycle (egg, larva, adult) as well as chewing lice.

You should know: Advantage II can be purchased without a prescription from your vet, but it doesn’t protect against ticks.

Bravecto (fluralaner)

Bravecto comes in both topical and oral forms. Bravecto is given once every 12 weeks, and many pet parents are drawn to the convenience of less-frequent dosing.

Safe for: dogs who are at least six months old and weigh at least 4.4 pounds.

Protects against: Topical Bravecto protects dogs against fleas and ticks. Protection against black-legged tick, American dog tick, and brown dog tick lasts the full twelve weeks, while protection against lone star ticks lasts eight weeks.

You should know: Fluralaner, the active ingredient in Bravecto, is in the isoxazoline class of drugs, which may cause neurological side effects. Although the product is considered safe for most dogs, it should be used with caution in dogs with a history of seizures or neurological disease.

Frontline Plus (fipronil, (s)-methoprene)

Frontline Plus is a monthly, over-the-counter topical flea and tick medication.

Safe for: Dogs and puppies at least nine weeks of age that weigh at least five pounds.

Protects against: Frontline Plus kills adult fleas, flea larvae, and eggs. It also kills ticks and chewing lice.

You should know: Your dog needs to be completely dry at the time of application and for at least 24 hours after.

Vectra 3D (dinotefuran, pyriproxyfen, permethrin)

Vectra 3D is a monthly, over-the-counter flea and tick medication for dogs that also kills mosquitoes. Despite its efficacy against mosquitoes, Vectra 3D is not considered a heartworm preventative.

Safe for: Dogs and puppies seven weeks and older that weigh 3.3 pounds or more.

Protects against: Vectra 3D protects dogs against fleas, ticks, mosquitoes, and lice.

You should know: Vectra 3D is toxic to cats and should be used with caution on dogs that live with cats.

Best oral flea treatment for dogs

Oral flea medications for dogs opens in a new tab come as pills or chewable treats. These are a great option for dogs that get wet often or like to try to rub topical products off their fur onto your furniture. Just be sure that your dog doesn’t spit the medication out.

Bravecto (fluralaner)

The oral form of Bravecto provides the convenience of flea and tick protection for twelve weeks with one dose.

Safe for: Dogs eight weeks of age and older that weigh 4.4 pounds or more.

Protects against: Fleas and multiple tick species. Studies have shown that reliable protection against lone star ticks was only seen in dogs at least six months old.

You should know: Bravecto is an isoxazoline drug and should be used with caution in dogs with a history of seizures or neurological disease.

Capstar (nitenpyram)

Capstar is a fast-acting oral flea medication that starts killing adult fleas within 30 minutes.

Safe for: Dogs and puppies four weeks and older that weigh at least two pounds.

Protects against: Active infestation of adult fleas.

You should know: Capstar only kills the adult fleas that are on the dog, but it doesn't prevent more fleas from jumping on. This is a good product to jumpstart treatment on an active flea infestation, but it’s not a preventative.

Comfortis (spinosad)

Comfortis is a monthly, oral flea preventative.

Safe for: Dogs that are at least fourteen weeks old and weigh at least five pounds.

Protects against: Comfortis kills and repels adult fleas.

You should know: A prescription from your vet is required.

Credelio (lotilaner)

Credlio is a prescription-only oral flea and tick medication that is given monthly.

Safe for : Dogs and puppies ages eight weeks and up that weigh at least 4.4 pounds.

Protects against: Adult fleas and multiple tick species.

You should know: The active ingredient in Credelio, lotinaner, is a member of the isoxazoline drug class and should be used with caution in dogs with a history of seizures or neurological disease.

Nexgard (afoxolaner)

Negard is an oral, monthly flea and tick medication for dogs.

Safe for: Dogs and puppies ages eight weeks and up that weigh four pounds or more.

Protects against: Nexgard protects against adult fleas and multiple tick species.

You should know: Afoxolaner is an isoxazoline drug and should be used with caution in dogs with a history of seizures or neurological disease.

Simparica (sarolaner)

Simparica is an oral flea and tick preventative for dogs that lasts 35 days, giving forgetful dog parents a little leeway on timing.

Safe for: Dogs that are at least six months old and weigh at least 2.8 pounds.

Protects against: Simparica protects against adult fleas and multiple tick species.

You should know: Simparica is an isoxazoline drug and should be used with caution in dogs with a history of seizures or neurological disease.

Flea collars for dogs and cats

A collar may be ideal for a cat who refuses to take pills or a dog that needs weekly baths. Some pet parents simply find flea collars to be an easy solution for their pets — they’re already wearing a collar, right?

Seresto (imidacloprid, flumethrin)

Seresto collars are likely the most recommended flea and ticks product for pet parents who prefer a more hands-off approach to flea and tick prevention. Seresto collars provide protection for eight months and are availabl or both dogs and cats. Talk to your vet about whether they feel this option opens in a new tab is right for your pet.

Safe for: Dogs and puppies who are at least seven weeks old and cats that are at least ten weeks old.

Protects against: Seresto collars for dogs protect against adult fleas, flea larvae, ticks, and lice. Seresto collars for cats protect against adult fleas, flea larvae, and ticks.

You should know: Seresto collars are water-resistant and don’t need to be removed for bathing. However, dogs can’t be bathed or go swimming more often than once a month for the collar to last the full eight months. If a dog bathes or swims once a month or more, efficacy time is reduced to five months for fleas and seven months for ticks.

Best flea treatment for cats

Cats shouldn’t be overlooked when it comes to flea prevention. Even indoor cats can get fleas opens in a new tab . Cats have fewer options than dogs when it comes to flea prevention, and the best cat flea medicine is available from your vet. Some OTC products — those containing permethrins/pyrethrins — can be toxic to cats. Signs of permethrin toxicity in cats include muscle tremors, wobbly gait, or seizures.

Common vet-recommended flea treatments for cats include:

Capstar (nitenpyram)

Capstar is an oral flea medication that can be given to cats and dogs.

Safe for: Cats and kittens who are at least four weeks old opens in a new tab and weigh over two pounds.

Protects against: Adult fleas already on the cat or kitten.

You should know: Capstar will kill the adult fleas on a cat, but it’s not a preventative and will not prevent additional fleas from jumping onto a cat.

Cheristin (spinetoram)

Cheristin is a monthly, topical flea medication for cats. It does not require a vet prescription.

Safe for: Cats and kittens eight weeks and older that weigh at least 1.8 pounds.

Protects against: Cherestin protects cats against adult fleas.

You should know: Cheristin has been shown to protect against fleas for six weeks, but monthly dosing is still recommended.

Comfortis (spinosad)

Comfortis is a monthly, chewable flea preventive. It’s fast-acting and safe for both cats and dogs, so it may be a good option for some multi-pet households.

Safe for: Cats and kittens that are at least fourteen weeks old and weigh at least 4.1 pounds.

Protects against: Comfortis protects cats against adult fleas.

You should know: Comfortis requires a prescription from your vet.

Credelio Cat (lotilaner)

Credelio Cat is a monthly oral flea and tick preventative for cats. A vet prescription is required.

Safe for: Cats and kittens eight weeks and up that weigh two pounds or more.

Protects against: Credelio Cat protects cats against adult fleas. Studies showed that it also provided protection against black-legged ticks in cats ages six months and older.

You should know: Credelio Cat is an isoxazoline drug and should be used with caution in cats with a history of seizures or neurological disease.

Frontline Plus (fipronil, (S)-methoprene)

Frontline Plus is a topical flea and tick medication for cats.

Safe for: Cats and kittens eight weeks and older that weigh over 1.5 pounds.

Protects against: Frontline Plus protects cats against fleas in all life stages, ticks, and chewing lice.

You should know: Frontline Plus is available over the counter.

Flea and tick combination medications for your pet

While fleas and ticks are important targets for prevention, they’re not the only parasites that put your pet at risk. Luckily, there are many broad-spectrum products that are designed to protect dogs and cats from multiple parasites, including fleas, ticks, heartworms, and intestinal parasites. These products are attractive to many pet parents because they mean the convenience of fewer medications and can sometimes save money in the long run.

Quick note: any product that prevents heartworm disease requires a heartworm test prior to getting a prescription. With that in mind, even the best over the counter flea treatment for dogs and cats won’t provide protection against heartworms. And yes, cats can get heartworms, too opens in a new tab .

Advantage Multi (imidacloprid, moxidectin)

Advantage Multi is a monthly, prescription-only topical combination product with formulations for dogs and cats.

Safe for: Advantage Multi for Dogs is safe for dogs and puppies that are at least seven weeks old and weigh at least three pounds. Advantage Multi for Cats is safe for cats and kittens that are at least nine weeks old and weigh at least two pounds.

Protects against: Dogs get protection from fleas, heartworms, sarcoptic mange, and intestinal parasites (hookworms, roundworms, and whipworms). Cats get protection from fleas, heartworms, ear mites, and intestinal parasites (hookworms and roundworms).

You should know: It does not protect against ticks.

Bravecto Plus for Cats (fluralaner, moxidectin)

Bravecto Plus for Cats is a topical, combination medication for cats that lasts for two months. A vet prescription is required.

Safe for: Cats six months of age and older that weigh at least 2.6 pounds.

Protects against: Bravecto Plus protects cats against fleas, ticks, heartworms, roundworms and hookworms.

You should know: No testing has been performed to confirm that heartworm protection persists after bathing. Bravecto Plus for Cats contains an isoxazoline drug and should be used with caution in cats with a history of seizures or neurological disease.

Nexgard Combo (esafoxolaner, eprinomectin, praziquantel)

Nexgard Combo is a prescription-only, monthly, topical combination product for cats.

Safe for: Cats and kittens at least eight weeks of age that weigh at least 1.8 pounds.

Protects against: Nexgar Combo protects cats against fleas, ticks, heartworms, and intestinal parasites (roundworms, hookworms, and tapeworms)

You should know: Nexgard Combo contains an isoxazoline drug and should be used with caution in cats with a history of seizures or neurological disease.

Nexgard Plus (afoxolaner, moxidectin, pyrantel)

Nexgard Plus is a prescription-only, monthly chewable combination product for dogs.

Safe for: Dogs and puppies eight weeks and older that weigh four pounds or more.

Protects against: Nexgard Plus protects dogs against fleas, ticks, heartworms, roundworms, and hooksworms.

You should know: Nexgard Plus contains an isoxazoline drug and should be used with caution in dogs with a history of seizures or neurological disease.

Revolution Plus (selamectin, sarolaner)

Revolution Plus is a monthly topical combination product for cats. Vet prescription required.

Safe for: Cats and kittens eight weeks and older that weigh at least 2.8 pounds.

Protects against: Fleas, ticks, heartworms, ear mites, roundworms, and hookworms.

You should know: Revolution Plus contains an isoxazoline drug and should be used with caution in cats with a history of seizures or neurological disease.

Simparica Trio (sarolaner, moxidectin, pyrantel)

Simparica Trio is a prescription-only oral combination product for dogs that is given monthly.

Safe for: Dogs and puppies at least eight weeks old that also weigh at least 2.8 pounds.

Protects against: Fleas, ticks, heartworms, roundworms, and hookworms.

You should know: Simparica Trio contains an isoxazoline drug and should be used with caution in dogs with a history of seizures or neurological disease.

When to consult a vet about fleas

The best time to consult with your vet about fleas is before you actually see any fleas on your pet. Prevention is key when it comes to fleas. Your vet can offer prescription products or even guide you on what to look for if you want the best flea treatment for dogs or cats without a vet prescription.

Other instances where you shouldn’t hesitate to talk to your vet about fleas and flea control:

You spot a flea or two (gasp)

You need to troubleshoot why your pet’s current flea medication isn’t working

You’re concerned your pet is having an adverse reaction to a flea medication

Your pet is pregnant opens in a new tab or nursing

Your pet has a history of seizures opens in a new tab

Your pet has fleas and is showing signs of illness or anemia like lethargy, weakness, pale gums, or labored breathing

