Articles by Dr. Alycia Washington, DVM, MS
Dr. Alycia Washington, DVM, MS
Alycia Washington, DVM, is a small animal emergency veterinarian based in North Carolina. She works as a relief veterinarianopens in a new tab and provides services to numerous emergency and specialty hospitals. Dr. Washington is also a children’s book author and freelance writer with a focus on veterinary medicine. She has a special fondness for turtles, honey bees, and penguins — none of which she treats. In her free time, Dr. Washington enjoys travel, good food, and good enough coffee.
- health
Why Does My Dog Foam at the Mouth?
When to see a vet and when you shouldn’t panic.
- nutrition
What Can I Feed a Kitten?
Learn what nutrients are a must for your new little one.
- health
Can Cats Get Fevers?
And how to know if they have one.
- health
Are Hibiscus Plants Toxic to Your Dog?
They’re bright and pretty—just like your pup. But are they safe?
- health
5 Common Types of Cancer in Cats, Symptoms, and Treatments
Learn how to spot the early signs to how to treat them.
- health
Your Cat Can’t Poop—What Now?
Here’s how to deal with cat constipation.
- health
Can Dogs Have Heart Attacks?
What you need to know.
- health
5 Development Stages You Should Know When You Get a Puppy
It’s like What to Expect When You’re Expecting, except add “four little paws to run around your house” to the title.
- health
Kitten Teething: Do Kittens Lose Their Teeth?
Get those little chompers ready for the kitten tooth fairy.
- health
How to Tell If Your Dog Is Pregnant
And what to look for week by week.
- health
What to Do If Your Cat Gets Stung By a Bee
It’s not always as simple as removing the stinger. Find out everything you need to know.
- behavior
Why Does My Dog Snore?
It seriously sounds like another human being is in the room.
- health
How Long Can Dogs Go Without Eating?
If you ask them, they would say they should be eating always. But here’s the truth.
- health
How Long Can Puppies Hold Their Pee?
You shouldn’t make them cross their legs for long!
- behavior
Can Cats Have ADHD?
A question you may be asking after you observe any number of their behaviors...
- behavior
Why Does My Dog Lick the Floor?
How does that taste, bud?
- health
5 Development Stages You Should Know When You Get a Kitten
What to expect from birth to 16 months.
- health
Can Puppies Lose Their Teeth? Baby Teeth In Puppies
Whether you should save them for the tooth fairy is another issue entirely.
- health
Why Does My Dog Throw Up Yellow Bile?
It’s not a pretty sight, but it’s important to know what’s going on.
- health
Why Does My Cat Drool?
Dogs rule, cats drool. Like, that’s normal, right?
- health
Why Do My Dog’s Farts Smell So Bad?
Well, for one thing, you should know about “garbage gut.”
- health
Can Dogs Get Pimples? Causes, Symptoms, and Treatments
Time to go to the doggie dermatologist!
- health
Can Dogs Get Fevers?
What to do to help them cool down and feel better.
- health
Kidney Disease in Cats: Symptoms, Signs, and Treatments
If you notice some of these things, talk to your vet.
- health
Ringworms in Cats: Symptoms, Treatment, and Prognosis
Well, it’s not a fun thing to deal with, for starters.
- health
Diabetes in Cats: Symptoms, Treatments, and Prognosis
Here are the signs to look out for.
- health
Why Does My Cat Have Dandruff? Common Causes and Treatments
Ever heard of “walking dandruff?” Yep, that’s what we said.
- health
Can Cats Get Pink Eye? The Signs, Symptoms, and Treatments
The answer isn’t cute, but here’s how to help your kitty.
- health
Can Cats Get Lice?
The short answer: Yes. Here’s how you deal with it.
- health
How to Care for Your Bleeding Dog
Don’t freak out—here’s what to do.
- health
What Medication Can You Give Your Dog for Anxiety?
Here are some options your vet can help you consider.
- lifestyle
The 10 Best Non-Toxic House Plants for Cats
Cats love the crunch of a houseplant. These will do them no harm.
- health
How to Brush Your Cat’s Teeth
It sounds like a daunting task, but here are some helpful steps to take.
- lifestyle
The 10 Best Non-Toxic House Plants for Dogs
Brb, running out to buy air plants and succulents.
- health
Should You Give Your Pet Heartworm Prevention in the Winter?
Here’s why it’s best to stay on top of things, even when the temps are low.
- health
What Is Fading Kitten Syndrome?
Newborn kittens give you lots to worry about. Know the signs of this particular condition.
- behavior
Why Do Dogs Chew Their Paws?
And when will it stop?
- health
Can Dogs Get Frostbite?
Yep, all those warnings your mom gave you as a kid apply to your dog, too. Learn how to keep your pup safe in the cold.
- health
Natural Remedies for Dry Skin: How to Help Dry Skin on Dogs
Spoiler: These at-home remedies are probably already in your pantry.
