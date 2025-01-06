Blood coming out of any of your dog’s orifices is concerning. Hematuria is the presence of blood in the urine and can be the result of issues stemming from the urinary bladder, kidneys, or prostate. Let’s discuss common reasons why your pup may be peeing blood.

Key takeaways Dogs with hematuria (blood in the urine) should be evaluated by a veterinarian.

Veterinarians use exam findings, urinalysis, blood work, and imaging to determine the cause of hematuria and the best course of treatment.

Common causes for bloody urine in dogs include UTI, bladder stones, kidney disease, prostate disease, clotting disorders, and trauma.

Pet parents can support their dog’s urinary health by encouraging water intake, keeping a regular walk schedule, keeping the fur clean, and having regular vet visits.

Consult a vet if your dog is urinating blood

If your dog has blood in their urine, a call to your veterinarian is in order. Because things can never be simple, your dog may start peeing blood at night or on a weekend when your primary vet is closed. In these situations, you might wonder, Why is my dog peeing blood, and is it an emergency?

If your dog is otherwise fine — eating, drinking, and behaving normally — it’s probably OK to wait until your vet is available. However, if your dog is unable to pee (only managing a few drops of urine), seems to be in pain, or is showing other symptoms like vomiting or weakness, contact your vet or an emergency clinic right away. These signs could indicate that your dog is having difficulty passing urine or another issue that requires urgent attention.

Why is my dog peeing blood? Potential causes

There are numerous potential reasons a dog might pee blood, with some being more common than others. Specific traits can make certain causes more likely. For example, a urinary tract infection might be the primary concern for a female dog to be peeing blood, while prostate disease could be a key consideration for an intact male dog doing so. Here are some common causes of blood in dog urine; treatment will vary depending on the underlying issue.

Urinary tract infection (UTI)

Dogs develop urinary tract infections opens in a new tab (UTIs) when bacteria from the skin or environment enters their urinary tract. Common bacteria responsible for UTIs in dogs include E. coli, Enterococcus, and Staphylococcus.

Symptoms of bladder infections in dogs include bloody urine, frequent urination opens in a new tab , straining to urinate, foul-smelling urine, and licking their genital areas. Female dogs are more susceptible to UTIs than male dogs because their urethras are shorter and wider, allowing easier access for bacteria to enter the urinary tract. Treatment involves a course of antibiotics and pain control. Urine culture may be performed to determine which bacteria are present and the best antibiotic to treat them.

Bladder stones

Bladder stones, also called uroliths, are clusters of minerals that accumulate in the urinary bladder. We don’t always know the exact reason why a dog forms bladder stones, but contributing factors include the concentration of minerals in the urine and the urine pH level. The most common types of bladder stones in dogs are struvite, calcium oxalate, and urate. The jagged edges or bladder stones can rub against the bladder wall and cause irritation. Uroliths can also harbor bacteria and cause UTIs.

Symptoms of bladder stones in dogs include bloody urine, straining to urinate, and painful urination. Treatment can depend on the severity of symptoms at the time of diagnosis. In my experience, if a dog is still able to easily pee despite the stone, then a diet change can be attempted to try to dissolve the stone (if the stone is a type that can be dissolved). If a stone is causing a urinary obstruction, then more aggressive treatment like surgery may be recommended.

Kidney disorders

The kidneys remove waste and excess fluid from the body through urine, so when the kidneys aren’t working properly, the urine’s appearance can change. Possible causes for kidney disease in dogs include infection, trauma, and deterioration of function (usually associated with age).

Symptoms of kidney problems opens in a new tab tend to be non-specific, but can include bloody urine, increased urination, increased thirst, vomiting, and lethargy. Fluid therapy is a key component of treating kidney disease in dogs. Additional recommended treatments depend on the cause but may include anti-nausea medication, antibiotics, and medications to regulate electrolytes and blood pressure.

Prostate problems

Prostate disease can cause hematuria in male dogs. Male dogs who are still intact (not neutered) have a higher risk of developing prostate issues as they get older. Prostate disease can take many forms, including infection, benign enlargement, cyst formation, and cancer.

Symptoms of prostate disease in dogs include hematuria, straining to urinate, weak urine stream, abdominal pain, and a stiff gait. Depending on the nature of a dog’s prostate disease, treatment can include neutering, antibiotics, chemotherapy, or supportive care.

Clotting disorders

Blood-clotting disorders, or coagulopathies, can lead to bleeding in the urinary tract. Dogs can develop coagulopathy from rat bait toxicity, low platelet count, severe liver disease, or a congenital disease.

The first indication of an underlying clotting disorder is typically the sudden appearance of unexplainable bleeding or bruising. Sometimes, bloody urine is the first sign. Treatment for clotting disorders depends on the cause. Dogs can recover from rat bait toxicity if caught and treated early enough. Other causes may require long-term management.

Cancer

Cancer is a possible concern opens in a new tab , especially if a senior dog is urinating blood. The unfortunate truth is that dogs can develop tumors almost anywhere and the urinary tract is no exception.Transitional cell carcinoma (TCC), which is a cancer of the cells that line the urinary bladder, is the most commonly diagnosed bladder cancer in dogs.

Common symptoms of TCC in dogs include hematuria, straining to urinate, frequent urination, and abdominal pain. Treatment for TCC depends on the size and location of the tumor, and it can involve surgery, radiation, or chemotherapy.

Trauma

Hematuria can also be the result of trauma, especially if the kidneys and urinary bladder suffer blunt force trauma. Initial treatment may involve addressing shock and pain. Many dogs need continued supportive care like fluid therapy while their urinary tract heals.

Diagnosing urinary issues in dogs

If you bring your dog to the vet for hematuria, your vet will want to do some diagnostics to find out the cause and the best course of action. I’ve seen many dogs for hematuria, and the cause of their symptoms can vary widely. But all of the visits tend to follow similar steps until we get some answers.

Veterinary examination

The first step of a vet visit to evaluate blood in the urine is to get a medical history and perform a physical exam. This allows your vet to determine if your pet is dehydrated, has abdominal pain, or has any other physical clues as to the cause of their bloody urine. This is when we ask a lot of questions about when you first noticed the bloody urine and if you've noticed any other changes, like inappropriate urination opens in a new tab or decreased energy or appetite.

Urinalysis

A urinalysis is the most common diagnostic test performed in cases of bloody urine. A urine sample can be collected by free catch (holding a container under your dog’s urine stream) or directly from your dog’s bladder. Urinalysis can reveal urinary crystals, bacteria, and abnormal cells. If UTI is suspected, a urine culture may be recommended to determine the exact species of bacteria present and the most effective antibiotics for treatment.

Blood work

Blood work, in combination with the urinalysis, is used to evaluate kidney function. Complete blood work, along with clotting times, can reveal signs of systemic infection, organ disease, or clotting dysfunction.

Imaging

Imaging is a great way to evaluate parts of a dog’s urinary tract. Radiographs (x-rays) are often used to look for bladder stones; although this is not foolproof because not all types of stones show up easily on radiographs. Radiographs and ultrasound can help evaluate the size and shape of the kidneys, ureters, prostate, and urinary bladder. They can also help detect the presence of tumors or cysts.

How to prevent urinary tract issues

Urinary tract disease can be uncomfortable for dogs and concerning for their parents. If there is already blood in your dog’s urine, home remedies are not the answer — see your vet. There are steps you can take to minimize your dog’s risk of developing urinary tract disease in the future.

Adequate water intake

Hydration helps support kidney function, and inadequate water intake can leave your dog at risk of urinary tract issues. Ensure your dog always has easy access to plenty of fresh water and encourage them to drink during warm weather or exercise.

Diets for kidney and urinary health

Some dogs with a history of bladder stones or chronic kidney disease may benefit from special diets. These diets aim to alter the pH of the urine to help dissolve bladder stones and prevent additional stones from forming. Prescription diets can be low in protein to reduce the workload on the kidneys.

Regular bathroom breaks

Give your dog a consistent schedule with regular potty breaks opens in a new tab . Holding a full bladder for too long can contribute to urinary tract infection.

Grooming and hygiene

Bathe and groom as needed to keep the hair around the genitals short and clean. This is especially important for female dogs that have a higher risk of developing UTIs.

Neutering

Intact male dogs are more likely to develop certain prostate diseases like benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), bacterial prostatitis, and prostatic cysts.

Regular veterinary check-ups

Routine veterinary visits can ensure that your dog is healthy and help catch urinary issues early.

How to monitor your dog’s urinary health

You may get a little uneasy when your dog locks eyes with you when they pop a squat, but don’t shy away from watching back. Keep an eye on these things to help monitor your dog’s urinary health, and seek veterinary advice if there are changes to any of the following:

Urine color

Urine odor

Urine stream

Frequency of urination

Comfort while urination

House soiling opens in a new tab

Food intake

Water intake opens in a new tab

Energy level

Final Thoughts: Why is my dog peeing blood?

Bloody urine in dogs can indicate a serious medical condition, including urinary tract infections, bladder stones, kidney disease, prostate problems, cancer, or trauma. Possible causes include bacterial infections, inflammation, tumors, or blood clotting disorders. If your dog demonstrates any of these symptoms, contact your veterinarian to diagnose the specific cause with a physical examination, urinalysis, and diagnostic testing.

