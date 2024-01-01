Grooming · Kinship

Pet grooming? Not always glamorous. Get DIY nail-clipping tutorials, bath-time tricks, and celeb groomer tips to keep your pet looking (and feeling) good.

Grey Scottish fold cat takes a bath with his owner.

Pro tip: Take things step by step.

A wheaten terrier getting a haircut to remove the hair from over his eyes

Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes.

Nicola Peltz Beckham and her chihuahua dog, Nana, who passed away.

Celebrity dog groomer Jess Rona shares some tips all pet parents should know.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

Man holds his dog in his hands.

These little guys actually serve a huge role on your dog’s body.

cat hair loss

If your Persian is looking more like a Sphynx, underlying health conditions could be to blame for your cat’s hair loss.

A afghan hound standing in the woods with long silky hair.

It’s time for a self-care day.

Three eco-friendly pet grooming products displayed in a collage.

Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, certified-organic shampoos, and more.

Woman petting her long haired cat on the sofa.

Ever heard of “walking dandruff?” Yep, that’s what we said.

Smiling woman wiping ears of dog

Heed all those cautionary tales about Q-tips.

bulldog in a collage with grooming products

Wash away all that grime and end their incessant scratching with a few drops.

Young woman takes husky dogs for a winter walk.

Tips for safe, snug, and happy paws this winter.

Arisa Thomas grooming a dog in LA.

A behind the scenes look at the fumbles, challenges, and everyday drama of professional dog grooming.

Young Asian woman brushing her cat's teeth.

You have to keep those pearly whites clean. Here are some suggestions for toothpaste that will do the trick.

Healing stone on Cavalier spaniel dog.

Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from CBD to acupuncture. (Yep, you read that right.)

Woman carefully cleaning a dog in a bathtub.

Spa days can happen at home.

