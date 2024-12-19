Best Homemade-Dog-Ear-Cleaning Solution

Just like humans, dogs also need to take care of their hygiene with regular baths and haircuts. However, there’s one part of tending to your dog’s hygiene that you might accidentally overlook: cleaning their ears. Much like us, dogs can also get waxy buildup in their ears that can begin to bother them. Cleaning your dog’s ears is something you can do at home but you need to be sure that you’ve consulted your veterinarian first.

Signs like visible residue or shaking their head may mean a dog needs their ears cleaned.

There can be negative effects to using a DIY dog-ear-cleaning solution, so you need to be sure the ingredients are safe for your dog.

Look for signs like head tilting, pawing at the ear, or discharge to tell if your dog has an ear infection.

When is it OK to use homemade-dog-ear cleaning-solution?

Using DIY dog-ear-cleaning solution is something that a dog owner should first run by a veterinarian before attempting to do at home. Veterinarian Dr. Amy Fox opens in a new tab reiterates this. “Homemade ear cleaning solutions may be ok to use if they have been approved by a veterinarian to ensure the ingredients are all safe. They should only be used in dogs that are not actively experiencing an ear infection or any ear pain,” she says. Be sure to look for signs of ear infection before using which can include head shaking, scratching, pain, or a yeasty odor coming from the ear.

Benefits of homemade-dog-ear-cleaning solution

There are many benefits for homemade dog-ear-cleaning solution and for those on a budget, it can be a cost-effective way to help care for your dog and usually can be made with ingredients that you may already have in your kitchen.

Once you check in with your vet before making your own, a DIY ear-cleaning solution is also customizable so you can cater it to your pup’s specific needs, adding or subtracting ingredients depending on the sensitivity of your dog’s ears. And it’s also safe and natural, using natural ingredients that are gentle on dogs ears potentially unlike over the counter dog-ear-cleaning solution that could potentially contain harmful chemicals.

Signs your dog needs their ears cleaned

There are specific signs that your dog may need their ears cleaned. Head shaking and scratching at their ears may be a tell-tale sign that it’s time to clean their ears. Other signs may include a gross smell coming from the ears or seeing a visible waxy build up. You can gently check your dog’s ears for signs of infection or inflammation — an infection-free ear is cool to the touch and free of any lumps or bumps.

Top homemade-dog-ear-cleaning solutions and how to make them

There are many different options for making DIY dog ear cleaners at home. No matter what, you should check with your veterinarian first before you make and use one on your pup. You want to make sure that you are using one that is compatible with your dog’s needs.

“The best choices will be solutions that are safe, gentle, and have some properties to help dry out the ears and/or control unwanted microbes like yeast and/or bacteria,” Fox says.

Apple cider vinegar solution

To make apple cider vinegar solution you’ll need a ½ cup of apple cider vinegar, a ½ cup of distilled water, a ¼ cup of rubbing alcohol, and you can add two or three drops of tea tree oil which is optional. Apple cider vinegar is a natural antifungal solution, which makes it great for cleaning a dog’s ears. You’ll combine and mix all the ingredients in a bowl, add the tea tree oil if using, and then put in a bottle for use. Be sure to shake the mixture before using.

Witch hazel and aloe vera formula

You can mix one part of witch hazel with one part of aloe vera juice to make another type of DIY dog ear cleaner. Witch hazel is known for its astringent properties and aloe vera is known for its soothing and cleaning properties.

Step-by-step-guide to cleaning your dog’s ears

After getting your veterinarian’s approval on your dog-ear-cleaning solution, there are several steps to follow to be sure to clean your dog’s ears properly. “It is important to be very gentle when cleaning a dog's ears. Go slow and watch your dog for signs of discomfort,” Fox says.

Tools you’ll need

You’ll need the DIY solution that you’ll be using, cotton balls or gauze squares, and a towel.

Step 1: Prepare the cleaning solution.

If you need to prepare your cleaning solution, you should do so or prepare it in advance. If you already have made one, be sure to shake it well and have it ready for application.

Step 2: Prepare your dog.

Make sure your dog is comfortable and relaxed and you are in a space where they have some room to move because they’ll want to shake at some point.

Step 3: Apply the solution.

First, you’ll want to hold the flap of your dog’s ear towards the ceiling. With the solution that has been approved by your vet, you’ll want to gently pour the prescribed amount of cleaner into your dog’s ear until you see it rise in the ear canal. After this, massage the base of your dog’s ear which will help loosen the gunk in the ear.

Step 4: Dry the ears

Let go of your dog and allow for your pup to shake themselves, preferably over the towel in case there’s any debris that gets shaken out of the ear. Then you’ll use a gauze pad or cotton ball to wipe the rest of the cleaner out of your dog’s ear.

Fox mentions, “Never put anything pointy into your dog's ears, including cotton-tip applicators like Q-tips, which can cause damage to the sensitive parts of the ear. Stick with gauze squares or cotton balls and only clean as far as you can reach with your finger.”

Step 5: Monitor your dog.

After cleaning, your dog’s ears keep an eye on them just to make sure they are behaving regularly and there doesn’t seem to be any side effects after cleaning their ears.

Dangers of using homemade-ear-cleaning solution

While using a DIY dog-ear-cleaning solution can be a safe and cost effective way to maintain your dog’s hygiene you want to always check with your veterinarian before using a new type of solution. “Yes, there are many possible dangers of DIY cleaners so it is always important to double check with your vet that a product is safe for your dog's particular condition and that the ingredients are not harmful.

Dogs with ear infections or other ear injuries may be especially sensitive to certain ingredients, and if they have a ruptured eardrum due to an infection or other injury, certain ingredients could cause serious complications,” Fox says.

What to do if you think your dog has an ear infection

There are tell tale signs to look for if you think your dog has an ear infection. Those can include pain specifically in their ear or head, discharge coming from the ear, inside the ear may be red and swollen, and they may be itching a lot. Be sure to not use any DIY solution, even if approved by your vet, if you suspect your dog has an ear infection. Schedule an appointment to take your dog to their veterinarian to get them checked out immediately.

Final thoughts: Best homemade dog-ear-cleaning solution

One of the most important parts of using DIY dog-ear-cleaning solution is making sure to get your vet’s approval on the type that you’ll be using and be sure that it is a formula that is specific for your dog’s needs. If there’s any sign of irritation or infection, take your dog to see the vet.

FAQs

How often should I clean my dog’s ears?

Your veterinarian should be able to tell you how often you need to clean your dog’s ears. Some dogs have ears that self-clean easier than others, so be sure to check to see how often you should be cleaning. You also want to be sure to not overclean a dog’s ears because that can lead to infection.

What if my dog resists ear cleaning?

If your dog is resistant to ear cleaning, you should stop and see your veterinarian because it may mean there’s an underlying ear issue. If that’s not the case, positive reinforcement can be a way to help train a dog to let you clean their ears.

Is it safe to clean your dog’s ears at home?

Yes, it can be but you want to be sure to check with your veterinarian first to make sure you are using the right type of solution at home that’s attuned to your dog’s needs and make sure you are doing the steps properly.

What kills yeast in a dog’s ears?

Ear cleaners can help kill yeast in a dog’s ear, but if it’s infected or irritated, you’ll want to take your pup into the vet where they may prescribe a medication like an antifungal cream, oral medication, or an anti-inflammatory medication to treat a yeast infection. Also making changes to your dog’s diet by adding more veggies and cutting out sugar can help prevent yeast buildup.



