Amy Fox, DVM is a small animal veterinarian in New York City. A lifelong animal lover, Dr. Fox studied biology in college and then worked as a veterinary nurse before pursuing veterinary school at Cornell University. She has worked in many different settings including shelter medicine, emergency medicine, general practice, and animal cruelty and forensics. She is especially interested in nutrition, preventative medicine and care for senior pets. Dr. Fox also enjoys writing about veterinary medicine and teaching. In her free time she loves to cook, garden, and go for long runs.
- health
Can You Give Cats Benadryl? (Dosage Guide)
And learn what alternatives might be better.
And learn what alternatives might be better.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Lemons?
They don’t go for citrus the same way you do. Here’s why.
They don’t go for citrus the same way you do. Here’s why.
- health
Can Humans Get Cats Sick? What Science Says
What about the other way around?
What about the other way around?
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Cherries?
Hopefully the answer is yes, because telling them no is the pits.
Hopefully the answer is yes, because telling them no is the pits.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Raspberries?
They sure would like some of your farmers’ market haul.
They sure would like some of your farmers’ market haul.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Popsicles?
They want to cool down, too!
They want to cool down, too!
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Peaches?
Fat-peach season at the farmers’ market is upon us.
Fat-peach season at the farmers’ market is upon us.
- lifestyle
What Are the “Dog Days of Summer?”
It does have something to do with dogs, believe it or not.
It does have something to do with dogs, believe it or not.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Peaches?
It’s the best fruit of the season, after all.
It’s the best fruit of the season, after all.
- nutrition
How to Bottle-Feed a Kitten
Starting with the supplies you’ll need.
Starting with the supplies you’ll need.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Oranges?
The question should be: Do they want to?
The question should be: Do they want to?
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Ritz Crackers?
They’re great for the cheese plate, and your pup wants to try some.
They’re great for the cheese plate, and your pup wants to try some.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Tortilla Chips?
If they snag one or two at the potluck, it’s fine, but here’s why they shouldn’t get their own bowl to regularly chow down on.
If they snag one or two at the potluck, it’s fine, but here’s why they shouldn’t get their own bowl to regularly chow down on.
- health
When Can a Kitten Leave Their Mom?
And why it’s important for their health to stay with her as long as possible.
And why it’s important for their health to stay with her as long as possible.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Popsicles?
It’s already hot out there, after all.
It’s already hot out there, after all.
- behavior
Why Do Dogs Eat Grass?
Your pup is literally vegging out—when it’s no big deal and when to worry.
Your pup is literally vegging out—when it’s no big deal and when to worry.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Pineapple?
It’s the season of tropical-fruit salads after all.
It’s the season of tropical-fruit salads after all.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Garlic Bread?
It’s the king of sides, but definitely not for your dog. Read why.
It’s the king of sides, but definitely not for your dog. Read why.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Corn Cobs?
Why you should never let a dog make a chew toy out of this food at a barbecue.
Why you should never let a dog make a chew toy out of this food at a barbecue.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Mango?
It is the perfect healthy treat for you, but what about them?
It is the perfect healthy treat for you, but what about them?
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Pears?
It can be a fruit with an acquired taste, but can your pup... acquire it?
It can be a fruit with an acquired taste, but can your pup... acquire it?
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Ice Cream?
Summer is here, after all.
Summer is here, after all.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Ice Cream?
They just want a little treat.
They just want a little treat.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Pork?
They want in on those barbecue bites...
They want in on those barbecue bites...
- nutrition
When Can a Kitten Eat Wet Food?
And how to know what kind they need.
And how to know what kind they need.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Garlic?
Like vampires, they should stay far away. Here’s why.
Like vampires, they should stay far away. Here’s why.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Hot Dogs?
They may want a taste this summer, but read this first.
They may want a taste this summer, but read this first.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Hot Dogs?
Find out of if your kitty can come to the barbecue this summer.
Find out of if your kitty can come to the barbecue this summer.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Taste Sugar?
We already know they’re sweet.
We already know they’re sweet.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Rib Bones?
It’s about to be barbecue season, but that doesn’t mean your pup should take part.
It’s about to be barbecue season, but that doesn’t mean your pup should take part.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Broccoli?
They shouldn’t share your broccoli cheddar soup, but...
They shouldn’t share your broccoli cheddar soup, but...
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Potatoes?
They just want a little bite...
They just want a little bite...
- nutrition
When Can a Puppy Eat Solid Food?
Yes, a question that also applies to human babies.
Yes, a question that also applies to human babies.
- nutrition
Can a Kitten Eat Dry Food?
And the nutrients you should make sure they’re getting.
And the nutrients you should make sure they’re getting.
- health
Salmonella in Dogs: Can Dogs Get Salmonella?
What to look out for if they are sick from this bacteria.
What to look out for if they are sick from this bacteria.
- health
Can Dogs Get Concussions?
Yes, and the signs can be subtle. Here’s what to look out for.
Yes, and the signs can be subtle. Here’s what to look out for.
- health
When Can a Puppy Leave Their Mom?
Of course, you’re their parent, too. But they need their biological mom for as long as possible.
Of course, you’re their parent, too. But they need their biological mom for as long as possible.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Cucumbers?
We already know they’re scared of them, thanks to all those YouTube videos.
We already know they’re scared of them, thanks to all those YouTube videos.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Blackberries?
The yummy treat is safe and full of antioxidants.
The yummy treat is safe and full of antioxidants.