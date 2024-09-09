And what you should consider in their everyday diet.

You and your cat may be like two peas in a pod when it comes to being roomies, but have you ever wondered if your cat might actually be into eating peas, too? In fact, cats can eat peas in moderation, and they can benefit from some important nutrients in peas, too. However, there are some health concerns to be aware of when it comes to diets that contain large amounts of peas and other legumes. Read on to learn more about cats and peas.

Nutrition facts about peas for cats

Peas are technically the seed that grows inside pods of the Pisum sativum plant. Some varieties of peas have edible pods, while in others, the peas must be removed from the pod before consuming. Sometimes people eat the flowers and shoots of the pea plant as well. Peas are legumes along with all other plants in the Fabacae, or bean family. They are chock full of vitamins, minerals, fiber, and protein.

Are peas good for cats?

Peas are pretty good for cats; they contain a lot of valuable nutrients that cats can use on the daily. In fact, many cat foods include peas in their ingredients as they can contribute to a balanced cat food diet in important ways. At the same time, it is always important to remember that cats are carnivores, so they really don’t need to eat much plant matter to meet their nutritional needs. If you do have a cat that likes to get down on the occasional snack of peas, they’ll benefit from:

Fiber: Peas are high in fiber, which is an important nutrient for digestive health. It serves to bulk up the stool, prevent constipation opens in a new tab , and provide important nutrients to the gut microbiome opens in a new tab .

Protein: Protein provides both a source of energy and crucial building blocks for daily biological functions. Proteins contain amino acids which are used to build new proteins in the body including muscles, enzymes, and hormones.

Vitamins and minerals: Peas contain critical vitamins and minerals including B vitamins, magnesium, phosphorus, and iron. These serve many roles in the body such as supporting healthy growth and development, red blood production and the transport of oxygen, brain health, nerve function, and muscle contractions.

Antioxidants: Peas contain unique antioxidant compounds like saponins, flavonols and carotenoids. These compounds may help to reduce inflammation in the body, slow the aging process, protect against certain forms of cancer opens in a new tab , and protect cells against damage from free radicals.

Can cats eat any part of the pea plant?

Yes and no. Technically, the pea plant is safe and nontoxic for cats. This includes the stems, leaves, and flowers of the plant along with the pods and peas. However, like all plants, peas plants are very fibrous and difficult to digest. If a cat eats too much plant material, they may be at risk for digestive upset including vomiting opens in a new tab , diarrhea, or gas.

Are peas completely safe for cats?

Peas are safe for cats to eat in small amounts. It is important to prioritize feeding your cat a complete and balanced cat food diet to ensure they are getting all of the nutrients they need in proper proportion. If you are curious about sharing peas with your cat, keep the following points in mind:

High fiber content: While a little fiber can be beneficial for your cat, too much fiber can lead to digestive upset including gas, vomiting, or diarrhea opens in a new tab . This is especially true for cats that are not used to eating lots of high fiber foods. Be sure to start with a very small amount to see how your cat tolerates it.

High starch content: Peas are rich in starchy carbohydrates. While carbohydrates can be used by cats as a source of energy, they do not metabolize carbohydrates as well as omnivores and herbivores. Cats that eat a lot of carbohydrates will be more at risk for weight gain as well as related health problems, including diabetes opens in a new tab .

Other ingredients: Always double check all the ingredients in foods you plan to share with your cat. If you are thinking of sharing a prepared dish that contains lots of other ingredients, you’ll want to make sure there are no other ingredients that could be toxic or unhealthy opens in a new tab for your cat.

Risks with cat foods containing peas: In the last few years, some grain free diets opens in a new tab and other diets rich in legumes have been associated with heart disease in dogs and cats. This has primarily been a concern in dogs, however, there have also been some case reports in cats. To be safe, it is best to avoid feeding your cat a diet that is too rich in legumes like peas. Steer clear of diets that list legumes as a top ingredient. If it is a minor ingredient it is not a cause for concern.

Other foods that are safe for cats

Other foods that are dangerous

The bottom line: Can cats eat human food?

Cats can eat some human foods opens in a new tab , but unlike dogs and people, cats are obligate carnivores, and they have more unique nutritional requirements that come from animal-based sources. While they can eat the occasional fruit or vegetable so long as they are non-toxic, they really don’t need much plant matter in their daily diet.

Too many table snacks and treats in general may also prevent them from eating enough of their cat food diet and this could lead to nutritional deficiencies over time. The best way to ensure your cat has a healthy diet is to feed them a high quality complete and balanced cat food. This should be where 90 percent of their calories come from, with the other ten percent left over for snacks and treats opens in a new tab . That way, your cat gets all of the nutrients they really need without overeating.

