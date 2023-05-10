Yes, strawberries are a great source of fiber, vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants for cats. In moderation, they are a low-calorie and high-fiber snack that could potentially be good for your cat’s digestive system.

“Strawberries are a perfectly safe snack to feed your cat in moderation,” says Dr. Tina Wismer, senior director of the ASPCA Poison Control Center. They’re chock full of fiber, vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants. It’s this big nutritional punch packed in low-calorie, super sweet little berries that earned strawberries the title of “superfood.” It’s possible that the high-fiber content helps treat constipation opens in a new tab , but there is a lack of research showing a correlation between eating strawberries and good feline gut health.

Can cats eat strawberries?

Yes. But whether you can feed your cat strawberries is a different question than whether you should feed your cat strawberries. Although they’re safe in moderation, strawberries aren’t necessarily the best choice for all cats.

The kicker? Your cat might not even want to eat strawberries. Cats are considered “sweet blind,” opens in a new tab meaning they lack the receptors that allow them to taste sugar opens in a new tab . Unlike dogs, who are eager to satisfy their sweet tooth with strawberries and other sugary treats, cats may not find strawberries that enticing. That said, some cats are drawn to the texture and juiciness of strawberries opens in a new tab — so even if they don’t find them sweet, they might want to indulge.

Cats should not eat strawberries often. Because of their high sugar content, eating too many strawberries can cause a cat to gain weight or potentially lead to diabetes. Exactly how many strawberries your cat should eat depends on your cat’s size, medical history, and food preferences. Generally, cats should eat no more than one half of a strawberry per day. According to veterinarian Dr. McBride Vetter, treats should make up no more than 10 percent of your cat’s daily diet.

Are strawberries completely safe for cats?

Despite being nutritious and delicious, strawberries lack nutrients, such as protein, taurine, and vitamin A opens in a new tab that are essential for your cat’s overall health. Strawberries are also high in sugar and carbohydrates, which are difficult for cats to digest opens in a new tab . Diabetic opens in a new tab and overweight cats should avoid eating strawberries, because the high sugar content can impact insulin levels and put on pounds.

Most cats develop allergies after being repeatedly exposed to food, so it’s unusual for a cat to have an immediate allergic reaction to trying strawberries. That said, your cat can develop a strawberry allergy. Some symptoms to be on the lookout for are a runny nose, diarrhea opens in a new tab , swollen eyes, itchy skin opens in a new tab , coughing opens in a new tab , wheezing opens in a new tab , and vomiting opens in a new tab .

Additionally, some cats can have intolerance to strawberries even without having an actual allergic reaction. In that case, your cat could suffer from vomiting or diarrhea, regardless of how many times they’ve tried strawberries.

Technically, strawberry stems and leaves are non-toxic to cats. But it’s important to keep in mind that stems and leaves can be very difficult for cats to digest and can cause a gastrointestinal obstruction. Signs of a gastrointestinal obstruction include vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite opens in a new tab , pain opens in a new tab , and straining to defecate.

If your cat has eaten many strawberries, it’s important to keep an eye on them for signs of vomiting or diarrhea. If your cat is a senior, diabetic, or might otherwise be sensitive to high sugar content, you should take your cat to the vet to be on the safe side because strawberries can spike their blood sugar.

Stick with fresh strawberries. Canned berries and jams are often packed in sugary syrups, adding excess calories that cats don’t need. Remember, moderation is key.

Cats can eat strawberries, but only in moderation. Like all treats, strawberries should only be given to your cat as a supplement to their complete and balanced cat food diet.

