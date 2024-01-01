can my cat eat this?
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Lemons?
They don’t go for citrus the same way you do. Here’s why.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Cherries?
Hopefully the answer is yes, because telling them no is the pits.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Popsicles?
They want to cool down, too!
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Peaches?
Fat-peach season at the farmers’ market is upon us.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Lettuce?
Kitties want a little salad, too.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Pineapple?
It’s the season of tropical-fruit salads after all.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Mango?
It is the perfect healthy treat for you, but what about them?
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Peanuts?
They’re not technically dangerous, but they’re not ideal.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Sweet Potatoes?
Yep—but the plainer, the better. Here’s why.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Chocolate?
No, no, no. Absolutely not. Here’s why.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Butter?
Butter isn’t toxic to your cat—but despite what they tell you, they really shouldn’t eat it.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Yogurt?
A small amount is fine—but keep a close eye on the ingredients list.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Shrimp?
They definitely want to...
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Marshmallows?
These puffy delights are non-toxic to our puffy delights (aka cats) but that doesn’t mean they should have s’more (get it?).
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Corn?
A few kernels won’t hurt, but think twice before doling out a bowl of the stuff.
- nutrition
What Human Foods Can Cats Eat?
We know they’re begging—but what’s safe to share?
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Cinnamon?
You love the spice in your mulled wine and cider. Learn if your cat can enjoy it.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Pomegranates?
Vets want them to steer clear. Here’s why.
- nutrition
Thanksgiving and Christmas Foods That Are Toxic To Pets
Here’s how to celebrate safely with your pet as you gather with friends and family.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Tomatoes?
A little tomato’s safe — with some important caveats.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Raw Chicken?
Careful — cooked chicken is way safer for your kitty.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Tuna?
It’s a classic kitty snack, but don’t go overboard.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Grapes?
This is one you’ll want to bookmark.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Catnip?
They’re definitely pulling for the answer to be an emphatic “yes,” but...not so fast.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Carrots?
Learn whether your little Bugs Bunny can crunch on the veggie.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Popcorn?
They want to enjoy movie night, too, you know.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Rice?
A warm bowl of rice is your cat’s version of comfort food.
- nutrition
What Fruits and Veggies Can Your Cat Feast On?
Pass the fruit bowl — it’s treat time.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Watermelon and Watermelon Rind?
Yes, watermelon is a nutritious treat for cats.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Strawberries and Strawberry Stems?
Yes, strawberries are a nutritious treat for dogs.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Garlic?
It’s a human cooking staple, but your cat shouldn’t indulge.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Ham?
Skip the green eggs, but ham is OK — with a couple caveats.
- nutrition
You Should Not Invite Your Cat to Your Fancy Cheese Party
Save the charcuterie for the humans.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Bananas?
Gwen Stefani taught us how to spell it, but can we feed it to our cats?
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Blueberries?
Go ahead and serve up the superfood — with a couple caveats.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Avocados?
Just don’t get out the guacamole bowl.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Peanut Butter?
The sweet and salty treat is okay in moderation.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Apples?
Yes, but the fruit might not hold much a-peel.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Dog Food?
Dog food is safe for cats in small amounts, but it shouldn’t be their main course.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Bread?
Go ahead and give your carb-loving cat a few bites, but don’t hand over the bread basket.
Most Popular
- behaviorCan Cats Find Their Way Home?