Kiwis are a fuzzy berry that grow on a vine and are sweet and rich in vitamin C. You may like to chop them up and eat them as a healthy afternoon snack or an easy addition to your breakfast, but your kitty is very interested in having a bite of that fruit, too. Can they? The short answer is that yes, it’s safe for your cat to eat kiwis. Learn more below.

Nutrition facts: kiwis for cats

Are kiwis good for cats?

Kiwis are high in fiber, which may aid in digestion for your cat, as well as high in calcium and potassium. They are also high in moisture content, so they can help hydrate a cat who has little interest in drinking water.

Can cats eat kiwis?

It is safe to feed your cats kiwis. Kiwis will not harm cats, although they may not show an interest in wanting to eating it. Per veterinarian Dr Nell Ostermeier, “Cats are carnivores, so fruit is not usually part of their diet. But you can give them kiwi as a treat in moderation if they are interested. Just remove the skin and seeds and slice into small pieces.”

Your cat may have no interest in wanting to eat fruit that you think is delicious. Dr Ostermeier says, “Don’t be offended if they don’t like kiwi, as cats don’t taste ‘sweetness’ in the same way as humans.” Because cats are obligate carnivores, they do not need fruit to survive.

In moderation, and only when served as a treat, kiwi fruit can be good for your cat. When feeding your cat a new food, it’s important to start small, so as to check for any possible allergic reactions.

Can cats eat kiwi skin?

When feeding your cat kiwi fruit, you should make sure to remove the seeds and skin. The skin’s many fine hairs can irritate your cat’s mouth, throat, and digestive tract on the way down.

Are kiwis completely safe for cats?

Kiwis are mostly safe for cats once their seeds and skin have been removed. Though they are low in calories, kiwis have many grams of sugar, which can cause obesity in cats and create additional issues for your cat’s heath.

Next time you have some delicious kiwis, you may share some with your feline friend. Kiwis can be a healthy treat for your cat, but be sure to feed them in moderation.

FAQs (People also ask):

Is it OK to give a cat kiwi?

Cats are carnivores. Fruit is not usually part of their diet, but you can give them kiwi as a treat in moderation, if they are interested.

Can cats eat kiwi seeds?

If you give a cat a kiwi, just remove the skin and seeds and slice it into small pieces. Don’t be offended if they don’t like kiwi as cats don’t taste “sweetness” in the same way as humans.

