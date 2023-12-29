Pomegranates are one of the oldest fruits in the world — with references to the fruit appearing as far back as the Bible (if you ask me, Eve didn’t risk paradise for some boring apple). But just how forbidden is this forbidden fruit?



Can cats eat pomegranates? Yes, cats can eat pomegranates because the fruit is non-toxic to them. But vet Dr. Lindsay Butzer opens in a new tab doesn’t exactly recommend doling out a spoonful of seeds into their food bowl. Here’s why.

Are pomegranates toxic to cats?

No, pomegranates aren’t toxic to cats; however, the seeds can be a choking hazard, especially if your kitty eats several at a time. That said, if your cat swipes a few while you’re not looking or successfully swallows a few from the floor, the seeds will not harm them.

Are pomegranates good for cats?

No, pomegranates are not good for cats. Due to their genetic makeup, they don’t require the same vitamins and minerals that make pomegranates a healthy snack for the rest of us. “Cats can technically eat pomegranates, but it’s not recommended,” Dr. Butzer tells Kinship. “Pomegranates are also quite sour, and cats may not even like the taste, but some cats who like to try everything may eat it!”

If your cat falls into that category, try to avoid allowing them to eat pomegranates. In addition to being a choking hazard, the seeds can be quite filling, and your kitty needs to save room for food that will provide them with the nutrients they need.

What should I do if my cat has eaten pomegranates?

Pomegranates are non-toxic to cats, so no need to worry if they accidentally eat some of the fruit. However, in larger quantities, the seeds could cause digestive upset in your cat; their body is not used to digesting this type of food. If you suspect they have eaten seeds and are experiencing GI upset opens in a new tab , contact your vet for next steps.

How do I stop my cat from eating pomegranates?

If your cat can’t resist the siren call of this fruit, you might need to take precaution to keep them safe. Don’t leave pomegranate seeds unattended on counters or tables, and always dispose of them in a trash can or receptacle that your curious little buddy cannot access. Store pomegranate seeds in the fridge, as is recommended.

What are some fruits that are safe for cats?

What are some other fruits that are not safe for cats?

Grapes and raisins: Grapes and raisins are extremely toxic opens in a new tab to both cats and dogs, though experts are still unsure why. Keep all raisins and grapes up and away from cats, preferably in cabinets and not just on counters where they can reach them. If you see or suspect your kitty has eaten grapes or raisins, contact your vet immediately.

Citrus fruits: Citrus fruits contain essential oils which are incredibly toxic for cats opens in a new tab . Essential oil toxicity can occur if your kitty ingests the fruit or gets oils from the fruit on their fur or paws. This type of toxicity exists on a wide spectrum, so the less your cat makes contact with these fruits, the better.

The bottom line: Are pomegranates poisonous for my cat?

Pomegranates are essentially safe for cats, but this fruit should probably stay somewhere out of their reach. “To be honest, there aren’t any significant health benefits for cats when it comes to eating pomegranate,” Dr. Butzer says.

“Cats need a diet rich in animal proteins, and pomegranates don’t provide that. It's best to stick to a well-balanced, high-quality cat food for their nutritional needs.”

So, while you shouldn’t worry if your kitty snags a few seeds, try to stick to specifically formulated treats when looking for snacks for them.

