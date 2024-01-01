Articles by Rebecca Caplan
Rebecca Caplan
Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.
- lifestyle
The Pros and Cons of “Apartment Dogs”
Any of these breeds are great for city living and available at shelters and rescues.
- shopping
17 Birthday Essentials to Give Your Dog a Celebration They’ll Never Forget
Because they deserve something special on their big day.
- lifestyle
Why Dogs Are Obsessed With Leah and Bea Koch’s Romance-Only Bookstore
The sisters talk romance, pets, and their obsession with both.
- shopping
Best Cat Litter in 2024: Low-Tracking, Dust-Free, Eco-Friendly
Helping your cat find their preferred litter doesn’t have to be a crapshoot.
- health
The 5 Best Pet-Safe Mosquito Sprays to Protect Your Pup This Summer
Plus, an option if you live in a household with dogs and kitties.
- shopping
The Best Cat Harnesses of 2024
Safe and stylish gear to turn your local trail into a catwalk.
- behavior
10 Products That Will Relieve Your Dog’s Fireworks Anxiety
This summer, your pup deserves a little support.
- shopping
You Need This Customizable, Vet-Designed First Aid Kit for Dogs
Just in case.
- shopping
9 Queer-Owned Pet Brands We’re Celebrating This (And Every Other) Month
Support these LGBTQ+ animal lovers by shopping their design-forward pet beds, carriers, supplements, and more.
- shopping
23 of the Best Accessories for You and Your Pup This Pride Month
This June, you can look especially good as you march, party, and stand up for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.
- shopping
The Best Dog Shampoos of 2024
It’s time for a self-care day.
- shopping
Best Carpet For Cats—Durable and Scratch-Proof Options
Options that won’t become a hiding place for those big, yucky wads of fur.
- shopping
12 FurryFolks Dog Toys and Accessories That’ll Tickle Your Funny Bone
This brand knows the best pups (and their parents) have a sense of humor.
- shopping
5 of the Best Flea and Tick Preventatives and Treatments for Dogs in 2024
Treatments to ward off transmission this spring and summer.
- shopping
21 Mother’s Day Gifts That Dog Moms More Than Deserve
Custom pet portraits, adorable sweaters, self-care essentials for both mom and pup, and more.
- shopping
11 Eco-Friendly Pet Grooming Products
Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, certified-organic shampoos, and more.
- shopping
Best Odor-Control Cat Litter
A necessity, really.
- grooming
What Are the Best Dog Nail Clippers?
Finally—you won’t dread at-home grooming time.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Sweet Potatoes?
Yep—but the plainer, the better. Here’s why.
- shopping
Doggie Dental Care: How to Choose the Best Toothbrush for a Puppy
Those pearly whites need all the attention they can get.
- shopping
The Best Cat Bowls of 2024
It’s chow time.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Butter?
Butter isn’t toxic to your cat—but despite what they tell you, they really shouldn’t eat it.
- shopping
Best Pet Odor Eliminator Spray
Pets can be stinky. You can fix that.
- shopping
Best Cat Collar Cameras
See the world through your cat’s eyes.
- shopping
The Best Toys for Kittens in 2024
They love to play, and you need to keep them busy. Here you go.
- shopping
The Best Coats for Dogs in 2024
Keep your snow angel warm this winter in these durable options.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Marshmallows?
These puffy delights are non-toxic to our puffy delights (aka cats) but that doesn’t mean they should have s’more (get it?).
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Pecans?
Here’s why you should keep your pup far, far away from this nut.
- shopping
The Pet Dream House Wants Your Dog to Play With Their Food
No more cleaning up saliva-covered kibble.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Cinnamon?
You love the spice in your mulled wine and cider. Learn if your cat can enjoy it.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Pomegranates?
Vets want them to steer clear. Here’s why.
- health
Are Pine Needles Toxic to My Cat?
Eating any part of the Christmas tree sounds gross. But here’s why your cat really shouldn’t.
- health
Are Poinsettias Toxic to My Cat?
Maybe skip this holiday decoration if you’ve got a cat in the house—here’s why.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Gingerbread?
It’s the perfect festive treat for the holidays. But definitely not for your dog—learn why.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Butternut Squash?
Your winter farmers’ market is full of the stuff. Find out if your dog can have some.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Ham?
That might be what you’re having for the holidays, but read here to see if your dog can partake.
- shopping
What Should I Get My Cat For the Holidays?
Spoil your kitty with the best this holiday season.
- shopping
What Should I Get My Dog For the Holidays?
Your pup deserves the best this holiday season.
- shopping
10 Sweaters Your Dog Might Need This Winter — Really
As Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph say, it’s “sweata weatha” — for your pup, too.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Turkey?
Before you invite them to the Thanksgiving table, here’s what you should know.
