Is it just me or does most dog gear weirdly come in the same, abysmal color selection? Like anytime I walk into a pet store I’m hit with a wall of the same Gatorade-colored harnesses and leashes (and not the cool, new vibe-y flavors like cucumber lime and rain berry; I’m talking OG fruit punch and orange) that have been available since the beginning of time. Not to get political, but which Ken has been put in charge of blindly slapping a primary color onto every single collar and poop bag this side of Barbie Land?!

Bring on the Patterns

Luckily, just as I was starting to feel like my dog was doomed to a life of Mojo Dojo Casa House-coded collars, The Foggy Dog opens in a new tab and designer Olivia Herrick opens in a new tab have teamed up to save the day. We’ve long been obsessed with The Foggy Dog, a company that has pioneered aesthetically conscious dog products since 2016, but their new collab with Herrick has us falling in love all over again.

The new patterns by the Minnesota-based artist are bursting with brights and pastels, a huge and much-appreciated detour from the remedial grape and lemon flavors of most dog collars and leashes. The designs are reminiscent of Herrick’s signature style, which features soft shapes paired with an equally intentional and generous color palette. Like dopamine dressing, but for your main source of dopamine (your dog, obvs).

Accessorizing to Impress

In addition to collars and leash sets, the collection features bows and handkerchiefs, perfect for a picnic or glamping weekend opens in a new tab . One of the designs is even available in a matching scrunchie, so you and your pup can both dance the night away in style. Like the rest of The Foggy Dog line, the collars are as safe as they are adorable: They are made of a nylon that can withstand over one thousand pounds of pull. And, saving the best for last, the entire collection is currently available for under $100.

Now, just slowly back away from the wall of sports-drink inspired mesh and come on over to the (better) bright side.