The Dogist x Andrea Cáceres x Foggy Dog Collaboration Is All Your Pet Wants for Christmas

The Dogist x Andrea Cáceres x Foggy Dog

Take my money.

by Samantha Gurrie
November 19, 2021
dogist x foggy dog collaboration
Courtesy of The Dogist

As if a collaboration between two of our favorite brands wasn’t exciting enough (to wit: Jason Wu x Cat Person, Dsquared2 x Poldo) a new, limited-edition line from not one, not two, but three prolific dog lovers has just dropped. Photographer Elias Friedman, a.k.a. the Dogist, artist Andrea Cáceres, and pet boutique The Foggy Dog teamed up to design a whimsical capsule collection that’s pretty much got your pet’s holiday wish list covered. The dog collar, leash, bow tie, bandana, poop bag holder, and matching scrunchie for mom are all printed with a festive, hand-drawn pattern of playful pups. Needless to say, they’re not gonna last so get ’em while you can. All purchases from The Dogist Shop benefit The Dogist Fund, an initiative devoted to nonprofit dog rescue and rehabilitation.

dogist x foggy dog
The Dogist x Andrea Cáceres x Foggy Dog
$26

Sold out at The Dogist Shop? Shop the full collection at The Foggy Dog.

$26 at The Dogist Shop

Samantha Gurrie

Samantha Gurrie

Samantha Gurrie is Kinship’s Editor-in-Chief. She was previously the senior editor at NYLON magazine, co-publisher of Four&Sons, and director at Puerto Rican dog rescue The Sato Project. She lives in L.A. with her husband and rescued Pit Bull Midnight.

