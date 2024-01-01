Articles by Samantha Gurrie
Samantha Gurrie
Samantha Gurrie is Kinship’s Editor-in-Chief. She was previously the senior editor at NYLON magazine, co-publisher of Four&Sons, and director at Puerto Rican dog rescue The Sato Project. She lives in L.A. with her husband and rescued Pit Bull Midnight.
- shopping
Your Dog Can Wear Sandy Liang’s Cult Fleece Jacket
The designer’s “Lil Fleece” is a bite-sized version of her signature winter layer.
- lifestyle
Kinship and Pia Baroncini Threw a Dog Pool Party!
Party pics from LA’s hottest (coolest?) event.
- lifestyle
How to Photograph Your Pet Like a Pro
The world needs cute pet pics. Here are five tips to help you go from amateur to Annie Leibovitz.
- lifestyle
Kinship, Wrapped
Our first year in review, from top-read articles and celebrity features to most-popular Instagram and TikTok posts!
- lifestyle
Breaking the Chains
A new law bans chaining up dogs outside in Texas.
- shopping
The Dogist x Andrea Cáceres x Foggy Dog
Take my money.
- lifestyle
Where My DOG PPL At?
A new members only dog park and social club in LA is all about good dogs and good vibes.
- lifestyle
Très Chic Tika the Iggy Reports on NYFW for Kinship!
The svelte fashion icon reveals her favorite Spring 2022 looks.
- lifestyle
Derek Lam and Jan-Hendrik Schlottmann’s Irish Terrier Always Steals The Show
The fashion designer and entrepreneur’s favorite collaboration has been raising their beloved, bewhiskered Irish Terrier.
- lifestyle
Momoko Suzuki’s Rescue Cat Enjoys The Finer Things
The Black Crane designer’s creature comforts include voluminous jumpsuits, vintage trappings, and a delightfully insouciant rescue cat.
- lifestyle
Jess King and Sophia Urista’s Rescue Dog Teaches Them How to Chill
The kinetic Peloton-instructor-and-musician power couple are as passionate about their pets as they are their bustling careers.
- lifestyle
Photographer Jason Nocito’s Pet Portrait Tips
The photographer who’s shot everyone from Billie Eilish to Lil Wayne shares his Pet Portrait-mode tips via an Apple Virtual Studio sesh.
- lifestyle
Kyle DeFord And His Labradoodle Have A Lot In Common
The star of HBO’s Stylish and Jenna Lyons’ right-hand man talks LoveSeen and Labradoodles.
- lifestyle
Haute Dogs: Badgley Mischka’s Canine Couture
The fashion icons on designing dog ready-to-wear and dressing the shortest supermodels on the planet — their rescue Dachshunds.
- lifestyle
Meet LA Cake Designer Alana Jones-Mann & Her Adorable Pug Puppy Ziggy
The LA artist and baker’s designer confections are all about peace, love, and pugs. Don’t let them eat cake.
- lifestyle
Cult Jewelry Designer Caitlin Mociun & Her Bengal Cat, Cleo
"I have put a gold chain bracelet around her neck as a collar for some photos, but she looks so perfect in just her spotty coat that I keep her au naturel."
- lifestyle
Keeping Finn’s Henry Friedman Calls From the Road to Talk Van Life & Dog Rescue
“I do enjoy this nomadic lifestyle, but we don’t just go to Mexico to enjoy the beaches. We’re there to help dogs, make donations, make a difference — which, for me, adds a lot more meaning to traveling around in a van.”
- lifestyle
Wild Ones: Vicky Kuperman & Coach
The comedian and podcaster talks pit bulls and pet psychics.
- shopping
The Best Gifts for Cat Moms
It’s Mother’s Day. Give the cat lady in your life a gift that’s stylish, entertaining, and has small carbon paw prints.
- shopping
The Best Gifts for Dog Moms 2021
It’s Mother’s Day. These products that are cool, calming, and for good causes.
