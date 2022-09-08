Kinship and Pia Baroncini Threw a Dog Pool Party!
Party pics from LA’s hottest (coolest?) event.
In the words of Mister Señor Love Daddy (Do the Right Thing), the forecast in LA has been “HOT!” Angelenos—and their dogs—have been melting in a relentless heat wave that has shattered temperature records.
So, what were we to do but throw an epic pool party?!
Kinship teamed up with entrepreneur, rescue advocate, and dog (and human) mom extraordinaire Pia Baronciniopens in a new tab to host a Dog Pool Party. Oh, we were also celebrating her Bulldog Chichi’s birthday!
LA’s coolest dog people, pooches in tow, turned up to beat the heat: Devin Brugmanopens in a new tab and her rescue dog Walteropens in a new tab, Zizi Donohoeopens in a new tab and her pup Rocco, Jessica Currieopens in a new tab and scruffy Momo, Kinship’s April cover star Stephanie Shepherd and Binxopens in a new tab, and a dozen more made a splash.
Even a couple of our Collective members, integrative veterinarian Dr. Lindsey Wendtopens in a new tab and celebrity dog trainer Nicole Ellisopens in a new tab, were in attendance—Nicole taught a few dogs some new tricks, to boot. BIG thanks to Modernbeastopens in a new tab who ensured the birthday boy and his friends were donning “pawty” crowns, and Jax&Bonesopens in a new tab who donated waterproof dog pool toys. Plus, celebrity chef Dan Churchill’s frozen blueberry dog popsiclesopens in a new tab were a hit!
Check out the post-party pics below, and keep scrolling to watch a video!
Samantha Gurrie
Samantha Gurrie is Kinship’s Editor-in-Chief. She was previously the senior editor at NYLON magazine, co-publisher of Four&Sons, and director at Puerto Rican dog rescue The Sato Project. She lives in L.A. with her husband and rescued Pit Bull Midnight.