summer
- health
Can Dogs Get Lyme Disease? Canine Lyme Disease Symptoms, Treatment, and Prognosis
It is peak tick season, so we asked a veterinarian for tips on how to prevent this dreaded disease.
- health
Seasonal Allergies Are Getting Worse for Dogs—Here’s Why
Plus, how to give your pup some relief.
- lifestyle
7 End-of-Summer Activities for You and Your Dog
Stay cool (and safe) out there.
- behavior
Do Dogs Get Grumpy? Yes, So Here’s How to Cheer Them Up
Canine grumpiness is very real and the summer heat doesn't help.
- health
How to Tell If Your Dog Has a Tick
Ticks (literally) suck. Keep an eye out for them on your pup.
- lifestyle
Wildfires Are More Common Now. Here’s How You Can Protect Your Pets
Wildfire season is here. Take these steps to protect your pets.
- lifestyle
Leo Season 2024 Will Bring Out the Loyal Pet Parent in You
Leos are lion-hearted, bold, and they are incredibly devoted to those they love—including the furry ones.
- lifestyle
How to Prepare Your Pet for a Natural Disaster
The East Coast just had a rare earthquake. A vet breaks down what to include in an emergency go-bag for your pet in times like this.
- nutrition
Cool Your Dog Down This Summer With These 8 Frozen-Treat Ideas
From DIY ice-fruit bowls to dog-friendly ice cream, they will be chillin’.
- health
Why You Should Stay Far, Far Away From Blue-Green Algae This Summer
Consider getting a water-testing kit to keep your pup safe.
- health
Is Lawn Fertilizer Toxic to Dogs?
It keeps your grass lush and green, but your pup shouldn’t ingest it. Here’s why.
- health
What Can Dogs Drink Besides Water?
Good ol’ H2O should still be their top choice, but find out which alternatives are safe.
- lifestyle
How to Hike Safely With Your Dog This Summer
Time to get your gear—and your pup—ready to go.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Peaches?
Fat-peach season at the farmers’ market is upon us.
- health
Three Dogs in Houston Died of Heatstroke. Here’s How to Prevent This
Temperatures are rising dangerously. Keep your pet safe with these tips.
- lifestyle
What Are the “Dog Days of Summer?”
It does have something to do with dogs, believe it or not.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Peaches?
It’s the best fruit of the season, after all.
- health
What to Do If Your Cat Gets Stung By a Bee
It’s not always as simple as removing the stinger. Find out everything you need to know.
- lifestyle
Happy Fourth of July Weekend. Here’s How to Stay Safe, Party Animals
This holiday should be for fireworks and grill-outs—not trips to the ER.
- lifestyle
Summer Is Heating Up. Here Are 6 Ways to Keep Your Dog From Doing the Same
Pro tips to keep your pup safe, happy, and exercised during the warmer months.
- behavior
10 Products That Will Relieve Your Dog’s Fireworks Anxiety
This summer, your pup deserves a little support.
- nutrition
A Tasty Frozen Yogurt Treat to Keep Your Dog Cool
Made with yogurt, peanut butter, honey, and banana, they’re sure to make your dog drool.
- lifestyle
Water Hazard Tips to Keep Your Swimming Dog Safe
Keep your pup safe in the pool, a pond, or the ocean.
- health
What to Do If Your Dog Gets Stung By a Bee
From how to get the stinger out at home to when it’s time to go to the ER.
- nutrition
Celebrity Chef Dan Churchill’s Frozen Blueberry Dog Treat Recipe
A sweet snack to keep your pup cool during the dog days of summer.
- nutrition
9 Healthy Summer Snacks to Share With Your Dog
Your pup wants in on your crudité platter.
- health
How to Keep Your Pets Safe During Extreme Heat Waves
As scorching summer temperatures become the new normal, here’s how to help keep your pets cool and healthy.
- lifestyle
Cancer Season 2024 Is for Emotional Animals
You and your pets have permission to feel all the feels this month.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Popsicles?
It’s already hot out there, after all.
- lifestyle
Follow These 4 Pet-Safe Pest Control Tips for Your Summer Garden
You need to be extra careful if your dog or cat is your gardening assistant.
- lifestyle
Road Trip Tips for Wanderlusting Pet Parents
Bring your pet along for the ride with these pro tips from a dog trainer.
- health
5 Myths About Ticks That Every Dog Parent Should Know
Found a tick on your dog? A veterinarian breaks down everything you need to know.
- lifestyle
How to Plan a Dreamy Summer Road Trip With Your Dog
They are your favorite person anyway—why not plan the perfect vacation with them?
- lifestyle
How to Keep Your Dog Safe at the Beach This Summer
5 tips to help your pup have fun in the sun — safely.
- behavior
Why Do Dogs Eat Grass?
Your pup is literally vegging out—when it’s no big deal and when to worry.
- lifestyle
5 Adult Summer Camps Made For You and Your Dog
Settle into a cabin with your pup and live the summer camp dream together.
- shopping
4 Best Flea and Tick Preventatives and Treatments to Protect Your Kitty
From collars to topicals to chews, here are the flea and tick preventatives we’re giving our cats this summer.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Pineapple?
It’s the season of tropical-fruit salads after all.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Corn Cobs?
Why you should never let a dog make a chew toy out of this food at a barbecue.
- nutrition
6 Dog-Friendly Ice Cream Options Your Pup Can Lick Up This Summer
Van Leeuwen just announced a new dog-friendly ice cream—and it’s not the only option for a pup with a sweet tooth.
- lifestyle
51 Dog-Friendly US Spots to Visit With Your Pup This Summer
Where to go and what to do—from Alabama to Wyoming.
- lifestyle
Could Your Cat Be an Adventure Cat?
How you can train your cat to explore the great outdoors.
- health
9 Warm Weather Hazards for Dogs—And How to Keep Your Pup Safe All Summer
So you both can have the best time ever.
- shopping
6 Natural Paw Balms That Will Keep Your Pup Safe From Summer Heat
The best paw balms, based on veterinarian recommendations.