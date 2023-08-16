How to Safely Kayak with Your Dog

Summer’s in full swing, which means the return of all the fun outdoor activities you’ve missed. Kayaking with dogs is a growing trend that can be lots of fun, if a bit challenging. Whether you’ve kayaked on your own before and are ready to remedy your dog-less outings or are new to the sport, here are a few tips to get out and start kayaking with your dog.

Is kayaking a good sport for your dog?

Kayaking can be a fantastic activity to share with your dog, as long as your dog is comfortable with it. Some dogs feel uneasy around water, and if that’s the case for your pup, kayaking is not for them. But if your dog is happy in and around water, comfortable wearing a life jacket opens in a new tab , and can follow basic commands opens in a new tab , such as “ stay ” and “ leave it, ” you can take your dog kayaking. You know your dog best, so consider what other skills they need to make the trip successful. It’s probably a good idea to check with your vet prior to taking your dog kayaking, especially if your dog is a senior or has any health issues, to determine if they are physically up for the challenge.

How do I introduce my dog to kayaking?

If you’re wondering how to kayak with your dog, consider this: For your first kayaking experience together, contact your local outdoors company or kayak instructor to see if they lead any dog-specific kayaking sessions. For my dog Scuttle’s first kayaking experience, I connected with a local outfitter’s doggy trip. The short outing was a good introduction and a way to see if Scuttle enjoyed kayaking before subjecting her to a longer trip. The excursion was led by a patient dog lover and included a visit to a sandbar to let the pups run and play. Mountain Valley Guides opens in a new tab , the company I used, even provided canine life jackets.

Should I train my dog before taking them kayaking?

Yes, it’s crucial that your pup know some basic commands. Here are some helpful cues to teach your dog:

What should I pack for my dog when kayaking?

Whether you’re planning an all-day adventure or a quick spin around a lake, it’s important to be prepared. Here are some kayaking dog accessories to pack on your trip:

Water

Treats

Food (if you’ll be gone all day)

Travel food bowl

Lifejacket

A towel

Dog toys that can be used in the water

Doggie goggles or sunglasses

Poop bags (in case your pup goes in the kayak!)

First aid kit

How can I ensure my dog's safety while kayaking?

Life jackets are a must, even if your dog is a great swimmer. There’s always a risk when out on the water that your dog may have an accident and fall overboard, so it’s best to be safe. Look for a doggy life jacket with a handle on the back, a super helpful feature that comes in handy when pulling the dogs out of the water.

You’ll also need to help your dog become familiar with a key skill: balancing. In the weeks leading up to our kayak outing, I worked with Scuttle on a FitPaws inflatable peanut opens in a new tab (think a long, dog-sized version of a yoga ball). As crazy as this sounds, it helped a lot with getting her used to the unsteady ground. You could also use a wobble/buja board or a dog crate on top of fitness discs. It was cool to see this in action when Scuttle decided to climb on the front of the kayak and had to use some serious balancing skills to scramble back into the cockpit.

What precautions should I take to protect my dog from the sun?

Just like humans, dogs can get sunburned so it's important to apply sunscreen to your dog’s delicate areas like their nose and underbelly. You can also dress your pup in sun-protective clothing like a hat and sunglasses.

FAQs (People Also Ask):

1) How can I keep my dog calm in the kayak?

Before heading out on a trip, you should get your dog comfortable with a kayak. Things to practice include jumping in and out of a kayak, both on land and water.

2) Can I let my dog swim while kayaking?

As long as your dog is comfortable in the water, you can let them jump out and swim. That said, when your dog is spending a lot of time swimming, it’s important to re-familiarize yourself with the symptoms of water intoxication opens in a new tab . Stay safe and have a great time enjoying the water with your pup this summer.

